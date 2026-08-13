Nursing Careers
VA Boston Healthcare System salutes our nurses for their dedication to both our Veterans and the nursing profession. They personify VA’s ICARE values — Integrity, Commitment to our mission, Advocacy for our Veterans, Respect for others and Excellence in nursing — and are an inspiration to us all. To recognize one of our amazing nurses or join our team of more than 1,200 nurses, please send an email to BostonVAnurse@va.gov.
Unite Together, Fight Together, Stronger Together
VA Boston Healthcare System is proud to achieve redesignation as an American Nurses Credentialing Center Pathway to Excellence organization in October 2023, demonstrating our commitment to creating a positive practice environment that empowers and engages staff. VA Boston is one of 12 VA healthcare systems nationwide to achieve Pathway designation.
Meet Our Recruiters
Nurse Manager - Brockton Nursing Office
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Jessica.Ash2@va.gov
Laikyn Nadeau BSN, RN
Nurse Recruiter
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Laikyn.Nadeau@va.gov
Tracy Busa BSN, RN
Nurse Recruiter
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Tracy.Busa@va.gov
Casey Hightower MSN, RN
Nurse Recruiter
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Casey.Hightower@va.gov
Applicant Supply Files (ASF)
To place your application on file with Human Resources for potential future vacancies; please complete the appropriate attached ASF packet and forward with the appropriate forms to the contact listed on the bottom of page-1 of each packet.
The VA Boston Nursing Professional Practice Model reflects our enduring commitment to delivering exemplary, Veteran‑Centered Care grounded in the VA I‑CARE values. Represented by a five‑point star, the model highlights the essential domains that guide our nursing practice: Supportive Work Environment, Nursing Stewardship, Continuum of Care, Interprofessional Practice, and Advancing Nursing Knowledge. These core elements are encompassed by an outer ring symbolizing the holistic dimensions of health—Physical, Psychological, Spiritual, and Whole Health—affirming our dedication to caring for Veterans as whole persons. Developed through the collaboration and expertise of the Nursing Professional Practice Model Task Force, this model strengthens our shared vision for nursing excellence across VA Boston.