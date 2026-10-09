First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.

Making an appointment:

After your initial contact with the Bronx Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.

Contacting us:

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.

Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:

If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.