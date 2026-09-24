Volunteer or Donate

We rely on in-kind donations to support many of our programs including our clothing room, Veteran libraries, toiletry items for our inpatient Veterans, and items for our morning coffee hours. You can find a list of needed items at at our online VA Boston Needs List

Donations are accepted to help provide our Veterans with comfort items to render their periods of hospitalization and outpatient treatment more pleasant.

Item donation drop-offs can be scheduled 24 hours in advance. It is requested that a drop-off time be scheduled for items, as we do not accept unattended donations. Please contact one of our local Center for Development & Civic Engagement office locations listed below, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. to coordinate acceptance of your donation.

If you have any questions, please reach out to us anytime our contact information. Our Contact information can be found here: Contact Us

Books and Magazines

The VA Boston Healthcare System welcomes donations of hardbacks and paperbacks. These donations help enrich and improve our resources. We accept books as donations with the understanding that they may be added to the collection or distributed throughout the medical center campuses.