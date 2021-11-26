Volunteer or Donate

Online Donations

No time to volunteer? Thank a Veteran online in 5 minutes through E-Donate, a new online donation option that provides community members who wish to give back to Veterans in the V.A. Boston Healthcare System a simple, safe way to pledge their support to the account of their choice. The E-Donate option allows donors to select from a number of accounts to donate to.

Donations can be made by credit or debit card. The actual donation is made through a secure site at the U.S. Department of Treasury’s www.pay.gov. A minimum of $5 is required for online donation.

E-Donate also provides the option to make a donation in honor of or in memory of a loved one, or other person of your choice.

Accounts currently available to donate to under “Program for Donation” are listed below. More accounts will be added in the future.

Veterans General Welfare Accounts Brockton Campus (GPF 5201) Jamaica Plains Campus (GPF 5002) West Roxbury Campus (GPF 5101):Donations used at above mentioned Campuses are to assist Veterans and/or their families with general patient activities; Account also supports needs of inpatients including hygiene items, under garments, socks, throw blankets, wheel chair bags, other necessities and the Patient Coffee Cart Program.

Adaptive Sports (GPF 5028):Donations used to support special needs of Adaptive Sports by provides life changing experiences for Wounded Veterans with disabilities and chronic illnesses through sport.

Creative Arts Festival (GPF 5279):Donations used to support special needs of the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.

Fisher House (GPF 5009):Donations used to support special needs of the Fisher House.

Recreation Program-Brockton Campus (GPF 5202)West Roxbury Campus (GPF 5102):Donations used at above mentioned Campuses are to facilitate patient therapeutic activities for leisure education programs, such as admission to sporting events, movies, and providing lunch for patients while on community outings.

Respite Care / Palliative Care (GPF 5075):Donations used to support special needs of Veteran patients and their families in Respite Care/ Palliative Care.

