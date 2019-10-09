A Hmong Veteran may be eligible if they meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true. The Hmong Veteran:

Died on or after March 23, 2018, and

Resided in the U.S. at the time of death, and

Was naturalized under Section 2(1) of the Hmong Veterans’ Naturalization Act of 2000 (also called the 2000 Act)

What burial benefits do Hmong Veterans qualify for?

Hmong Veterans are eligible for burial in a national or private cemetery. They’re also eligible for a headstone or marker, but not for other memorial items (like a burial flag or Presidential Memorial Certificate) or for military funeral honors (like the playing of “Taps”).

Spouses and surviving spouses of Hmong Veterans aren’t eligible for interment or any other burial benefits, even if they were naturalized under the 2000 Act.

What’s Public Law 115-141?

Public Law 115-141 allows eligible Hmong Veterans to be buried in a national cemetery. Be sure to refer to it when requesting burial benefits.

When you call the National Cemetery Scheduling Office in your time of need, tell the scheduler you’re requesting interment under PL115-141.

When you’re filling out a VA Form 40-10007 Application for Pre-need Determination of Eligibility for Burial in a VA National Cemetery, write “PL115-141” in Block 5. Write the Certification of Naturalization Registration “A” number in Block 6, and select Other in Block 13.

When requesting a headstone or marker for burial in a private cemetery using VA Form 40-1330, write “PL115-141” and the Certification of Naturalization Registration “A” number in Block 33.