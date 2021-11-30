 Skip to Content

Nursing Careers

The VA Boston Healthcare System salutes our nurses for their dedication to both our Veterans and the nursing profession. They personify VA’s ICARE values — Integrity, Commitment to our mission, Advocacy for our Veterans, Respect for others and Excellence in nursing — and are an inspiration to us all. To recognize one of our amazing nurses or join our team of more than 1,200 nurses, please send an email to BostonVAnurse@va.gov.

Unite Together, Fight Together, Stronger Together

Meet Our Recruiter

Jessica Ash RN BSN

Nurse Recruiter

VA Boston health care

Phone: 774-826-1201

Email: Jessica.Ash2@va.gov

Applicant Supply Files (ASF)

To place your application on file with Human Resources for potential future vacancies; please complete the appropriate attached ASF packet and forward with the appropriate forms to the contact listed on the bottom of page-1 of each packet.

Licensed Practical Nurses – Complete the ASF LPN Packet (PDF)
Registered Nurses – Complete the ASF RN Packet (PDF)

VA Boston welcomes our new 2020-2021 cohort of Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residents

