Trainee Programs
VA Boston health care provides training programs for students at the college, university and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Audiologist
Audiology
- Full time (2,080 hours) positions for one year in Audiology
- Total compensation including benefits: $45,780
- Applications consists of: Cover letter, resume, transcript (unofficial is okay) and 3 letters of recommendation with at least two of them from clinical placements.
Contact
Danielle Stiles Au.D
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-4769
Email: danielle.stiles@va.gov
Dentist - General Practice Residency
VA Boston is affiliated with the Harvard School of Dental Medicine for their General Practice Residency. The General Practice Residency is a one-year program leading to a VA certificate in Hospital Dentistry, and a Harvard certificate in General Dentistry. The objective of this 52-week program is to provide advanced training in clinical and hospital dentistry. The teaching staff consists of generalists and specialists representing a broad spectrum of dental expertise. Residents will gain clinical experience and training in preventive dentistry, implantology, periodontics, operative, fixed and removable prosthodontics, endodontics, oral surgery and pathology. There are required rotations in oral and maxillofacial surgery, anesthesiology, and internal medicine. Lectures, literature reviews, and case presentations are scheduled throughout the year at Harvard and the Boston VA.
The resident works in the dental clinic or is on duty elsewhere from 8:00AM to 4:30PM each weekday and for such other periods as may be necessary for the care of their patients. The majority of workhours will be spent performing clinical care. The remaining workhours are dedicated to didactic training, research projects (if desired), and community service.
- General Dentistry: Develop good clinical skills using ethical decision making in comprehensive treatment planning.
- Resident Education: To expand on resident’s existing knowledge and skills in operative dentistry, endodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, oral surgery, and triaging dental emergencies.
- Patient Care: To develop referral skills as well as skills in diagnosis, assessment, prevention, health promotion and management of patient needs.
- Community service: To develop skills and knowledge to provide dental care and education outside the dental clinic.
- Communication: With multidisciplinary team members to address the overall medical needs of the dental patient.
- Stipends: The current stipend for PGY-1 residents is $68,642. The stipend is subject to annual review.
- Loans: In-school loan deferment is available for residents.
- Annual leave: Presently, residents are entitled to 13 days paid leave during the year which may not be taken during the anesthesia and internal medicine rotations. Additional non-paid leave may be granted at the discretion of the program director.
- Residents must meet the following requirements:
- Be citizens of the United States
- Graduate from a Dental School accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation or the Commission on Dental Accreditation of Canada.
- Have passed the National Board Examination - Part 1.
- All qualified candidates will receive equal consideration without regard to race, religion, sex, politics, marital status and age.
Contact
Maureen Dewey
Dentist Residency Program Director
VA Boston health care
Email: Maureen.Dewey@va.gov
GRECC
Contact
Jennifer Moye
VA Boston health care
Email: jennifer.moye@va.gov
Health Professions Education, Evaluation and Research Fellowship
The VA Boston Healthcare System Health Professions Education, Evaluation and Research (HPEER) Fellowship Program is a 2-year fellowship that will train you to use practice, inquiry, and quality improvement to advance healthcare professional education and become an educational leader. The VABHS Fellowship will use educational theory, an interprofessional and diverse faculty, strong academic affiliate relationships, and a partnership with the HPEER Coordinating Center to provide an exciting and innovative training experience for fellows.
Fellows can be from any healthcare profession (e.g., physician, nurse, psychologist), including non-clinical professions (e.g., MPH). Fellows will spend at least 80% of their time working on educational projects.
As a fellow, you will work with leaders in healthcare professional education to develop novel educational programming, evaluation methods, and educational research. You will work with several well-established interprofessional educational teams to develop scholarly projects. HPEER leadership will collaborate with you to develop a customized curriculum to meet your learning goals.
All fellows will complete a Whole Health education project and additional projects aligned with your interests as part of the following scholarly tracks: (1) Faculty development programming and educational leadership, (2) Geriatric education, (3) Mental health education, and (4) Quality improvement in education.
Further, you will be eligible to earn a Masters Degree in education at a discounted rate at affiliated Universities. Additional details about fellowship eligibility and compensation are available in this document:
Required Documents:
Please send current CV and a letter of interest that describes:
- three letters of reference
- why you are interested in further training in this fellowship,
- prior work in health professions education, evaluation, and research, and
- your long-term professional goals to:
David Topor Ph.D., MS-HPEd.
Psychologist
VA Boston health care
Phone: 774-826-1010
Email: david.topor@va.gov
Nursing
Nursing Affiliations Program
The VA Boston Healthcare System (VA Boston HCS) is committed to providing the highest quality health care to Veterans, expanding the boundaries of medicine through research, and training the next generation of health care professionals. The VA Boston HCS Nursing Affiliations Program is responsible for overseeing and implementing the training of nursing students and RN residents at VA Boston HCS, as well as managing the affiliation agreements between the VA Boston HCS and educational institutions of nursing. The VA Boston Healthcare System is a proud practice partner of the Northeast Region VA Nursing Alliance (NERVANA).
-
New Undergraduate Students/Trainees ‐ the school clinical coordinator/staff will provide initial confirmation of the clinical/preceptorship assignment, as well as credentialing instructions (including documents to be filled out) to the new student/trainees. All credentialing documents (including instructions for the TMS online training) are found on the Massachusetts Centralized Clinical Placement (Mass CCP) System website ‐ www.mass.edu/mcncps/orientation/welcome.asp
-
New Graduate Students (including masters and doctoral) ‐ upon notification by the school clinical coordinator/staff that a match has been chosen, the credentialing process will be coordinated by VA Boston Nursing Affiliations staff directly with the graduate students/trainees. All credentialing documents (including instructions for the TMS online training) are found on the Massachusetts Centralized Clinical Placement (Mass CCP) System website ‐ www.mass.edu/mcncps/orientation/welcome.asp
-
Returning Students/Trainees ‐ Following the instructions from the school clinical coordinator, the credentialing process will be coordinated by VA Boston Nursing Affiliations staff directly. All credentialing documents (including instructions for the TMS online training) are found on the Massachusetts Centralized Clinical Placement (Mass CCP) System website ‐ www.mass.edu/mcncps/orientation/welcome.asp
All placements will be coordinated and managed by VA Boston Nursing Affiliations Staff. DO NOT seek your own placement by contacting staff directly.
The Nursing Affiliations Program also oversees other nursing initiatives, such as the Northeast Region VA Nursing Alliance (NERVANA), Colloquia Series: Care of the American Veteran, the Education Series: Growing as a Mentor, as well as the Post‐Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Trainee program, the Transition‐To‐Practice RN Residency program, and the Designated Educational Units at the Brockton and West Roxbury campuses.
Judith Wendt MSN, RN
Associate Chief of Nursing Service/Academic Affiliations
VA Boston health care
Phone: 774-826-1323
Email: Judith.Wendt@va.gov
Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency (PBNR) Program
Boston Healthcare System’s (VA BHS’) Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency (PBNR) Program homepage. The VA BHS’ PBNR program has been developed to improve the quality of patient care by providing additional training and support to new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) graduates. This is a very competitive 12-month training program which incorporates a clinical, didactic, and evidence-based practice curriculum. Immediate supervisor is the Program Director and clinical supervision is by qualified preceptors; a mentor is also assigned by the program director. This training program is funded by the Veteran Health Administration's Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). Upon completion, graduates are encouraged to apply for VA positions. The federally funded Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Trainee Program at the VA Boston Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, 655 K Street NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001, 202-887-6791.
-
Must be U.S. Citizen.
-
Graduated from a CCNE or NLNAC accredited program with a BSN or Direct Entry-MSN, between August 2020 and June 2021.
-
Proficient in written and spoken English.
-
Background & Security Investigation are required.
-
Pass pre-trainee physical examination.
-
Random Drug Testing is required.
-
Obtain current, unrestricted RN license by August 1, 2020.
-
RESUME: no more than 2 pages.
-
PERSONAL STATEMENT: 400 words “Why I Wish to be Selected for the VA Boston Healthcare System RN Residency Program”.
-
THREE LETTERS OF RECOMMENDATIONS: TWO from school faculty (one must be a clinical faculty) and ONE from Nurse Manager/Assistant Nurse Manager of Unit of Senior Capstone Experience (or if you are employed as NA or PCA– your current immediate Nurse supervisor). Place sealed envelope or e-mailed directly from School Faculty/Nurse Manager to Nurse Recruiter at: BostonVAnurse@va.gov.
-
TRANSCRIPTS: Official from school, sealed envelope.
-
DD -214: submit if applicant is a Veteran.
-
Applications are accepted until April 1, 2021.
-
Application review and interview process will be scheduled in April 2021.
-
The residency program start date is August 2021.
-
Complete application materials (as specified above) must be postmarked or e-mailed by close of business (COB) on April 1, 2021.
-
Submit application materials to:
Nurse Recruiter, VA BHS
940 Belmont Street (118)
Brockton, MA 02301
Fax: 774-826-1115
E-mail: BostonVAnurse@va.gov
-
Federal full-time trainee
-
-
10 paid holidays
-
Annual and sick leave is accrued at a rate of 8/4 hours per pay period
Contact
Judith Wendt MSN, RN
Associate Chief of Nursing Service/Academic Affiliations
VA Boston health care
Phone: 774-826-1323
Email: Judith.Wendt@va.gov
RN Transition to Practice (TTP) Employee Residency Program
The RN Transition to Practice (RNTTP) Residency Program was developed to increase the retention of newly li- censed RN nurses, to assist with transition of the newly graduate nurse from academia to practice and to improve the quality of patient care by providing additional training and support to the new nursing graduate. Nurse residen- cy programs are now considered a benchmark of nursing practice. The Registered Nurse Transition to Practice Employee Residency Program at the VA Boston Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, 655 K Street NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001, 202-887-6791.
Research has shown that new RN graduates who complete a RN residency program benefit by: increased compe- tence and organizational skills, use of evidence-based practice, improved communications, decreased turnover, leadership and positive “socialization” with other professionals.
-
Funded by the VA Boston Healthcare System (VA BHS)
-
Salary per Nurse Professional Standards Board (NPSB) Appointment
-
Weekend/off-shift/holiday differential earned. Over-time allowed as per VA BHS policy
-
Nurse Manager of the hiring unit is immediate supervisor
-
Clinical preceptor for the first 3 months (co-assignment)
-
Schedule managed by Unit Nurse Manager with coordination of program’s key elements with RN Residency Program Director to ensure compliance with all program requirements
-
Specific Off-unit experiential observations scheduled throughout the 12-month program
-
Accrue annual and sick leave, and benefits
-
Incremental increase in FTE over 12 months
-
Evaluations by clinical preceptor (1 & 3 months) and Nurse Manager (6 & 12 months)
-
EBP project identified and developed during a structured 12-month curriculum. Quality improvement project identified & developed during a structured 12-month curriculum (ADN only)
-
Accredited by CCNE and meets Office of Nursing Service (ONS) directive requirements
If interested in applying for available Staff Nurse Position, please send inquiries to email or address below:
Nurse Recruiter, VA BHS
940 Belmont Street (118) Brockton, MA 02301
Fax: 774-826-1115
E-mail: BostonVAnurse@va.gov
Contact
Judith Wendt MSN, RN
Associate Chief of Nursing Service/Academic Affiliations
VA Boston health care
Phone: 774-826-1323
Email: Judith.Wendt@va.gov
Nurse Practitioner
Adult geriatric NP program
- Deadline, May 1, 2021
- Residency start date, September 2021
- Submit Applications to:
Nurse Recruiter
VA Boston Healthcare System
940 Belmont Street (118)
Brockton, MA 02301
FAX: 774-826-1115
Email: BostonVANurse@va.gov
Contacts
Chizoba Nwosu PhD (c), MSN, FNP-BC
NP Residency Director
VA Boston health care
Email: Chizoba.Nwosu@va.gov
Karen Tepper MS, ANP-BC, HHCNS-BC
NP Program Director
VA Boston health care
Email: Karen.Tepper@va.gov
Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
The Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (PMH-NPRP) is partnered with Boston College Connell School of Nursing. The VA Boston Healthcare System (BHS) and Connell School of Nursing support evidence-based nursing education, research, and practice. Together, we foster a supportive learning environment for academic, professional, and personal success.
The PMH-NPRP is a designed to provide clinical and academic experiences for new graduate Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) transitioning into the professional role of PMHNP. The program prepares nurse practitioners for professional leadership, education, and research in practice.
-
Competitive stipend
-
A comprehensive benefits package that includes, in part, paid vacation, sick leave, holidays and health benefits
-
This is a 12-month residency
-
Clinical rotations are supplemented with didactic sessions, Grand Rounds, Journal Club and other learning experiences
-
The program includes integrated didactic sessions weekly with the Harvard South Shore Residency Training Program
-
Clinical Rotations: Inpatient Psychiatry; Outpatient Psychiatry; Addiction Psychiatry; Psychiatric Emergency; Neurology; & Geropsychiatry
-
Residents are assigned a mentor to act as a resource and provide support as they transition to autonomous and competent mental health nurse practitioners
-
Upon successful completion of the residency, a certificate of completion is awarded
-
Candidates who successfully complete the residency training program will be given the opportunity to apply to available vacancies at the VA BHS
-
U.S Citizens
-
Graduate of Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) accredited psychiatric nurse practitioner programs
-
Recent graduate within the past 12 months
-
Hold a Master’s degree or Doctorate and be licensed, nationally board certified through the ANCC and credential as a nurse practitioner with a specialty in Psychiatric-Mental Health
-
Proficient in written and spoken English
-
Background & Security Investigation required
-
Pass pre-trainee physical examination
-
Random Drug Testing required
-
Curriculum vitae
-
Official graduate school transcripts in a sealed envelop.
-
Personal Statement: What personal, professional, educational and clinical experiences have led you to choose nursing as a profession, and the role of a mental health nurse practitioner as a specialty practice? What are your aspirations for a Residency program? Please comment upon your vision and planning for your short and long-term career development. Maximum: two (2) pages
-
Three (3) letters of recommendation: (one must be from faculty member or graduate program); in sealed envelopes or emailed directly from the individual writing the letter
- Deadline, March 04, 2022
- Start date, July 2022
- Submit completed application requirements to:
Nurse Recruiter
VA Boston Healthcare System
940 Belmont Street (118)
Brockton, MA 02301
FAX: 774-826-1115
BostonVANurse@va.gov
CC: sherley.belizaire@va.gov
Optometrist
Optometry residency
The VA Boston Residency Program was started in 1979 which makes it one of the oldest Optometry residency programs in existence. The program has expanded over the years and now consists of 9 total residents, spread out in three different campuses in and around the greater Boston area. We are affiliated with The New England College of Optometry and have a large network of dozens and dozens of past residents practicing over the country and the world.
-
Develop the residents’ diagnostic and patient management skills in the care of patients with visual problems, ocular disease and ocular manifestations of systemic disease in a hospital based setting
-
Support the emergency room and respond to emergent consultations
-
Develop the residents’ ability to function as a member of a health care team through participation in an interdisciplinary health delivery system
-
Participate in on call off hours emergency eye care coverage
-
Rotate through ophthalmological clinics (Cornea, Glaucoma, Retina and Uveitis through the VA; Retina through Beth Israel; Post op cataract care at OCB; advanced contact lens at BostonSight)
-
Complete didactic portion of the program: literature review, two CE formal lectures, presentation at AAO, informal care reports, publishable quality manuscript
-
Annual leave: 13 days
-
Sick leave: 13 days
-
Salary: $38,500 – adjusted yearly
-
Health insurance and life insurance
-
Liability insurance is not needed (covered by the Federal Tort Claims Act)
-
Residency starts on July 1stand runs through June 30th yearly
-
Applicants must be US Citizens
-
Complete the application through the National Matching Service at https://natmatch.com/ormatch/. The deadline is January 31, 2018
-
Submit cover letter, CV, NBEO scores, official transcript and 3 letters of recommendation to application coordinator
Contact
James Aylward OD, FAAO
Associated Chief of Optometry and Application Coordinator
VA Boston health care
Phone: 774-826-1106
Email: James.Aylward@va.gov
Residency in Vision Rehabilitation
The mission of the Optometric Residency in Vision Rehabilitation at the VA Boston Healthcare System is to provide comprehensive training in the delivery of the highest quality, compassionate low vision and brain injury vision rehabilitation services in a multidisciplinary hospital-based environment. The Residency will provide advanced clinical training and opportunities for clinical teaching, educational activities, and didactic learning to cultivate understanding and proficiency in providing full-scope tertiary eye care. The residency program offers a comprehensive program that includes low vision rehabilitation, brain injury rehabilitation, vision therapy, and primary eye care.
Emphasis areas:
- Low Vision Rehabilitation
- Brain Injury Rehabilitation
- Length of residency: One year, commencing July 1st and ending June 30th of the following year
- Weekly hours and on-call duties: The resident is responsible for 40 duty hours per week. Regular clinic hours are M-F, 8:00a.m. to 5:00 p.m., excepting emergencies. There are no on-call duties
- Salary is $39,043
- Health benefits: Federal insurance benefits are offered through VA
- Leave: Each pay period (2 weeks), the resident earns 4 hours of annual leave (vacation time) and 4 hours of sick leave, for a total of 13 days paid annual leave and 13 days paid sick leave per year. Official business, such as taking a state licensing exam or attending an educational meeting, can be requested as administrative leave (not charged against annual leave) and is usually granted if not excessive or in conflict with the clinic’s ability to provide patient care
- Professional liability protection: Resident is covered by the federal tort claims act while practicing at the VA as a United States government employee
- The resident is required to deliver patient care services at a level deemed satisfactory by the clinical supervisors, and consistent with the rules and regulations governing the Department of Veterans Affairs and the New England College of Optometry
- The resident is expected to perform in a professional manner in the delivery of patient care services and to observe those proprieties of conduct and courtesies that are consistent with the rules and regulations governing the Department of Veterans Affairs and the New England College of Optometry
- Maintain a detailed and accurate log of all patient care encounters
- Complete assigned didactic activities: Friday grand rounds, literature review, NECO residency conferences, TMS trainings
- Complete assigned scholarly activities: Co-instruct low vision lab at NECO, complete publishable quality paper, complete 2 one-hour CE lectures, submit a poster abstract to AAO or similar conference
- Periodic evaluations will take place to endure that appropriate progress is being made and that all deficiencies are addressed in a timely manner
- A certificate of completion from the New England College of Optometry and the Department of Veterans Affairs will be presented upon completion
APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:
- United States citizenship is required to qualify for VHA appointment in a paid VA optometry resident position funded by the Office of Academic Affiliations. Reference: VA Handbook 5005/57, Part II, Chapter 3, Paragraph 3.g.(1) & (5)(c), dated June 14, 2012
- Applicants must have earned an OD degree from an ACOE accredited school or college of optometry by the time of entry into residency
- Applicants must have taken and passed parts I and II of the National Board of Examiners in Optometry prior to the July 1st start date
- All resident candidates must apply through the National Matching Services application at www.natmatch.com/ormatch. The deadline for submission will be January 31, 2022
- Applications must include the following:
- Cover letter/Letter of Intent
- Curriculum vitae
- NBEO scores (when available)
- Official optometry school transcript
- 3 letters of recommendation
- Interviews will be arranged for qualified candidates either face to face or remotely at the discretion of the program supervisors
Contact
Jennifer Gustafson
Residency Coordinator, Advanced Low Vision Clinic
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5543
Email: Jennifer.Gustafson@va.gov
Pharmacist
Geriatric Pharmacy Residency
The VA Boston Healthcare System offers a one-year ASHP-accredited PGY-2 residency in geriatrics. The purpose of this residency program is to prepare the resident for a career in geriatric clinical pharmacy practice. The graduate of this program will be proficient in optimization of geriatric pharmacotherapy, medication reconciliation and med management in older adults, and intimately familiar with multi-disciplinary team assessment and management of the older patient.
The resident will receive comprehensive, intense, and individualized training in aspects of geriatrics from dedicated, passionate, and expert pharmacy & geriatric medicine faculty.
- Interprofessional geriatrics clinic
- Palliative care
- Home-based primary care
- Long-term care
- Outpatient geriatric mental health
- Aging research
- Didactic learning with geriatric medicine fellows through the Harvard Multicampus Geriatrics Fellowship
- Primary care pharmacy clinic, with pharmacist as the provider with prescriptive privileges under supervision of a physician
- Teaching certificate program and teaching rotations (inpatient and outpatient)
- Tobacco cessation group
- Interprofessional Pain clinic
- Additional specialty clinics available depending on interests
- Longitudinal geriatric residency research or quality improvement project
- ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
- Eastern States Conference
- There is one position available for the PGY2 geriatric pharmacy program.
- The VA Boston PGY1 program accepts five residents per year, while the PGY2 psychiatric program accepts one resident per year.
- Approximate stipend of $48,824
- Health and life insurance offered
- Paid leave: 13 vacation days, 13 sick days and 10 Federal Holidays
- Free parking at all three campuses
- United States citizenship
- PharmD degree from an ACPE-accredited college of pharmacy
- Completion of an ASHP-accredited PGY1 pharmacy practice residency
- Active pharmacist licensure in any US state
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Three letters of recommendation including one from the program director of applicant's PGY-1 program
- Complete official transcripts
- Application submitted via PhORCAS
NMS code: 672654
Application deadline: January 15th
Contact
John Roefaro PharmD, BCGP
Geriatric Pharmacy Residency Program Director
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-303-2146
Email: john.roefaro@va.gov
Health System Administration
- ASHP Leader’s Conference
- ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
- Conferences based on resident’s interest and research project
- Pharmacy Operations (outpatient and inpatient)
- Clinical Management
- Personnel Management
- Human Resource Management
- Finance and Budgeting
- Pharmacy Informatics
- Residency Program Development
- Leadership Development
- Longitudinal research or quality improvement project
- Chief Resident Duties
- United States citizenship
- PharmD degree from an ACPE- accredited college of pharmacy
- Completion of an ASHP-accredited PGY1 pharmacy residency
- Active pharmacist licensure in any US state
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Three letters of recommendation including one from the program director of applicant’s PGY-1 program
- Complete official transcripts
- Application submitted via PhORCAS
NMS code: 613963
Application deadline: TBD
- Onsite interview
- Approximate stipend: $48,824
- Health and life insurance offered
- Paid leave: 13 vacation days and 13 sick days
- 10 federal holidays
- Free parking at all three campuses
Contact
Marci Salow PharmD, BCGP
Chief of Pharmacy and Residency Program Director
VA Boston health care
Phone: 617-485-8457
Email: marci.salow@va.gov
Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency
Affiliated with Boston University School of Medicine and Harvard University Medical School, the medical center is a tertiary care referral center for the VA in the Northeast. The three medical centers and five community based outpatient clinics serve as a training site for undergraduate and graduate students from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) University and Northeastern University College of Pharmacy and Allied Health. The VA Medical Center in Boston is one of seven National Centers of Excellence for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program conducted by the VA Boston Healthcare System primarily in Brockton, MA is accredited by ASHP.
-
Orientation —1 month
-
Inpatient Psychiatry — 3 months
-
Outpatient Mental Health (to include General Mental Health and Clozapine Clinic) — 3 months, longitudinal
-
Substance Use Disorders — 1 month
-
Geriatrics — 1 month
-
Neurology — 1 month
-
Primary Care Behavioral Health
-
Geriatric Mental Health
-
Management
-
Academia
-
Pain
-
Consult Liaison Service
-
Urgent Care
-
Residential Programs (Substance Use or PTSD)
- Approximate stipend of $50,353
- Health and life insurance offered
- Paid leave: 13 vacation days, 13 sick days and 11 Federal holidays
- Free parking at all three campuses
- United States Citizenship
- Pharm.D. Degree from an ACPE - Accredited College of Pharmacy
- Completion of an ASHP - Accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency
- Active Pharmacist Licensure
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- Three Letters of Recommendation (One of which is from the Current Residency Program Director)
- Complete Official Transcripts
- Application submitted Via PhORCAS on or before December 26, 2021, NMS code: 755866
- Interview
- Notes: This residency site agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant. This program does not early commit.
Contact
Ilona Almeida Pharm.D., BCPP
Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Director
VA Boston health care
Phone: 617-581-3247
Email: ilona.almeida@va.gov
Pharmacy Residency
The VA Boston Healthcare System offers a one-year ASHP-accredited PGY-1 pharmacy residency. The purpose of this residency program is to provide robust training in various care settings. The graduate will be proficient in the optimization of pharmacotherapy, medication reconciliation, practice management and intimately familiar with multi-disciplinary team assessment and management of the complex, veteran patients.
The pharmacy resident is assigned to various experiences that will emphasize pharmaceutical care. The pharmacy resident must be a licensed pharmacist with a PharmD degree. The license is required for the resident to perform any independent functions of a pharmacist. The pharmacy resident is responsible for providing pharmaceutical care to patients seen in the various areas of the clinics and hospital. The pharmacy resident will strive to consistently provide pharmaceutical care to all patients and should optimize patient care outcomes. The pharmacy resident will strive to develop his/her skills as fully as possible in the one year of the training program. The pharmacy resident must be sensitive and concerned about what our customers believe is good service and attempt to meet or exceed their expectations.
Residents are exposed to a wide variety of additional experiences and opportunities. VABHS has strong relationships that provide teaching opportunities with two pharmacy schools in Boston: Northeastern University and MCPHS University. There is also an optional teaching certificate program available which networks with other programs in Boston.
The residency requires a year-long research project, which can be assigned or designed based on the interests of the resident. Each resident is paired with a project preceptor with research experience to mentor them through the process. Residents are also responsible for obtaining approval for their research. These projects are presented at ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and Eastern States Conference for Residents and Preceptors and a finished, publication-ready manuscript is prepared at the end of the residency year.
- Primary Care Clinic
- Anticoagulation Clinic (Outpt)
- Inpatient General Medicine
- Management
PGY-1 residents at VABHS have flexibility with rotation choices and elective experiences. During the 12 week ambulatory blocks, the residents will spend a minimum of two days in primary care clinic, one day in anticoagulation clinic and the remaining time devoted to educational activities, electives and staffing. During more intensive, 4-week blocks, the resident focuses on a single experience. The required 4-week blocks are inpatient general medicine and management.
Four-Week Experiences:
- Infectious Diseases
- Critical Care
- Inpatient Anticoagulation
- Home Based Primary Care
- Hospital in Home (HIH)
- Oncology
- Teaching (inpatient)
Once Weekly, Twelve-Week Experiences:
- Oncology
- Mental Health
- Palliative Care
- Renal/Geriatrics
- Teaching (ambulatory care)
- Shared Medical Appointments
- Transitions of Care
- Heart Failure Clinic
-
Medication Use and Evaluation
-
Staff Development Presentations / CE
-
Practice Management
-
Teaching Certificate Program
- One weekend per month in inpatient pharmacy
- One major/minor holiday
- Four hours per week in inpatient or outpatient pharmacy
- Note: Staffing requirements are included as part of the stipend
- To be submitted via PhORCAS, Program Code 136713
- Curriculum vitae
- Three standard recommendations
- Letter of intent/personal statement:
- Official transcript from college of pharmacy
- Application Deadline: 12/30/21
- Applicants invited to interview will do so in person before February 28
- Candidates will be interviewed by the Residency Program Director, as well as selected preceptors and residents
- The applicants will be independently rated using standardized criteria
- Selection for interviews will be made by a committee consisting of the Program Director and selected preceptors
- Citizen of the United States
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited college of pharmacy or eligible for graduation before July 1; GPA 3.0 or higher
- Licensed pharmacist or eligible for licensure in any US state before November 1
Contact
Bryan Wood Pharm.D.
PGY1 Residency Program Director
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-4310
Email: bryan.wood@va.gov
Physical Therapist
Physical Therapy Clinical Education Program
The VA Boston Healthcare System Physical Therapy Clinical Education Program affiliates with Doctor of Physical Therapy and Physical Therapist Assistant academic facilities throughout the New England area. There are upwards of 20 clinical student placements per year and the clinical education program works very closely with the physical therapy residency program, other health profession students and members of the interprofessional team. The VA Boston Healthcare System Physical Therapy Clinical Education Program exists in multiple patient care settings across three campuses (Brockton, Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury) as well as the Community-based Outpatient Clinic in Lowell, MA.
-
Inpatient acute care
-
Inpatient acute rehab/amputation support program
-
Inpatient acute rehab in Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)
-
Wheelchair and seating clinics
-
Outpatient (general or SCI) clinics
-
Aquatics
-
Emergency Department care
-
Community Living Center/subacute rehab
-
Long Term Care SCI
-
Inpatient mental health
-
Vestibular rehab
-
Home safety evaluations/community outings
-
SCI Homecare
-
Whole Health
-
Telehealth
-
Interprofessional team meetings
-
Collaboration with support staff/PTA
-
Journal Club and Inservices
-
Grand Rounds
-
Adaptive Sports
-
Must be US citizen
-
Submit application paperwork
-
Submit TB test results/vaccinations
-
Fingerprinting
Contact
Jayna Rogers
Contact Site Coordinator of Clinical Education
VA Boston health care
Email: Jayna.Rogers@va.gov
Physical Therapy Residency Program in Neurology
The VA Boston Healthcare System Physical Therapy Residency Program in Neurology provides the opportunity to residents to experience the true continuum of care across the lifespan. The resident will participate in collaboration with patients and mentors at all three campuses of the VA Boston Healthcare System in both the inpatient and outpatient environments as well as the Perkins School for the Blind in nearby Watertown, MA.
Residents will have exposure to a wide variety of patients with neurologic diagnoses, including: SCI/D, MS, ALS, Polytrauma, PD, TBI and Stroke, NeurogeriatricDisorders, Vestibular Disorders, Peripheral Neuropathies, status post Neurosurgical Cases and Pediatric Congenital and Acquired Neurologic Conditions.
Residents will receive mentorship in patient evaluation and treatment sessions under the supervision of advanced practitioners with extensive professional and clinical knowledge, including ABPTS Clinical Specialists in Neurology, Geriatrics, Pediatrics, Vestibular Rehabilitation Certification by Emory College, and RESNA certified Advanced Technology Practitioners.
A key component of the VA BHS Physical Therapy Residency Program in Neurology is participation in relevant didactic learning including: Grand Rounds, neurology based in-services, student journal club, Neurologic Professional PT Professional Education Consortium webinars and journal club, lunch and learn sessions with Tampa VA , one on one meetings with mentors or clinical faculty, and participation in biannual Adaptive Sports Clinics.
Residents will be eligible for the same full time employee benefits as VA Boston Healthcare PM&RS staff, including sick and annual leave ,as well as malpractice insurance coverage.
-
Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation (Acute Rehab, Long Term Care, Outpatient)
-
SCI/ALS Wheelchair and Seating Clinics
-
Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program
-
Inpatient Acute Care/Post Neuro Surgery
-
FIM/Outpatient PT in Neurology
-
Vestibular Rehabilitation Clinic
-
Pediatrics-Off site at Perkins School for the Blind
-
Winter and Summer Adaptive Sports Clinics
-
Aquatics
-
Home safety evaluations/community outings
-
Home Based Primary Care/SCI Homecare
-
Specialty Pediatric Clinics
-
Clinical supervision of Physical Therapy students
-
Interdisciplinary team meetings
-
Collaboration with support staff/PTA
-
Group discussion leader of student journal club
-
On site mentored didactic and clinical learning
-
Membership to Neurologic PT Professional Education Consortium Webinars and Journal Club
-
Spinal Cord Injury Grand Rounds
-
Participation in specialty clinics
-
Cumulative practical and written examinations
-
Staff in-service presentations
-
Curriculum vitae
-
Three professional recommendation letters
-
Responses to required question
-
Applicants may be required to participate in a telephone pre-interview
-
If selected, candidates will be interviewed on site by mentors and Residency Director
-
The applicants will be independently rated using standardized criteria and selection will be made via a committee consisting of the Program Director and selected mentors or clinical faculty
-
Citizen of the United States
-
Doctor of physical therapy degree or educational equivalent
-
Licensed physical therapist or eligible for licensure in any US state before April 1, 2018
Contact
Jayna Rogers
Contact Site Coordinator of Clinical Education
VA Boston health care
Email: Jayna.Rogers@va.gov
Physician
Behavioral Neurology/Neuropsychiatry/Geriatric Neurology Fellowship Program
The VA Boston Healthcare System and Boston University/Boston Medical Center have several fellowship programs available for neurologists and psychiatrists who are interested advanced training in Behavioral Neurology, Neuropsychiatry or Geriatric Neurology.
Several training programs are available. The Behavioral Neurology/Neuropsychiatry program is accredited by the United Council for Neurologic Subspecialties (UCNS), and can focus on clinical training or combined clinical and research training. There is also a research-track focus in which fellows spend approximately 75% of their time on research.
The program core faculty body includes behavioral neurologists, other specialist neurologists, neuropsychiatrists, other specialist psychiatrists, and neuropsychologists. The fellowship provides an interprofessional and multidisciplinary training environment with access to clinics in memory disorders, neuropsychiatry, traumatic brain injury, movement disorders, ALS, stroke, epilepsy, and neuropsychology, in addition to the inpatient psychiatry consultation-liaison service. The standard fellowship is 2 years, although there is the opportunity for both a shorter, 1-year, clinically focused fellowship and a 3-year research track. Applications are being accepted now for current and future years.
The rotations provide experience in the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry disorders including geriatric, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders, causes of mild cognitive impairment and dementia including Alzheimer’s disease, traumatic brain injury, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, frontotemporal dementia, Lewy body dementia, along with rarer disorders (PSP, PPA, CBD, PCA), movement disorders, cerebrovascular disorders, epilepsy, and brain tumors.
You will be able to attend formal didactics including topics such as principles of neurobiology, nervous system development and aging, higher cortical functions, anatomy and function of brain systems, learning and memory, sleep, clinical manifestations of brain behavior disorders, the clinical assessment of patients with behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry conditions, the neuropsychological assessment, diagnostic studies (neurophysiology, neuroimaging, sleep studies), psychopharmacology, and neurotherapeutics (e.g. deep brain stimulation, vagal nerve stimulation, rapid transcranial magnetic stimulation).
You will also learn the fundamentals of neuropsychology testing administration and interpretation including attending biweekly neuropsychology seminars, which will include case conferences and lectures in the major areas of neuropsychology.
Additionally, you will be able to attend some of our monthly neuropathology brain cutting sessions, monthly chronic traumatic encephalopathy consensus rounds, and weekly Alzheimer’s disease center case consensus meetings.
Through your fellowship, the faculty will strongly encourage you to develop your own clinical and research interests as you access nationally and internationally recognized clinicians and researchers within the faculty. Current areas of research available to fellows encompass basic cognitive neuroscience, neurobiology of neurodegenerative diseases, functional neuroimaging, EEG event-related potentials, epidemiology, genetics, false memories, cognitive strategies, and cognitive rehabilitation.
Individual weekly supervision with behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry faculty will provide you with the opportunity to discuss clinical cases or specific topics more in depth. You will also meet with the program director to cover issues ranging from patient care to career development. At the end of the fellowship, you will be well-positioned for a career focusing on academic medicine as a physician scientist and/or cutting-edge clinical care of those with cognitive and behavioral disorders.
- Curriculum vita
- Personal statement
- Three letters of recommendation
-
Please email copies of your application materials to the program director, Dr. Andrew Budson, at abudson@bu.edu
-
Applications will be reviewed by the Selection Committee throughout the year
-
Prospective fellows will be invited to interview on a rolling-basis, and will start the fellowship in July of following year
-
We thank you again for your interest and look forward to receiving your application
Contacts
Andrew Budson MD
Associate Chief of Staff for Education
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-6184
Email: andrew.budson@va.gov
Katherine Turk M.D.
Director of Polytrauma Clinic
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-4554
Email: kturk@bu.edu
Cardiovascular Imaging Fellowship
The Advanced Cardiovascular Imaging Fellowship seeks to provide intensive training in echocardiography in an academic setting, and introductory training in nuclear cardiology, cardiac CT and cardiac MRI. There will be close interaction with inpatient Cardiology teams, as well as Fellow trainees in Cardiology from Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Massachusetts General Hospital. The program is designed to meet professional certification requirements for interpretation of standard transthoracic echocardiography studies, stress echocardiography, contrast imaging, and performance of transesophageal echocardiograms (TEE), including intraoperative TEE. The program will also provide training in Valvular Heart Disease through active participation in Heart Valve Clinic and intense exposure to structural heart imaging and interventions. The fellow will become proficient in the use of the latest technology for cardiac imaging and develop an integrated appreciation of cardiac physiology and pathophysiology.
The VA Boston Healthcare System and Boston Medical Center are now beginning recruitment for TWO Cardiovascular Imaging (Echo) Fellowship positions for the academic Year 2022-23 This is a NON-ACCREDITED one-year clinical imaging fellowship. The Fellowship will run from July 1st, 2022 through June 30th, 2023.
- Candidates should be US citizens, or permanent residents, or eligible for J1 VISA. Foreign trained applicants must have a valid ECFMG certificate prior to consideration. Selected applicants will be invited for an interview.
- Applicants must have completed 3 years of internal medicine residency training from an accredited program, and must be either planning to go on to cardiovascular fellowship or have already completed cardiology fellowship training.
-
A personal statement
-
A Vitae/Resume (please include a phone number)
-
Three signed letters of recommendation (emailed by candidate or reference - one letter must be from your residency or cardiovascular fellowship director). Address these letters to Dr. Jayashri Aragam, Director of Echocardiography Lab, VA Boston Healthcare System.
-
All application materials should be sent directly to Inessa Stern at Inessa.Stern@va.gov
Contact
Inessa Stern
Echo Lab Supervisor
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-203-6823
Email: Inessa.Stern@va.gov
Psychiatry Residency Program
Physician Assistant
Physician Assistant Training Program
The VA Boston Physician Assistant (PA) Training Program has been integral part of the six Boston and surrounding area PA Programs for more than a decade. Our focus is to offer exceptional clinical training opportunities in all areas of medicine, surgery and mental health as it relates to caring for our Veterans. We primary take part in the clinical phase of a 2-year Master’s level PA program which requires PA students to rotate in 8 areas of medicine, surgery and mental health in addition to specialty electives as part of their full time clinical training in their final year of PA education.
PA’s are trained in a team based approach to medicine and have the ability to practice in any specialty upon graduation from pediatrics to neurosurgery. Our PA trainees have the opportunity to interact and learn from nearly all professions at all levels in our medical center being the largest training facility in VHA nationwide. Our goal at VA Boston is to train every PA student for practice and how to care for our unique veteran population. We accomplish this by allowing them to become an integral part of our patient care teams, not simply observation. Our highly qualified and experienced PA preceptors who supervise our students encompass not only PA’s but our MD and NP colleagues. We realize the importance of each professions training and input as well as being acutely familiar with the depth and breadth of knowledge that is the PA Profession and our PA training which aligns with that of the medical model.
As Interprofessional and Interdisciplinary medicine move rapidly to the forefront of our language and practice in Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) the PA profession is unique in that it has never trained in a silo. Our profession was born out of the MD-PA team and work closely with all other professions including NP, SW, PT, OT, Psychology, Pharmacy and many more in all areas of practice. Our PA training program has adapted to this transition over the past few years as other healthcare professions are now adopting similar integration models by inviting other professions and trainees alike to directly participate in planned PA training activities. Learning activities for which all professions could gain knowledge of not only the patients they are caring for but the scope of practice of other involved in the patient care team. Such activities would include Interprofessional participation in daily patient rounds, morning report and team meetings, as well as lecture series and discussion sessions offered as part of our ongoing educational curriculum. We have also offered to our PA program affiliates the opportunity to bring these Interprofessional teams back to the classroom in the form of providing workshops to further expand their knowledge.
One of our goals at VA Boston is to be able to not only provide the best possible care to our Veteran population but to recruit the finest and most highly qualified candidates and often this comes from such programs as our VA Boston PA trainees and affiliates.
To learn more about these programs and other PA educational activities at VA Boston HS please contact:
Laura Fiore PA-C
Director of PA Education
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-2692
Email: Laura.Fiore@va.gov
Veteran to PA Program
An important and exciting opportunity exists at the VA Boston Healthcare System working with our Veterans interested in a career as a Physician Assistant. The program addresses two of the country’s critical needs:
-
A shortage of Primary Care and Mental Health providers/physician assistants
-
Serious employment and career development challenges for Veterans who have returned from Iraq and Afghanistan
Who is eligible?
This program is open to those Veterans whom have already been accepted into one of our five Boston-area PA Program affiliates and places them in a VA-focused clinical experience at VA Boston.
We are also looking to assist Veterans who are interested in a career as a PA but do not currently meet the minimum criteria for application into an accredited PA Program. We are here to help and have a team of VA faculty whom are our veteran mentors and affiliate institutions faculty who will be able to provide specific guidance as to the educational requirements as it relates to the successful submission of a CASPA application, PA Program interview and the acceptance process.
When applicable based on institutional review, Veteran candidates may also be eligible to receive college credits for military/life experience as well as applicable college credits via ACES program.
-
Veterans and the VHA are the direct beneficiaries of this unique program.
-
Partnering Veteran PA Students with experienced VA Clinical Faculty and PA Program Veteran Mentors throughout Veterans PA Education
-
Locating additional academic and financial resources available to Veterans to increase PA Program enrollment opportunities, including:
-
On-line pre-requisites offered by partnered institutions
-
ACES – College credit for Military coursework and certifications
-
Yellow Ribbon Program offered by Academic Affiliates
-
Office of Academic Administration Stipend Program
-
Veterans Preference - Increased employment opportunities within VHA
-
Clinical practicum experiences may begin in year 1 of the PA program at VA Boston Healthcare System with experienced VA faculty Veteran mentors
-
A preparatory-PA training program to be offered by PA Program affiliates providing online pre-requisite coursework concurrent with the mentoring program at local VA facility for students accepted into pre-PA phase of program
-
Veteran PA Applicants who meet the minimum PA Program pre-requisites to be granted automatic interview with selected PA Program affiliates
-
Veteran PA students enrolled in program will be offered a minimum of 3 clinical rotations at VA Boston up to maximum of 6 during the clinical year. Stipends to be granted based on funding availability
-
Seek opportunities for clinical practicum sites to be expanded to other VA facilities in VISN 1 where the students reside
Contact
Laura Fiore PA-C
Director of PA Education
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-2692
Email: Laura.Fiore@va.gov
Social Worker
The VA BHS MSW Training Program has academic affiliations with Boston College, Boston University, Simmons, Bridgewater State, and Salem State Schools of Social Work. As a teaching facility, the VA BHS provides a full range of inpatient, residential, vocational and outpatient services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.
The VA BHS provides the critical foundation upon which trainees build their expertise in social worker during their transitional year into professional practice.
-
Prepare resume
-
Collect unofficial transcripts
-
Complete VHA Healthcare Interest Form
-
Contact your Field Education Advisor at the affiliated school
-
School Field Advisor will submit your documents on your behalf to:
Jocelyn Holguin , LICSW, Jocelyn.holguin@va.gov
Stephanie Saunders, LICSW, Stephanie.saunders@va.gov
-
Deadline: January 25 (applications are closed)
-
Program start: August
- This is a 2nd year field placement. Traditional start, Aug-May
- Clinical rotations are supplemented with didactic sessions, Grand Rounds, Brown Bags and other learning experiences
- The program includes integrated didactic sessions monthly with Licensed Social Workers
- Clinical Rotations: Inpatient Psychiatry; Outpatient Psychiatry; Addiction Psychiatry; Psychiatric Emergency; Neurology; Substance Treatment Programs & Geropsychiatry; and more
- Trainees are assigned a Field Instructor to act as a resource and provide support as they transition to being an autonomous and competent social worker
- Upon successful completion of the training, a certificate of completion is awarded
- Candidates who successfully complete the training program will be given the opportunity to apply to available vacancies at the VA BHS
- U.S Citizens
- Attending an Accredited Graduate School of Social Work
- Entering 2nd/Final year of Field Education Placement
- Proficient in written and spoken English
- Background & Security Investigation required
- Pass pre-trainee physical examination
- Pass TB testing
- Stipend for 500 hours of training
- Train at the largest MSW training
- program nationally
Contacts
Jocelyn Holguin LICSW
Social Work Training Program Coordinator
VA Boston health care
Phone: 617-276-4581
Email: jocelyn.holguin@va.gov
Stephanie Saunders LICSW
Social Work Training Program Coordinator
VA Boston health care
Phone: 774-826-3805
Email: stephanie.saunders@va.gov
Speech Language Pathologist
The VA Boston Healthcare System announces TWO Clinical Fellowship (CF) positions. The starting date will be within the time frame of July through September, negotiable depending on the availability of the successful candidate.
- TWO Full time (2,080 hours) positions for one year (1 Transitional Care, 1 Rehab/Acute Care)
- Stipend = $43,897 + benefits, total = $51,874
- SUBMIT interest letter/resume’/curriculum vita with TWO letters of reference AND THE EXPERIENCE QUESTIONS (available below)
- ALL ELECTRONICALLY SUBMITTED (email to Gary Gramigna, gary.gramigna@va.gov) NO HARD COPIES, ONLY COMPLETE applications will be reviewed, preferably a single email (see announcement attached below)
- Applications accepted through February 05, 2021 with selection completed by March 13, 2021, tentative start date between July through September 2021
- Must be a U.S Citizen
- Applicants with a strong academic background in adult anatomy, cognitive-communication disorders, dysphagia, evidence-based practice, language disorders, neuroscience, neurogenic communication disorders, and voice are preferred.
-
A cover letter of interest in the position
-
A Vitae/Resume
-
Two signed letters of recommendation (emailed by candidate or reference)
-
Experience Questions Document (Attached for download below)