Boulder Vet Center
The Boulder Vet Center offers confidential help for Veterans, service members, members of the National Guard, Reserves, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We offer individual, group, and couples/family counseling. We can also connect you with more support within the VA and your community. Come on in, we are here to help.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Boulder Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
- First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help.
- Please call 303-440-7306 to schedule an appointment with one of our clinicians.
- Non-traditional hours are available upon request.
First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 303-440-7306 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center. On your first visit you can expect:
- You will receive and be required to complete an intake packet which includes Vet Center Confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.
- Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other document that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
We have a large well-lit parking area. Please feel free to park in any available space.
Our entrance is located on the North side of the building. Feel free to park in any open space in front of the building.
The Boulder Vet Center is on the Flatiron Flyer (FF) bus route. The closest stop to our center is stop number 23016 located at Pearl Pkwy & Pearl East Cir W, Direction: East. More information is available on the RTD Interactive Route Map.
In the spotlight at Boulder Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Boulder Vet Center Veterans Coffee Group
The Boulder Vet Center hosts a Veteran Coffee Group every Friday. This is an open social group to connect Veterans and build camaraderie.
Contact Justin at 303-440-7306 if interested in attending.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Boulder Vet Center provides eligible Veterans, service members and in some cases their family members, a variety of direct counseling services. We strongly encourage spouse/significant other involvement in Veteran's counseling. Families are strongly encouraged to participate in the healing process for Veterans.
At the Boulder Vet Center, we offer
- Individual counseling to the Veteran and eligible dependents to address quality of life issues
- Couples and family counseling to help family members deal with problems associated with the Veteran’s readjustment issues
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Our Vet Center offers bereavement counseling to any family members of Armed Forces personnel who died in the service of their country. Also eligible are family members of Reservists and National Guardsmen who die while on duty.
Bereavement counseling is assistance and support to people with emotional and psychological stress after the death of a beloved service member. Bereavement counseling includes a broad range of transition services to include, outreach, counseling, and referrals for family members.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Boulder Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling to Veterans, active duty service members and sometimes their families. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
The Boulder Vet Center has both male and female counselors available to provide individual private counseling.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you think you might have PTSD, there are resources to help you recover. Even if your symptoms come and go — or surfaced months or years after the traumatic event — effective treatments are available. Call us at 303-440-7306 to explore and to learn about treatment options, self-help tools, and more.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
At the Boulder Vet Center, we work to bridge mental health care with every other aspect of Veterans’ lives. You can expect your counselor to help you highlight the connection between mental health and various aspects of self-care (e.g. food and drink, working your body, surroundings, spirit and soul, personal development, recharging, and relationships).
We also provide groups for Yoga, Music Therapy, Mindfulness and more. Please reach out to the Boulder Vet Center at 303-440-7306 to find out more.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We offer evidence-based therapies and referrals (as needed) to support your goals.
Please call the Boulder Vet Center at 303-440-7306 for additional assistance.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
At the Boulder Vet Center, we can connect you with the VA HUD-VASH program or other community resources.
Other resources include, but are not limited to:
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If these symptoms lead to thoughts of death or suicide, it’s important you talk to someone right away. The Veterans Crisis Line offers free, confidential support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
- Chat online with the Veterans Crisis Line or text 838255.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Boulder Vet Center can help you:
- Understand VA medical benefits and provide guidance on documents needed for enrollment.
- Find a VSO to file claims and other benefits paperwork.
- Connect you to representatives for VA education benefits.
- Overview and referral for VA and state burial benefits.
- Learn more about housing and VA home loans.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Boulder Vet Center supports local Veterans through partnerships with government and community agencies, including:
- Law enforcement and other first responders
- Local Community Colleges
- University of Colorado Boulder
- Colorado Department of Veteran Services
- County Veteran Service Offices
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
At the Boulder Vet Center, we offer flexibility by offering a variety of appointment modalities to meet your individual needs to include in-person, video, and phone appointments. Ask how we can complement your in-person care with virtual services by calling 303-440-7306.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.