You may be able to get Veterans burial allowances if you’re paying for the burial and funeral costs and you won’t be reimbursed by any other organization, like another government agency or the Veteran’s employer. The requirements listed below must also be true.

One of these relationships or professional roles describes your connection to the Veteran. You’re:

The Veteran’s surviving spouse ( Note: we recognize same-sex marriages), or

we recognize same-sex marriages), The surviving partner from a legal union (a relationship made formal in a document issued by the state recognizing the union), or

A surviving child of the Veteran, or

A parent of the Veteran, or

The executor or administrator of the Veteran’s estate (someone who officially represents the Veteran)

The Veteran must not have received a dishonorable discharge, and one of these circumstances must be true. The Veteran died:

As a result of a service-connected disability (a disability related to service), or

While getting VA care, either at a VA facility or at a facility contracted by VA, or

While traveling with proper authorization, and at VA expense, either to or from a facility for an examination, or to receive treatment or care, or

With an original or reopened claim for VA compensation or pension pending at the time of death, if they would’ve been entitled to benefits before the time of death, or

While receiving VA pension or compensation, or

While eligible for VA pension or compensation at time of death, but instead received full military retirement or disability pay

Or the Veteran:

Had been getting a VA pension or compensation when they died, or

Had chosen to get military retired pay instead of compensation

Note: We’ll also provide an allowance for the cost of transporting a Veteran’s remains for burial in a national cemetery.

You can’t get burial allowances for certain individuals

We don’t provide burial allowances if the individual died: