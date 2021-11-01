Buffalo Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in the VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Buffalo Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
For information on scheduling an appointment, please call the Vet Center at 716-862-7350.
You can then schedule an in-person, phone, or virtual appointment with one of our team members.
You can walk in and talk to our office manager to schedule a future appointment as well.
Anyone in crisis will be seen the same day.
Ample free parking is available in front of our building or on the side of the building.
Please enter the reception area/lobby via the front entry doors.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We are located on the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority - Bus Route 34.
You can plan your trip at Metro Bus & Rail.
In the spotlight at Buffalo Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Mindful Meditation
Meditation classes for clients. Participate in mindful breathing practices held in a safe, non-judgmental environment. It is offered virtually now. We look forward to offering this in person again soon. Call for more information.
Multiple Options to Receive Our Services
In these uncertain times, we are pleased to continue providing quality care through the availability of services in-person, on the phone and virtually (video conference). We're here to serve you!
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Buffalo Vet Center offers couples and family counseling, no matter how your relationships are built.
Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment at 716-862-7350.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Our staff is trained to help in grief support.
Please contact us to set up an appointment at 716-862-7350.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We're here to support your needs, whether individually or in a group setting.
Our staff members are trained in different therapies, such as Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT).
Please contact us for more information or to set up an appointment at 716-862-7350.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Military Sexual Trauma (MST) is not something to overcome alone.
Buffalo Vet Center counselors can help you and encourage you on the journey whether through a group or one on one counseling.
Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment at 716-862-7350.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
PTSD does not have to hold you back from life! We can help you toward Post Traumatic Growth with :
- evidence-based therapies such as Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) and Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- group sessions
- socialization and recreation activities
- one on one counseling
You can contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment at 716-862-7350.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Buffalo Vet Center offers care to returning service members, regardless of which conflict you served in.
Please contact us at 716-862-7350 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
The Buffalo Vet Center offers support during times of illness or mental health stress. We can talk with you about your concerns and help you to work through them.
The Buffalo Vet Center has many connections in the local community.
Please contact us at 716-862-7350 for more information or with suggestions for community activities.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Buffalo Vet Center can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Please contact us at 716-862-7350 to set up an appointment for counseling.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Suicide is not the only option! If you are struggling, we are here for you and can connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The Buffalo Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Please contact us to set up an appointment at 716-862-7350.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Buffalo Vet Center wants to make connections to Veteran advocates in the local community.
Does your organization offer a service to strengthen Veterans and/or their families? We'd love to know more!
Please contact Bob at 716-862-7350 for more information or with suggestions.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Can't make it to our location for an appointment? No worries...we offer telehealth and phone appointments too.
Please contact us to set up an appointment at 716-862-7350.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.