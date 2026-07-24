Trainee programs
VA Boston health care provides training programs for students at the college, university and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Audiologist
Audiology
Position details (Audiology)
- Full time (2,080 hours) positions for one year in Audiology
- Total compensation including benefits: $45,780
- Applications consists of: Cover letter, resume, transcript (unofficial is okay) and 3 letters of recommendation with at least two of them from clinical placements.
Contact
Danielle Stiles Au.D
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: danielle.stiles@va.gov
Cardiovascular Imaging Fellowship
The Advanced Cardiovascular Imaging Fellowship seeks to provide intensive training in echocardiography in an academic setting, and introductory training in nuclear cardiology, cardiac CT and cardiac MRI. There will be close interaction with inpatient Cardiology teams, as well as Fellow trainees in Cardiology from Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Massachusetts General Hospital. The program is designed to meet professional certification requirements for interpretation of standard transthoracic echocardiography studies, stress echocardiography, contrast imaging, and performance of transesophageal echocardiograms (TEE), including intraoperative TEE. The program will also provide training in Valvular Heart Disease through active participation in Heart Valve Clinic and intense exposure to structural heart imaging and interventions. The fellow will become proficient in the use of the latest technology for cardiac imaging and develop an integrated appreciation of cardiac physiology and pathophysiology.
The VA Boston Healthcare System and Boston Medical Center are now beginning recruitment for TWO Cardiovascular Imaging (Echo) Fellowship positions for the academic Year 2022-23 This is a NON-ACCREDITED one-year clinical imaging fellowship. The Fellowship will run from July 1st, 2022 through June 30th, 2023.
Applications will be accepted through December 7, 2021
- Candidates should be US citizens, or permanent residents, or eligible for J1 VISA. Foreign trained applicants must have a valid ECFMG certificate prior to consideration. Selected applicants will be invited for an interview.
- Applicants must have completed 3 years of internal medicine residency training from an accredited program, and must be either planning to go on to cardiovascular fellowship or have already completed cardiology fellowship training.
Interested applicants should submit the following for a completed application
- A personal statement
- A Vitae/Resume (please include a phone number)
- Three signed letters of recommendation (emailed by candidate or reference - one letter must be from your residency or cardiovascular fellowship director). Address these letters to Dr. Jayashri Aragam, Director of Echocardiography Lab, VA Boston Healthcare System.
- All application materials should be sent directly to Inessa Stern at Inessa.Stern@va.gov
Contact
Inessa Stern
Echo Lab Supervisor
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Inessa.Stern@va.gov
Chiropractic Residency Program
The Mission of the VA Boston Healthcare System Chiropractic Integrated Clinical Practice Residency is to prepare chiropractic residents for clinical practice in hospitals or other medical settings, and/or academia, through hospital-based clinical training, interprofessional education, and scholarly activities.
Training of chiropractic residents takes place predominantly at the VA Boston's West Roxbury, Jamaica Plain and Brockton campuses, with limited time at the Lowell VA Clinic. The chiropractic clinics at West Roxbury, Jamaica Plain, Brockton and Lowell have one dedicated treatment room in each location, furnished with a state-of-the-art treatment table, computers and associated equipment. Additional space is available as needed at all locations.
Goals / Objectives
- Residents will gain advanced clinical experience working in an integrated, hospital-based setting with complex patient populations in a Level 1a facility.
- Residents will participate in professional and interprofessional didactic experiences that elevate their education and clinical expertise with complex patient populations.
- Residents will complete interdisciplinary rotations that elevate their understanding of and collaboration with relevant specialties and optimize overall patient care.
- Residents will participate in professional and interprofessional scholarly activities that further their understanding of evidence-based care within an integrated, hospital-based setting
- Upon completion of the program, residents will obtain gainful employment in an integrated clinic, VA, academic or research setting.
Program Overview
- Patient care: The resident will have approximately 65% of their time (~26 hours/week) dedicated to clinical time under the mentorship of senior VA chiropractors. This will include face-to-face direct patient care, and adjacent activities such as chart notes, reviewing laboratory and imaging results, ordering prosthetic items, calling patients with relevant results, and addressing secure messaging for their specific patients.
- Interprofessional education: The resident will participate in several educational experiences with other services and with the academic affiliate. At VABHS, the resident will participate in skills labs alongside PT residents (orthopedic, neurological, geriatric). These experiences will include a monthly meeting with the PT Orthopedic residency team to discuss evaluation and management strategies for different neuromusculoskeletal conditions. The resident will additionally have the opportunity to work alongside other specialties in group care and programs, to include the Interdisciplinary Pain Clinic, Opioid Reduction Clinic, Empowered Relief, Active Pain Management, Gerofit and Live Long Walk Strong. Scholarly presentations will occur once per trimester within PM&RS, as well as with other services, such as Primary Care, Pain, or Whole Health.
- Scholarship: The resident will participate in virtual academic activities, including grand rounds, faculty and/or student presentations on evidence-based topics or original case reports and/or other scholarly works. Additionally, the resident will have the opportunity to participate in educational offerings through GRECC, which will include webinars, journal clubs, grand rounds, and bootcamp that will elevate the trainee's knowledge in geriatric special populations. Scholarly presentations will occur once per trimester within PM&RS, as well as with other services, such as Primary Care, Pain, or Whole Health.
Compensation and Benefits
- The resident stipend is established based on geographic location by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations. The compensation for the 2026 academic year is $54,026.
- Residents are entitled to participate in a VA sponsored health insurance plan of their choosing. Any plan premiums will be deducted from the resident’s paycheck.
- The resident is protected from personal liability while providing professional services at a VABHS health care facility under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act, 28 U.S.C. 2679 (b)-(d).
- Residents accrue 4 hours of annual leave (AL) and 4 hours of sick leave (SL) each 2-week pay period. This yields a total of 13 AL days and 13 SL days per year.
- Residents receive paid time off for U.S. Federal holidays. Only US Federal holidays are recognized; time off for other holidays and/or religious purposes will require the use of AL.
Eligibility Requirements
- Applicants must hold or be scheduled to receive a DC degree from a CCE-accredited school prior to the start of the residency program.
- Licensure is not required prior to the start of the program, but residents must obtain a full, active, and unrestricted license in a State, Territory or Commonwealth of the US, or in the District of Columbia, if accepted.
- Applicants must have documentation of at least three months of direct patient care activity within the last year. Clinical rotations during chiropractic school will be sufficient for recent graduates. Observer experience and non-clinical graduate work do not qualify for direct patient care requirements.
- Applicants must meet all VA employment requirements. This includes being a US citizen and Selective Service registration when applicable.
- Applicants must have sufficient written and spoken English language skills to deliver safe and effective patient care.
Application Process
- Applications are completed with the National Chiro Match, more information is at https://natmatch.com/chiro/overview.html
- A call for applications is issued each year on the first business Monday of December and close the fourth Friday in January. Please review the schedule of dates for application submission deadlines at https://natmatch.com/chiro/schedule.html
- Applications are reviewed and assessed based on academic aptitude, professional and clinical experience, personal statement, letters of recommendation and virtual interviews.
- A committee consisting of program faculty review and rank applicants.
Contact
Stephanie Halloran DC, MS
Residency program director
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Stephanie.Halloran2@va.gov
Dentist - General Practice Residency
VA Boston is affiliated with the Harvard School of Dental Medicine for their General Practice Residency. The General Practice Residency is a one-year program leading to a VA certificate in Hospital Dentistry, and a Harvard certificate in General Dentistry. The objective of this 52-week program is to provide advanced training in clinical and hospital dentistry. The teaching staff consists of generalists and specialists representing a broad spectrum of dental expertise. Residents will gain clinical experience and training in preventive dentistry, implantology, periodontics, operative, fixed and removable prosthodontics, endodontics, oral surgery and pathology. There are required rotations in oral and maxillofacial surgery, anesthesiology, and internal medicine. Lectures, literature reviews, and case presentations are scheduled throughout the year at Harvard and the Boston VA.
The resident works in the dental clinic or is on duty elsewhere from 8:00AM to 4:30PM each weekday and for such other periods as may be necessary for the care of their patients. The majority of workhours will be spent performing clinical care. The remaining workhours are dedicated to didactic training, research projects (if desired), and community service.
Program goals and objectives
- General Dentistry: Develop good clinical skills using ethical decision making in comprehensive treatment planning.
- Resident Education: To expand on resident’s existing knowledge and skills in operative dentistry, endodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, oral surgery, and triaging dental emergencies.
- Patient Care: To develop referral skills as well as skills in diagnosis, assessment, prevention, health promotion and management of patient needs.
- Community service: To develop skills and knowledge to provide dental care and education outside the dental clinic.
- Communication: With multidisciplinary team members to address the overall medical needs of the dental patient.
Additional information
- Stipends: The current stipend for PGY-1 residents is $68,642. The stipend is subject to annual review.
- Loans: In-school loan deferment is available for residents.
- Annual leave: Presently, residents are entitled to 13 days paid leave during the year which may not be taken during the anesthesia and internal medicine rotations. Additional non-paid leave may be granted at the discretion of the program director.
How to apply
- Residents must meet the following requirements:
- Be citizens of the United States
- Graduate from a Dental School accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation or the Commission on Dental Accreditation of Canada.
- Have passed the National Board Examination - Part 1.
- All qualified candidates will receive equal consideration without regard to race, religion, sex, politics, marital status and age.
Contact
Andrew Lerner
Dental Residency Program Director
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Andrew.Lerner@va.gov
Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC)
The New England Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center, or GRECC, is home to one of 20 fellowship locations nationwide for the VA’s Advanced Fellowship in Geriatrics, or AFiG. GRECCs were established by Congress in 1975 with a tripartite mission to: 1) Build new knowledge through research; 2) Provide training and education in geriatric health care; and 3) Improve health care for older Veterans through the development and evaluation of innovative clinical models of care. The mission of the AFiG is to prepare leaders in geriatric research, education and clinical innovation. The two-year, interprofessional program welcomes physicians, nurses, psychologists, other associated health trainees, and non-clinical scientists interested in aging. To learn more about the fellowship and how to apply, please view our brochure linked below...
Contact
Jennifer Moye
VA Boston health care
Email: jennifer.moye@va.gov
Health Professions Education, Evaluation and Research Fellowship
The VA Boston Healthcare System Health Professions Education, Evaluation and Research (HPEER) Fellowship Program is a 2-year fellowship that will train you to use practice, inquiry, and quality improvement to advance healthcare professional education and become an educational leader. The VABHS Fellowship will use educational theory, an interprofessional and diverse faculty, strong academic affiliate relationships, and a partnership with the HPEER Coordinating Center to provide an exciting and innovative training experience for fellows.
Fellows can be from any healthcare profession (e.g., physician, nurse, psychologist), including non-clinical professions (e.g., MPH). Fellows will spend at least 80% of their time working on educational projects.
As a fellow, you will work with leaders in healthcare professional education to develop novel educational programming, evaluation methods, and educational research. You will work with several well-established interprofessional educational teams to develop scholarly projects. HPEER leadership will collaborate with you to develop a customized curriculum to meet your learning goals.
All fellows will complete a Whole Health education project and additional projects aligned with your interests as part of the following scholarly tracks: (1) Faculty development programming and educational leadership, (2) Geriatric education, (3) Mental health education, and (4) Quality improvement in education.
Further, you will be eligible to earn a Masters Degree in education at a discounted rate at affiliated Universities. Additional details about fellowship eligibility and compensation are available in this document:
Required Documents:
Please send current CV and a letter of interest that describes:
- three letters of reference
- why you are interested in further training in this fellowship,
- prior work in health professions education, evaluation, and research, and
- your long-term professional goals to:
David Topor, PhD, MS-HPEd
Psychologist; Associate Chief of Staff for Education (ACOS-E)
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: david.topor@va.gov
Occupational Therapy Neurorehabilitation Fellowship Program
VA Boston Healthcare System (VHABHS) offers a 12-month Occupational Therapy Neurorehabilitation Fellowship Program combining clinical experience, mentoring and didactics to advance the knowledge and skills of an OT practitioner. The program is proud to offer this opportunity to licensed occupational therapists with an interest in advancing their knowledge and practice in the area of neurology. The fellowship program is supported through the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) and has been accredited by the American Occupational Therapy Association.
Mission
The mission of the Occupational Therapy Neurorehabilitation program is to provide occupational therapists with advanced knowledge and skills to promote their clinical practice competency in the area of neurologic rehabilitation, to provide enhanced care for veterans and to cultivate leaders in health care.
Program goals
To educate and train post-professional occupational therapists to:
- Provide high quality occupational therapy services that meet the unique needs of the Veteran population by developing advanced knowledge and becoming advanced practitioners in the field of neurologic rehabilitation.
- Demonstrate the ability to administer and interpret assessments to create holistic and evidenced based treatment interventions which address physical, cognitive, psychosocial and environmental factors to facilitate Veterans’ occupational performance.
- Demonstrate understanding and implementation of ethical principles in the delivery of occupational therapy services.
- Demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills by collaborating with referral sources and stakeholders to optimize veteran outcomes and grow as a leader in the field of occupational therapy and within an interprofessional healthcare team.
- Facilitate quality improvement projects, in-service presentations, and teaching activities that promote the field of occupational therapy and lifelong learning.
Curriculum
The VHABHS OT Fellowship incorporates AOTA’s Fellowship Program Learning Objectives paired with mentored practice and a clinical caseload in the focused area of neurorehabilitation. In addition, the fellow will collaborate with the OT Department at Tufts University to gain experience in teaching and scholarly practice. The program will develop the fellow’s clinical knowledge, competency, critical thinking skills, and advanced practice skills in the following core areas:
- Advanced Knowledge
- Reasoning and Performance Skill
- Ethical Practice
- Interpersonal Skills
- Scholarly and/or Professional Activities
Fellow benefits
- Paid stipend
- Medical insurance
- Paid federal holidays, accrued sick and annual leave
- Access to VA Learning Library, Shepherd Center NeuroRehabilitation Learning Institute and MedBridge Education subscription
- On and off-site additional learning opportunities
How to apply
To apply please email Lindsay.Brennan@va.gov the following documents by May 1, 2026:
- Completed Application for Health Professions Trainees (see link below)
- Resume/CV
- One-page personal statement explaining your interest in fellowship and reasons for applying
- Three letters of reference from individuals who can speak to your clinical skills, including a supervisor, if possible
- Copy of Valid OT license and NBCOT certificate OR transcripts showing an expected graduation date prior to the start of the fellowship and your scheduled NBCOT test date
Applicant criteria
- U.S. Citizen
- AOTA Member
- Planning to pursue Board Certification or Specialty Certification
- Graduate of an ACOTE accredited occupational therapy program
- NBCOT certification. If applying as a new graduate, proof of confirmed exam date that will allow for scoring by May 21, 2026
- Applicants with inpatient experience (fieldwork) preferred
- State occupational therapy licensure, from any state in the U.S.
- Not be on a probation or under a learning contract at their current facility or program
Application
Important details
- There are no application or tuition fees associated with this fellowship
- Application deadline is May 1, 2026
- Interviews are conducted in mid May
- Fellow is selected based upon strength of application and interview process
- Program will run September 2026 - September 2027
Contact
Lindsay Brennan MSOT, OTR
Fellowship Program Director
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Lindsay.Brennan@va.gov
Pharmacist
Geriatric Pharmacy Residency
The VA Boston Healthcare System offers a one-year ASHP-accredited PGY-2 residency in geriatrics. The purpose of this residency program is to prepare the resident for a career in geriatric clinical pharmacy practice. The graduate of this program will be proficient in optimization of geriatric pharmacotherapy, medication reconciliation and med management in older adults, and intimately familiar with multi-disciplinary team assessment and management of the older patient.
The resident will receive comprehensive, intense, and individualized training in aspects of geriatrics from dedicated, passionate, and expert pharmacy & geriatric medicine faculty.
Core experiences
- Interprofessional geriatrics clinic
- Palliative care
- Home-based primary care
- Hospital-in-Home
- Long-term care
- Aging research
- Weekly didactic learning
Elective experiences
- Ambulatory care
- Geriatric mental health
- Interprofessional Pain clinic
- Renal clinic
- Heart failure clinic
- Additional specialty clinics available depending on interests
- Teaching certificate
Residency project and professional presentations
- Longitudinal research project
- ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
- American Geriatrics Society annual meeting
- Medication use evaluation
- Continuing education (2)
Resident positions
- There is one position available for the PGY2 geriatric pharmacy program.
- The VA Boston PGY1 program accepts five residents per year, while the PGY2 psychiatric program accepts one resident per year.
Resident benefits
- Competitive stipend
- Health insurance offered
- Paid leave: 13 vacation days and 13 sick days
- 11 federal holidays
- Free parking at all three campuses
- No staffing requirement
Applicant requirements
- United States citizenship
- PharmD degree from an ACPE- accredited college of pharmacy
- Completion of an ASHP-accredited PGY1 pharmacy residency
- Active pharmacist licensure in any US state or territory
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Three letters of recommendation including one from the program director of applicant’s PGY-1 program
- Complete official transcripts
- Application submitted via PhORCAS
- NMS code: 672654
- Interview
For additional program and application information please visit: Online Directory (ashp.org)
For more information, please reach out!
Laura Triantafylidis, PharmD, BCGP
Residency Program Director
Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency
Affiliated with Boston University School of Medicine and Harvard University Medical School, the medical center is a tertiary care referral center for the VA in the Northeast. The three medical centers and five community based outpatient clinics serve as a training site for undergraduate and graduate students from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) University and Northeastern University College of Pharmacy and Allied Health. The VA Medical Center in Boston is one of seven National Centers of Excellence for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program conducted by the VA Boston Healthcare System primarily in Brockton, MA is accredited by ASHP.
Required experiences
- Orientation —1 month
- Inpatient Psychiatry — 3 months
- Outpatient Mental Health (to include General Mental Health and Clozapine Clinic) — 3 months, longitudinal
- Substance Use Disorders — 6 weeks
- Geriatrics — 6 weeks
- Neurology — 1 month
Elective experiences
- Primary Care Behavioral Health
- Geriatric Mental Health
- Management
- Academia
- Consult Liaison Service
- Urgent Care
- Residential Programs (Substance Use or PTSD)
Resident benefits
- Approximate stipend of ~$57,000
- Health and life insurance offered
- Paid leave: 13 vacation days, 13 sick days and 11 Federal holidays
- Free parking at all three campuses
Applicant requirements
- United States Citizenship
- Pharm.D. Degree from an ACPE - Accredited College of Pharmacy
- Completion of an ASHP - Accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency
- Active Pharmacist Licensure
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- Three Letters of Recommendation (One of which is from the Current Residency Program Director)
- Complete Official Transcripts
- Application submitted Via PhORCAS on or before January 5, 2025, NMS code: 755866
- Interview
- Notes: This residency site agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant.
Contact
Ilona Almeida Pharm.D., BCPP
Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Director
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: ilona.almeida@va.gov
Pharmacy Residency
The VA Boston Healthcare System offers a one-year ASHP-accredited PGY-1 pharmacy residency. The purpose of this residency program is to provide robust training in various care settings. The graduate will be proficient in the optimization of pharmacotherapy, medication reconciliation, practice management and intimately familiar with multi-disciplinary team assessment and management of the complex, veteran patients.
The pharmacy resident is assigned to various experiences that will emphasize pharmaceutical care. The pharmacy resident must be a licensed pharmacist with a PharmD degree. The license is required for the resident to perform any independent functions of a pharmacist. The pharmacy resident is responsible for providing pharmaceutical care to patients seen in the various areas of the clinics and hospital. The pharmacy resident will strive to consistently provide pharmaceutical care to all patients and should optimize patient care outcomes. The pharmacy resident will strive to develop his/her skills as fully as possible in the one year of the training program. The pharmacy resident must be sensitive and concerned about what our customers believe is good service and attempt to meet or exceed their expectations.
Residents are exposed to a wide variety of additional experiences and opportunities. VABHS has strong relationships that provide teaching opportunities with two pharmacy schools in Boston: Northeastern University and MCPHS University. There is also a teaching certificate program which networks with other programs in Boston.
The residency requires a year-long research project, which can be assigned or designed based on the interests of the resident. Each resident is paired with a project preceptor with research experience to mentor them through the process. Residents are also responsible for obtaining approval for their research. These projects are presented at ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and New England Residency Conference, and a finished, publication-ready manuscript is prepared at the end of the residency year.
Core required experiences
- Primary Care Clinic
- Anticoagulation Clinic (Outpt)
- Inpatient General Medicine
- Management
- Medication Safety
Other experiences
PGY-1 residents at VABHS have flexibility with rotation choices and elective experiences. During the 12 week ambulatory blocks, the residents will spend a minimum of two days in primary care clinic, one day in anticoagulation clinic and the remaining time devoted to educational activities, electives and staffing. During more intensive, 4-week blocks, the resident focuses on a single experience. The required 4-week blocks are inpatient general medicine and management.
Four-Week Experiences:
- Inpatient General Medicine
- Management
- Infectious Diseases
- Inpatient Anticoagulation
- Mental Health
- Home Based Primary Care
- Hospital in Home (HIH)
- Geriatrics
- Oncology
- Teaching (inpatient)
Once Weekly, Twelve-Week Experiences:
- Primary Care Clinic
- Anticoagulation Clinic (outpatient)
- Oncology
- Women's Health
- Pharmacogenomics
- Hospice / Palliative Care
- Shared Medical Appointments
- Heart Failure Clinic
- Medication Safety
- Spinal Cord Injury
Additional activities
- Medication Use and Evaluation
- Staff Development Presentations / CE
- Teaching Certificate Program
Staffing requirements
- One weekend per month (day shift)
- Four hours per week providing service to the department (day shift)
- Note: Staffing requirements are included as part of the stipend
Required application materials
- To be submitted via PhORCAS, Program Code 136713
- Curriculum vitae
- Three standard recommendations
- Letter of intent/personal statement:
- Official transcript from college of pharmacy
- Application Deadline: January 2
For additional program and application information please visit: Online Directory (ashp.org)
Interview process
- Applicants invited to interview will do so virtually or in person before February 28
- Candidates will be interviewed by the Residency Program Director, Residency Program Coordinator, as well as selected preceptors and residents
- The applicants will be independently rated using standardized criteria
- Selection for interviews will be made by a committee consisting of the Program Director, Program Coordinator and selected preceptors
Qualifications for application
- Citizen of the United States
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited college of pharmacy or eligible for graduation before July 1; GPA 3.0 or higher
- Licensed pharmacist or eligible for licensure in any U.S. state within 120 days from start of program
Contact
Kaite Kenjesky PharmD
Clinical pharmacist practitioner
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: kaitlyn.kenjesky@va.gov
Physical Therapy Residency Programs
Residency program requirements
All applicants must be a U.S. citizen, graduated from a CAPTE accredited physical therapy program and have a valid physical therapy license within one month of residency start date (NPTE July test dates). Residents will participate in at least 150 mentoring hours per year and 300 didactic learning hours. Residents will be required to maintain approximately 30 hours of direct patient care per week.
Resident benefits
- Paid stipend, no tuition costs for the resident
- Medical insurance
- Paid holidays, sick and annual leave
- Access to VA Learning Library, Medbridge Education subscription
- On-site learning modules
- Teaching opportunities
Overview of residency programs...
Neurologic Residency Program
The VA Boston Healthcare System (VA BHS) Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services (PM&RS) Physical Therapy Department is proud to offer a year-long residency for licensed physical therapists with an interest in advancing their level of knowledge and efficacy of practice in neurology with the intent of becoming American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS) certified in Neurology. The neurologic residency program is supported through the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) and has been accredited by the American Board of Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE) since 2017. The neurologic resident will be strongly supported with experienced mentors with ABPTS and other specialty certifications.
Residents will provide physical therapy care at the West Roxbury campus in the Spinal Cord Injury unit, Acute Care wards and the outpatient department, with optional observational hours in pediatrics at Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts. Residents will have the option to participate in a VA sponsored adaptive sports event during their residency year.
As didactic learning is critical to supplement clinical care, the resident will have access to Neurologic Physical Therapy Professional Education Consortium webinars, on site educational opportunities and mentor teach back sessions. In turn, the resident utilizes teaching skills as student journal club moderator and lab assistant at Northeastern University.
Neurologic Residency Program mission statement
To advance clinical knowledge and practice for physical therapists with a strong interest in neurologic physical therapy management through an evidence-based curriculum, comprehensive education, rigorous mentoring, and training with specialist clinicians to provide exceptional care to our Veterans, thereby improving function, maintaining independence, and enabling them to live their best lives. The program will support the mission of the VA and promote continuous improvement and strategic initiatives.
Vision: To be national leaders in neurologic care.
Neurologic Residency Program goals
- Provide education that will allow the resident to develop competency in clinical, didactic and professional skills upon completion of the residency program
- Achieve and maintain ABPTRFE accreditation
- Provide supportive and adequately trained mentoring staff to contribute to the development of resident advanced practice
- Create a resident caseload with diagnostic diversity covering the entirety of the required medical conditions as noted in the Description of Residency Practice in Neurology
- Provide exceptional and advanced physical therapy service to Veterans in all levels of care and in all phases of life
- Maintain VA return on investment in residency education and therefore program sustainability
- Instill leadership qualities in graduates that span across the physical therapy field through professional development and mentorship
Summary of achievements and outcomes
- Two graduating residents in 2025. One resident enrolled for 2023-2024, however this resident withdrew part way through the year. VA BHS Neurologic Physical Therapy Residency Program had no final graduates for 2023-2024 cohort.
- All graduates eligible to sit for the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialty certification in Neurologic Physical Therapy, have passed the exam. 2025 graduating residents are preparing to take the exam in 2026.
- 100% gradated residents are working in the neurology field of physical therapy.
- The program onboarded one new mentor with ABPTS in neurology as well as with past academic and residency experience.
- There are two neurologic residency positions available for the 2026-2027 cohort. Residents will rotate through Spinal Cord Injury, Acute Care/Rehab and Outpatient clinics.
- All graduating residents have passed all grading requirements, including residency competencies, journal club and inservice assessments, live patient exams and final written exams in each designated setting (Spinal Cord Injury, Acute Care, and outpatient
- Mentoring team continues to meet all required mentoring competencies, participate in yearly continuing education with emphasis on improving mentoring skills and efficacy.
VA Boston Healthcare System Neurologic Residency Program is accredited by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education as a post-professional residency program for physical therapists in neurology.
Contact
Jessica Allen PT, DPT
Board-Certified Neurologic Clinical Specialist, Neurologic Residency Program Coordinator
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Jessica.Allen@va.gov
Geriatrics Residency Program
VA BHS Geriatrics Residency Program achieved ABPTRFE accreditation in January 2023. Residents participating in this program should have a strong interest in providing care for veterans with complex medical and psychosocial conditions and interested in attaining ABPTS in Geriatrics. Residents will be stationed across all three campuses, with rotations at the Community Living Center, Outpatient Clinics (Jamaica Plain and Brockton) and Acute Care (West Roxbury).
Residents will have support from high quality mentorship and didactic learning with a curriculum targeted in meeting the needs of aging veterans. Residents will have access to content through a Medbridge Education Geriatric Clinical Specialist Prep Course.
Geriatrics Residency Program mission statement
To advance clinical knowledge and practice for geriatric physical therapists in physical therapy management for older adults through an evidence-based curriculum, comprehensive education, rigorous mentoring and training with specialist clinicians to provide exceptional care to our nation's aging veterans thereby improving function, maintaining independence, health and well-being across all phases of life. The program will support the mission of the VA and promote continuous improvement and strategic initiatives.
Geriatrics Residency Program goals
- The program develops resident competency in clinical, didactic and professional skills upon completion of the residency program.
- The program achieves and maintains ABPTRFE accreditation.
- The program provides supportive and adequately trained mentoring staff to contribute to the development of resident advanced practice.
- The program creates a resident caseload with diagnostic diversity covering the entirety of the required geriatric medical conditions as noted in the Description of Residency Practice
- Program participants provide exceptional and advanced physical therapy service to veterans in all levels of care throughout all phases of life.
- The program maintains VA return on investment in resident education and therefore ongoing residency program stability.
- The program instills leadership qualities in graduates that span across the physical therapy field through professional development and mentorship.
Projected Geriatric Program outcomes
- Graduates are prepared to sit for and pass the ABPTS examination for board certification in geriatric physical therapy.
- Participants deliver exceptional physical therapy services to veterans with advanced practice throughout all levels of care.
- Residents integrates evidence-based practice in the clinical care of aging adults with and without significant comorbidities.
- Program participants develop collaborative relationships within the interprofessional team.
- Participants demonstrate advanced proficiency in education and subject content expertise congruent with the understanding level of the learner, including patients, caregivers, interprofessional and interdepartmental staff and clinical education students.
- Residents are strong performers in non-clinical professional skills in the areas of communication, leadership, and advocacy.
Summary of achievements and outcomes
- 2023 graduating resident successfully achieved a passing score on ABPTS examination in geriatrics.
- The program enrolled one resident for the 2023-2024. This resident was successfully on track to graduate, however withdrew from the program. The program did not enroll any residents for the 2024-2025 cohort.
- The program currently has two residents enrolled for the 2025-2026 and has availability to enroll two residents for the 2026-2027 cohort.
- The program successfully onboarded new faculty in the CLC at the Brockton campus.
- The program maintained ABPTRFE accreditation following submission of the Annual Continuous Improvement Report.
- The program provided learning experiences in all ABPTRFE practice settings, patient care populations and mentorship hours listed in the Description of Residency Practice in Geriatrics.
VA Boston Healthcare System Geriatric Residency Program is accredited by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education as a post-professional residency program for physical therapists in geriatrics.
Contact
Kathryn Foy PT, DPT
Board-Certified Geriatric Clinical Specialist, Geriatrics Residency Program Coordinator
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Kathryn.Foy@va.gov
Orthopaedic Residency Program
The VA BHS Orthopaedic Residency Program proudly received ABPTRFE accreditation in May 2025. Residents in this program will gain invaluable experience emphasizing the impact of physical therapy on the functionality, recreational activities, and work-related tasks of veterans with orthopedic injuries and conditions. Mentors, certified by ABPTS in orthopedics, provide exceptional guidance, supplemented by didactic sessions from the Academy of Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Residency Curriculum (Current Concepts in Orthopaedic Physical Therapy). The resident will be stationed at the outpatient clinics located in the Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury campuses, as well as the Emergency Department and the therapeutic pool.
Orthopaedic Residency Program mission statement
To advance clinical knowledge and practice for orthopaedic physical therapists in physical therapy management for those with orthopaedic conditions through an evidence-based curriculum, comprehensive education, rigorous mentoring and training with specialist clinicians to provide exceptional care to our nation's Veterans to support high level performance and an active healthy lifestyle in all facets of life. The program will support the mission of the VA and promote continuous improvement and strategic initiatives.
Orthopaedic Residency Program goals
- The program develops resident competency in clinical, didactic and professional skills upon completion of the residency program
- The program achieves and maintains ABPTRFE accreditation
- The program provides supportive and adequately trained mentoring staff to contribute to the development of resident to advanced practice
- The program creates a resident caseload with diagnostic diversity covering the entirety of the required orthopaedic medical conditions as noted in the Description of Residency Practice
- Program participants provide exceptional and advanced physical therapy service to veterans with orthopaedic injuries and conditions
- The program will facilitate health and wellness promotion and return to function, work or recreation
- The program maintains VA return on investment in resident education and therefore ongoing residency program stability
- The program instills leadership qualities in graduates that span across the physical therapy field through professional development and mentorship
Projected Orthopaedic Residency Program outcomes
- Graduates are prepared to sit for and pass the ABPTS examination for board certification in orthopaedic physical therapy.
- Participants deliver exceptional physical therapy services to veterans with advanced practice throughout all practice settings.
- Residents integrate evidence-based practice in the care of veterans with orthopaedic conditions with and without significant comorbidities.
- Program participants develop collaborative relationships within the interprofessional team.
- Participants interact with a curriculum based clinical practice, self-reflection and continuous improvement to achieve a successful resident experience.
- Participants demonstrate advanced proficiency in education and subject content expertise congruent with the understanding level of the learner, including patients, caregivers, interprofessional and interdepartmental staff and clinical education students.
Residents are strong performers in non-clinical professional skills in the areas of communication, leadership, and advocacy.
Summary of achievements and outcomes
- First resident onboard and graduated August 2025. The graduating resident achieved all grading passing requirements for inservices, case studies, live patient exams, written exams and residency competencies.
- The graduating resident will sit for the ABPTS examination in orthopaedics in 2026.
- The program enrolled one resident for the 2025-2026 cohort. There is one position available for the 2026-2027 cohort.
- Graduating resident is currently working in the field of orthopaedic physical therapy.
- The resident is stationed in the outpatient clinics at the Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury campuses, the Emergency Department and the therapeutic pool.
- Mentoring team continues to meet all required mentoring competencies, participate in yearly continuing education with emphasis on improving mentoring skills and efficacy.
VA Boston Healthcare System Orthopaedic Residency Program is accredited by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education as a post-professional residency program for physical therapists in orthopaedics.
Contact
Joseph Thilman PT, DPT
Board-Certified Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist, Orthopaedic Residency Program Coordinator
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Joseph.Thilman@va.gov
To apply for the physical therapy residency programs:
All physical therapy residency candidates must complete a full application package through RF PTCAS, participate in interview process and if selected, submit all VA-required paperwork.
Questions about the residency programs can be directed to vhabhsPTResidency@va.gov or the applicable program contacts listed in this section and below...
Contact
Jayna Rogers PT, DPT
Board-Certified Geriatric Clinical Specialist, Site Coordinator of Clinical Education & Residency Program Director
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Jayna.Rogers@va.gov
Jessica Allen PT, DPT
Board-Certified Neurologic Clinical Specialist, Neurologic Residency Program Coordinator
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Jessica.Allen@va.gov
Kathryn Foy PT, DPT
Board-Certified Geriatric Clinical Specialist, Geriatrics Residency Program Coordinator
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Kathryn.Foy@va.gov
Joseph Thilman PT, DPT
Board-Certified Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist, Orthopaedic Residency Program Coordinator
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Joseph.Thilman@va.gov
Physician
Behavioral Neurology/Neuropsychiatry/Geriatric Neurology Fellowship Program
The VA Boston Healthcare System and Boston University/Boston Medical Center have several fellowship programs available for neurologists and psychiatrists who are interested advanced training in Behavioral Neurology, Neuropsychiatry or Geriatric Neurology.
Several training programs are available. The Behavioral Neurology/Neuropsychiatry program is accredited by the United Council for Neurologic Subspecialties (UCNS), and can focus on clinical training or combined clinical and research training. There is also a research-track focus in which fellows spend approximately 75% of their time on research.
The program core faculty body includes behavioral neurologists, other specialist neurologists, neuropsychiatrists, other specialist psychiatrists, and neuropsychologists. The fellowship provides an interprofessional and multidisciplinary training environment with access to clinics in memory disorders, neuropsychiatry, traumatic brain injury, movement disorders, ALS, stroke, epilepsy, and neuropsychology, in addition to the inpatient psychiatry consultation-liaison service. The standard fellowship is 2 years, although there is the opportunity for both a shorter, 1-year, clinically focused fellowship and a 3-year research track. Applications are being accepted now for current and future years.
The rotations provide experience in the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry disorders including geriatric, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders, causes of mild cognitive impairment and dementia including Alzheimer’s disease, traumatic brain injury, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, frontotemporal dementia, Lewy body dementia, along with rarer disorders (PSP, PPA, CBD, PCA), movement disorders, cerebrovascular disorders, epilepsy, and brain tumors.
You will be able to attend formal didactics including topics such as principles of neurobiology, nervous system development and aging, higher cortical functions, anatomy and function of brain systems, learning and memory, sleep, clinical manifestations of brain behavior disorders, the clinical assessment of patients with behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry conditions, the neuropsychological assessment, diagnostic studies (neurophysiology, neuroimaging, sleep studies), psychopharmacology, and neurotherapeutics (e.g. deep brain stimulation, vagal nerve stimulation, rapid transcranial magnetic stimulation).
You will also learn the fundamentals of neuropsychology testing administration and interpretation including attending biweekly neuropsychology seminars, which will include case conferences and lectures in the major areas of neuropsychology.
Additionally, you will be able to attend some of our monthly neuropathology brain cutting sessions, monthly chronic traumatic encephalopathy consensus rounds, and weekly Alzheimer’s disease center case consensus meetings.
Through your fellowship, the faculty will strongly encourage you to develop your own clinical and research interests as you access nationally and internationally recognized clinicians and researchers within the faculty. Current areas of research available to fellows encompass basic cognitive neuroscience, neurobiology of neurodegenerative diseases, functional neuroimaging, EEG event-related potentials, epidemiology, genetics, false memories, cognitive strategies, and cognitive rehabilitation.
Individual weekly supervision with behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry faculty will provide you with the opportunity to discuss clinical cases or specific topics more in depth. You will also meet with the program director to cover issues ranging from patient care to career development. At the end of the fellowship, you will be well-positioned for a career focusing on academic medicine as a physician scientist and/or cutting-edge clinical care of those with cognitive and behavioral disorders.
As part of your application, please include
- Curriculum vita
- Personal statement
- Three letters of recommendation
Application process
- Please email copies of your application materials to the program director, Dr. Andrew Budson, at abudson@bu.edu
- Applications will be reviewed by the Selection Committee throughout the year
- Prospective fellows will be invited to interview on a rolling-basis, and will start the fellowship in July of following year
- We thank you again for your interest and look forward to receiving your application
Contacts
Andrew E Budson MD
Associate Chief of Staff for Education (ACOS-E)
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: andrew.budson@va.gov
Physician Assistant
Physician Assistant Training Program
The VA Boston Physician Assistant (PA) Training Program has been integral part of the six Boston and surrounding area PA Programs for more than a decade. Our focus is to offer exceptional clinical training opportunities in all areas of medicine, surgery and mental health as it relates to caring for our Veterans. We primary take part in the clinical phase of a 2-year Master’s level PA program which requires PA students to rotate in 8 areas of medicine, surgery and mental health in addition to specialty electives as part of their full time clinical training in their final year of PA education.
PA’s are trained in a team based approach to medicine and have the ability to practice in any specialty upon graduation from pediatrics to neurosurgery. Our PA trainees have the opportunity to interact and learn from nearly all professions at all levels in our medical center being the largest training facility in VHA nationwide. Our goal at VA Boston is to train every PA student for practice and how to care for our unique veteran population. We accomplish this by allowing them to become an integral part of our patient care teams, not simply observation. Our highly qualified and experienced PA preceptors who supervise our students encompass not only PA’s but our MD and NP colleagues. We realize the importance of each professions training and input as well as being acutely familiar with the depth and breadth of knowledge that is the PA Profession and our PA training which aligns with that of the medical model.
As Interprofessional and Interdisciplinary medicine move rapidly to the forefront of our language and practice in Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) the PA profession is unique in that it has never trained in a silo. Our profession was born out of the MD-PA team and work closely with all other professions including NP, SW, PT, OT, Psychology, Pharmacy and many more in all areas of practice. Our PA training program has adapted to this transition over the past few years as other healthcare professions are now adopting similar integration models by inviting other professions and trainees alike to directly participate in planned PA training activities. Learning activities for which all professions could gain knowledge of not only the patients they are caring for but the scope of practice of other involved in the patient care team. Such activities would include Interprofessional participation in daily patient rounds, morning report and team meetings, as well as lecture series and discussion sessions offered as part of our ongoing educational curriculum. We have also offered to our PA program affiliates the opportunity to bring these Interprofessional teams back to the classroom in the form of providing workshops to further expand their knowledge.
One of our goals at VA Boston is to be able to not only provide the best possible care to our Veteran population but to recruit the finest and most highly qualified candidates and often this comes from such programs as our VA Boston PA trainees and affiliates.
To learn more about these programs and other PA educational activities at VA Boston HS please contact:
Veteran to PA Program
An important and exciting opportunity exists at the VA Boston Healthcare System working with our Veterans interested in a career as a Physician Assistant. The program addresses two of the country’s critical needs:
- A shortage of Primary Care and Mental Health providers/physician assistants
- Serious employment and career development challenges for Veterans who have returned from Iraq and Afghanistan
Who is eligible?
This program is open to those Veterans whom have already been accepted into one of our five Boston-area PA Program affiliates and places them in a VA-focused clinical experience at VA Boston.
We are also looking to assist Veterans who are interested in a career as a PA but do not currently meet the minimum criteria for application into an accredited PA Program. We are here to help and have a team of VA faculty whom are our veteran mentors and affiliate institutions faculty who will be able to provide specific guidance as to the educational requirements as it relates to the successful submission of a CASPA application, PA Program interview and the acceptance process.
When applicable based on institutional review, Veteran candidates may also be eligible to receive college credits for military/life experience as well as applicable college credits via ACES program.
Benefits of the Veteran to PA Program
- Veterans and the VHA are the direct beneficiaries of this unique program.
- Partnering Veteran PA Students with experienced VA Clinical Faculty and PA Program Veteran Mentors throughout Veterans PA Education
- Locating additional academic and financial resources available to Veterans to increase PA Program enrollment opportunities, including:
- On-line pre-requisites offered by partnered institutions
- ACES – College credit for Military coursework and certifications
- Yellow Ribbon Program offered by Academic Affiliates
- Office of Academic Administration Stipend Program
- Veterans Preference - Increased employment opportunities within VHA
Unique educational components
- Clinical practicum experiences may begin in year 1 of the PA program at VA Boston Healthcare System with experienced VA faculty Veteran mentors
- A preparatory-PA training program to be offered by PA Program affiliates providing online pre-requisite coursework concurrent with the mentoring program at local VA facility for students accepted into pre-PA phase of program
- Veteran PA Applicants who meet the minimum PA Program pre-requisites to be granted automatic interview with selected PA Program affiliates
- Veteran PA students enrolled in program will be offered a minimum of 3 clinical rotations at VA Boston up to maximum of 6 during the clinical year. Stipends to be granted based on funding availability
- Seek opportunities for clinical practicum sites to be expanded to other VA facilities in New England where the students reside
Contact
Preventive Cardiology Fellowship
at the West Roxbury campus of the VA Boston Healthcare System
The VA Boston Healthcare System and Brigham and Women’s Hospital are now beginning recruitment for 5 Preventive Cardiology Fellowship positions for the 2022-23 Academic Year. This is a NON-ACCREDITED one-year clinical fellowship. The fellowship will run from July 1st, 2022, through June 30th, 2023.
Applications will be accepted through December 23rd, 2021
- Candidates should be US citizens, or permanent residents, or eligible for J1 VISA. Foreign trained applicants must have a valid ECFMG certificate prior to consideration. Selected applicants will be invited for an interview.
- Applicants must have completed 3 years of internal medicine residency training from an accredited program and must be either planning to go on to cardiovascular fellowship or have already completed cardiology fellowship training.
Interested applicants should submit the following for a completed application
- Minimum education for fellows: MD with at least 3 years internship experience preferably cardiovascular in nature
- Personal statement-why do you want to go into cardiovascular medicine?
- 3 letters of recommendation at 2 letters from program directors
- CV with current phone number and email address
- Email all materials to Lisa Utkin at lisa.utkin@va.gov
- Please address these letters to Dr. J. Michael Gaziano, Director, Preventive Cardiology Fellowship Program, VA Boston Healthcare System.
- All application materials should be sent directly to Lisa Utkin at lisa.utkin@va.gov.
Program description
The Preventive Cardiology Fellowship Program aims to develop clinical and research skills in cardiovascular prevention and rehabilitation. The program is also geared to develop academic leaders in cardiovascular epidemiology. The clinical activities are designed as to allow 30-50% of the fellows' time for research.
The Clinical Fellows work with attendings in three primary and secondary prevention clinics, Immediate Post-discharge Clinic, High-Risk Clinic, Preventive Cardiology Clinic, as well as performing Exercise Tolerance Tests. Fellows do inpatient consultation and learn how to administer stress testing. The cardiovascular prevention service, led by a clinical fellow and supervised by a staff cardiologist, will serve as a consult service on patients with cardiovascular disease needing a comprehensive assessment of their cardiovascular risk. It is available for both the medical and surgical service. It is estimated that this in-Hospital assessment and prescription of preventive strategies should be available for patients admitted with a cardiovascular problem as their main reason for admission (Le. myocardial infarction, unstable angina, congestive heart failure or cardiac surgery).
Fellows will be encouraged to design and carry through a research project throughout the academic year. A rich collection of research data bases from Veteran's Affairs Network projects is made available for the fellows to explore their research interests. The fellows will have the opportunity and are expected to provide teaching to medical students, residents, rotating fellows from other departments, and ancillary staff.
Please Contact Lisa Utkin, program assistant of the Preventive Cardiology Program with any questions:
Lisa M. Utkin MHA
Budget Analyst/Contracting Officer Representative (COR) Program Coordinator, Preventive Cardiology
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Lisa.Utkin@va.gov
J. Michael Gaziano MD, MPH
Director, Preventive Cardiology Fellowship Program
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Michael.Gaziano@va.gov
Psychiatry Chief Resident in Quality and Safety (CRQS) Position
Open at VA Boston Healthcare System
The VA Boston Healthcare System (VABHS) seeks a Psychiatry Chief Resident in Quality and Safety (CRQS)
The CRQS will
- Have a PGY-V-level placement at VABHS
- Develop expertise in quality improvement, patient safety, and organizational leadership as they pertain to high-reliability health care systems
- Participate in and contribute to a structured didactic curriculum led by national leaders in quality and safety, specifically designed for CRQSs at VA sites across the country
- Lead a quality improvement project of high priority to VABHS, with opportunities to present the effort at conferences and through publications
- Educate residents, fellows, and the larger VABHS community on recommended practices and emerging topics related to health care quality and safety
- Network with local, regional, and national quality and patient safety leadership and peers
- Gain a valuable skillset that will foster a unique career path in medicine
- Practice psychiatry as a licensed independent practitioner within VABHS in the area of their choosing
- No call
- Moonlighting approved at VABHS
Former CRQS program graduates are clinical and administrative leaders in health care systems both within and outside VA, putting to use their CRQS training to actively shape their system’s delivery of high-quality care.
To learn more about this unique training opportunity, please contact:
Sarah Yasmin MD
Interim Program Director, VA Boston-Harvard South Shore Psychiatry Residency Program, Chief of Psychiatry
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Sarah.Yasmin@va.gov
Social Worker
The VA BHS MSW Training Program has academic affiliations with Boston College, Boston University, Simmons, Bridgewater State, and Salem State Schools of Social Work. As a teaching facility, the VA BHS provides a full range of inpatient, residential, vocational and outpatient services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.
The VA BHS provides the critical foundation upon which trainees build their expertise in social worker during their transitional year into professional practice.
Application process
- Prepare resume
- Collect unofficial transcripts
- Complete VHA Healthcare Interest Form
- Contact your Field Education Advisor at the affiliated school
- School Field Advisor will submit your documents on your behalf to:
Gwendolyn Vincent-Gerome, LICSW, Gwendolyn.VincentGerome@va.gov
Chelsea Maxwell, MBA, LICSW, Chelsea.Maxwell@va.gov
- Deadline:
- Program start: August
Program structure
- This is a 2nd year field placement. Traditional start, Aug-May
- Clinical rotations are supplemented with didactic sessions, Grand Rounds, Brown Bags and other learning experiences
- The program includes integrated didactic sessions monthly with Licensed Social Workers
- Clinical Rotations: Inpatient Psychiatry; Outpatient Psychiatry; Addiction Psychiatry; Psychiatric Emergency; Neurology; Substance Treatment Programs & Geropsychiatry; and more
- Trainees are assigned a Field Instructor to act as a resource and provide support as they transition to being an autonomous and competent social worker
- Upon successful completion of the training, a certificate of completion is awarded
- Candidates who successfully complete the training program will be given the opportunity to apply to available vacancies at the VA BHS
Applicant qualifications
- U.S Citizens
- Attending an Accredited Graduate School of Social Work
- Entering 2nd/Final year of Field Education Placement
- Proficient in written and spoken English
- Background & Security Investigation required
- Pass pre-trainee physical examination
- Pass TB testing
Benefits
- Stipend for 500 hours of training
- Train at the largest MSW training
- program nationally
Contacts
Gwendolyn Vincent-Gerome LICSW
Associate Chief, Social Work Service; Director, Social Work Graduate Education Training
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Chelsea Maxwell MBA, LICSW
Social Work Training Program Coordinator
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: chelsea.maxwell@va.gov
Speech Language Pathologist
“I think I’ll go to Boston…” VA BOSTON HEALTHCARE CF Positions
The VA Boston Healthcare System announces TWO Clinical Fellowship (CF) positions for the coming Fiscal Year. Tentative start date is July through September of the current year negotiable depending on the availability of the successful candidate.
Your position (speech pathology)
TWO full-time, one-year (12 month) CF positions available.
- Must be a US Citizen for this opportunity.
- Applicants with a strong academic background in adult anatomy, cognitive-communication disorders, dysphagia, evidence-based practice, language disorders, neuroscience, neurogenic communication disorders, and voice are preferred.
- Health Professions Trainees (CFs) onboarded/hired on or after November 22, 2021, must be fully vaccinated (or an approved exception) before beginning employment and/or training rotations with VA.
Interested applicants should submit the following for a completed application
1. A cover letter of interest in the position
2. A Vitae/Resume
3. Experience Document 2020 (see link below)
4. Two signed letters of recommendation (emailed in packet by candidate or separately by reference)
More information about this position
We will accept completed applications ONLY (cover letter, resume, references, and experience document) and emailed as one document packet. Please see the VABHS CF Announcement (PDF) link below for further details and dates.
Tentative start date is July through September. We intend to offer TWO distinct experiences with opportunity to share populations and settings for limited prescribed intervals. One with a primary focus on Transitional (Subacute/Geriatric) Care (Brockton) and one with a primary focus on Rehab/Acute Care (West Roxbury). The experience will also include exposure to our specialty outpatient clinics (Jamaica Plain)
VA Boston Healthcare System, historically, has provided more traineeships to budding healthcare professionals than any VA in the country providing a great opportunity for inter-professional experience. VABHS is the largest consolidated facility in VA Health System Area 1.1, encompasses 3 main campuses and our staff consists of 6.0 FTE. The consolidated facility consists of the outpatient specialty Jamaica Plain Campus (Outpatient Voice Clinic, ALS Clinic, Oncology), located in the heart of Boston’s Longwood Medical Community; the tertiary care West Roxbury Campus, located on the Dedham line; and the transitional care Brockton Campus, located 20 miles south of Boston.
Thanks for your interest, time, and consideration.
Note: Send application and references electronically as a single packet (required).
References can also be accepted directly from the referring party if needed.
Email all applications to: Caitlin Keane, MS, CCC-SLP at: caitlin.keane2@va.gov
Contact:
Caitlin Keane M.S., CCC-SLP
Staff Speech Pathology (126)
VA Boston Healthcare
Phone: 857-203-6923
Email: caitlin.keane2@va.gov
Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Medicine Fellowship Information
A Harvard/Spaulding/Mass General Brigham (MGB) Program
Mission: Prepare physicians with knowledge, skills and attitudes to promote health, functioning, and quality of life of people with spinal cord injuries and disorders.
Program aims
- Provide superior SCI training with a rich mix of patient care experiences across diverse settings, clinical teaching, didactic education, and research and scholarly opportunities.
- Equip SCI fellows with competencies to succeed and flourish as SCI specialists in any setting, through comprehensive training and resources, customized to individual goals and interests.
- Develop future leaders in the field of SCI Medicine by providing opportunities for engagement in mentored collaborations, networking and systems-based learning.
Program strengths
- Well-respected, established program, 36 SCI fellows trained since 2000
- Expansive and well-rounded learning experiences across diverse training settings, including interventional spasticity management, ventilator management, neuro-urology, neurosurgical/spine, assistive technology, wheelchair/seating, and other specialty clinics
- A vibrant milieu for learning, with engaged and supportive faculty (including 9 faculty with SCI fellowship training and/or SCI board certification), and inter-professional staff & trainees
- Flexibility to customize training experiences based on individual goals and interests
- Strong didactic program including weekly SCI-related lecture series, fellow-directed colloquium, case conferences, journal clubs, and interprofessional talks and grand rounds
- Engagement opportunities in diverse adaptive sports and therapeutic recreational activities
- Opportunities and time for research and scholarly activities, with access to world-class resources across Harvard, MGB, Spaulding SCI Model System, and the VA. For example:
- Superior track record of graduate success (see below for post-fellowship employment), 100% pass rate for the initial SCI certification exam, and multiple publications and presentations
Recent program enhancements
- Neilsen foundation grant funding obtained since academic year (AY) 2023 (current grant cycle approved through AY26-27) to complement existing VA and departmental support, providing ability to further diversify and strengthen training experiences and supplement fellow educational resources
- Added a new one-month rotation at Massachusetts General Hospital to strengthen acute & post-acute SCI consultation experience with SCI-certified faculty at a Level 1 trauma center
- Added options for pediatric SCI experiences at Boston Children’s Hospital effective AY24-25
SCI Fellow rotation schedule
- Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital (SCI inpatient rehab and outpatient rotations) – 3 months
- VA Boston SCI Center (inpatient, outpatient SCI and specialty clinics, consults) – 6 months
- Massachusetts General Hospital (acute SCI consults, specialty clinics) – 1 month
- Brigham & Women’s Hospital/BWH (Neurosurgical spine clinic/consults) + Boston Childrens Hospital/BCH (clinics/consults) – 1 month
- Elective (any site) – 1 month
Post-fellowship employment
- Over 90% fellows enter positions with SCI focus as a primary or exclusive part of their practice in academic, VA, or group practice settings.
- 20-25% joined faculty positions in program-affiliated institutions within the Harvard/Spaulding/VA Boston system
- Program graduates are represented at facilities nationwide, including (in alphabetical order)...
- Academic or group practice:
- Atrium Heath/Carolinas Rehabilitation, Charleston, SC
- Baylor Medicine, Houston, TX
- Baylor Scott and White Institute for Rehab, Dallas, TX
- Braintree Rehabilitation/Encompass Health, Boston, MA
- Hospital for Special Care, New Britain, CT
- Jackson Health System/Halifax Health, Daytona Beach, FL
- Jefferson Health/Moss Rehab, Philadelphia, PA
- Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, NJ
- Mount Sinai Health System, New York, NY
- Nova Scotia Health Authority, Nova Scotia, Canada
- Rhode Island Hospital System, Providence, RI
- Roper Rehab Hospital, Charleston, SC
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, San Jose, CA
- Spaulding Rehabilitation Network, Boston, MA
- VA SCI centers/SCI systems of care:
- Boston, MA
- Cleveland, OH
- Hines, IL
- Houston, TX
- Long Beach, CA
- St. Cloud, MN
- Seattle, WA
- Tampa, FL
Salary, benefits and resource information
- Information about salary, benefits, and other relevant HR and trainee resources can be found at this link: Graduate Medical Education Program Information | Mass General Brigham
- Salary for PGY-5 trainees starting July 2024 is $95,150. An additional $10,000 stipend is provided to assist with the cost of housing, childcare, or other financial challenges
Fellowship Application and Application Checklist: SCIM-Fellowship-Application-2024
Contact
Dr. Sunil Sabharwal
VA Boston health care
SCI fellowship program director
Phone:
Email: sunil.sabharwal@va.gov