Nursing Careers

The VA Boston Healthcare System salutes our nurses for their dedication to both our Veterans and the nursing profession. They personify VA’s ICARE values — Integrity, Commitment to our mission, Advocacy for our Veterans, Respect for others and Excellence in nursing — and are an inspiration to us all. To recognize one of our amazing nurses or join our team of more than 1,200 nurses, please send an email to BostonVAnurse@va.gov.