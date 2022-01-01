Brockton Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Brockton Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
First time visitor to the Brockton Vet Center? Give us a call and let's discuss any questions you might have. Call 508-580-2730 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Making an appointment:
After your initial contact with us, the Vet Center Director will be notified of your interest and will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment with in 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities. Anyone in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
The Brockton Vet Center is located in the Pleasant Street Building. Please enter the building from the northeast corner (corner of Pearl and Pleasant streets). There is VA only assigned parking outside the entrance.
Access the second floor using either the stairs or elevator. Suite 2300 is on the left side of the hallway.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
The Brockton Vet Center has 22 reserved parking spots for Veterans visiting our center.
The Brockton Vet Center is located on BAT bus line number 4 with a stop at Pearl Street and Pleasant Street. Information pertaining to fares, times and other stop locations can be found at the Brockton Area Transit website.
In the spotlight at Brockton Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Brockton Vet Center Featured Groups
We feature support and therapy groups that cover a wide variety of subjects from whole health, PTSD, MST, mindfulness and sports. Some examples include:
- Golf Group
- Bee Keeping Group
- PTSD Groups
- Spouse and Significant Other Groups
Massachusetts Veterans Bonus and Veterans Annuity
Are you a Massachusetts Veteran who served on active duty? Served overseas? Have you applied for your welcome home bonus? Contact the Veterans Bonus Division to see if you qualify for a bonus.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Brockton Vet Center identifies family members by whatever the client views as their family and who is impacted by or can benefit from the service member or Veterans goals.
Our counselors specialize in The Gottman Method for couples therapy. Veterans often like this approach because it provides specific tools and a systematic strategy for improving relationships. You may find that addressing any personal concerns through individual therapy helps you get the most out of your couples therapy sessions.
We also offer opportunities for your partner or other family members to join your individual therapy sessions, once or twice. This can provide an opportunity for your family members to learn more about your needs and ways to best support you during your treatment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer bereavement counseling to any Gold Star family members. If you're a Gold Star family member, we are here for you, no matter how distant or recent your loss.
We also offer bereavement counseling for family members who have lost a loved one during reserve or active duty training.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
The Brockton Vet Center can assist you with addressing your concerns with:
- Anxiety or stress reactions, like PTSD
- Depression or lack of motivation
- Sleep difficulties, including sleep problems caused by shift work
- Anger, aggressive behavior, and reckless behaviors
- Overuse of alcohol or drugs
- Difficulties adjusting to civilian life following a deployment or activation
Here are some of the evidence-based treatments we offer:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD
- Prolonged Exposure for PTSD
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Motivational Interviewing and Relapse Prevention
- Adaptive Disclosure for Moral Injury
We also run a constantly changing variety of groups to include but not limited to:
- Vietnam Veteran Support Group
- Spouses Grooup
- Multi Era Group
- Desert Storm, OEF & OIF Group
- Retired Police Officer Group
- Significant Others Group
- Bee Keeping Group
- Golf Group
- Womens Long Term Military Sexual Trauma Group
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Brockton Vet Center has a designated Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator/Clinical Psychologist onsite. We offer confidential virtual therapy offered for Veterans and service members.
Ask about our opportunities to attend virtual short-term (15 weeks) or long-term (indefinite) MST groups.
We participate in an annual observance in April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you're feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep, motivation, or mood, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage and we provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step. Learn more about PTSD and your treatment options.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Brockton Vet Center offers counseling and referral services for substance use problems to the local VA medical center and partner organizations.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Brockton Vet Center can connect you to the appropriate resources to facilitate:
- Application for VA Healthcare benefits
- Where to go to file claims and other forms and connections to your towns Veteran Service Officer
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- VA burial and survivor benefits
The Brockton Vet Center can also connect you to the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Brockton Vet Center will provide education about Veterans benefits to:
- Community organizations
- Veteran Organizations
- Schools and institutions of higher education
- Government organizatons
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.