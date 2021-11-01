First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 718-367-3500 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.

Making an appointment:

After your initial contact with the Bronx Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.

Contacting us:

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.

Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:

If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.