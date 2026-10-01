What documents do I need to submit with my application?

You may need to provide copies of these documents:

The Veteran’s death certificate including the cause of death

An itemized receipt for transportation costs (only if you paid transportation costs for the Veteran’s remains)

We also recommend providing a copy of the Veteran’s DD214 or other separation documents including all of their service periods.

If you don’t have their DD214 or other separation documents, you can request these documents now.

Learn more about requesting military service records

And if you’re claiming a burial allowance for a service-connected death, you can submit additional supporting documents (like medical records).

Medical records

If you’re claiming a burial allowance for a service-connected death, we recommend submitting a copy of the Veteran’s medical records. How you submit their records depends on if you have access to them right now.

Note: It’s your choice whether you want to submit the Veteran’s medical records. They’ll help us process your claim and confirm information about the Veteran’s medical history at the time of their death.

If you have access

If you have access to the Veteran’s medical records, you can submit copies of them with your application or send them to us by mail after you submit your application.

If you don’t have access

If you don’t have access to the Veteran’s medical records, you’ll need to authorize the release of their records to us. How you release their records depends on where the Veteran was receiving care at the time of their death.

Provide details about the records or information you want us to request. This will help us request this information.

If the Veteran was receiving care at a VA or federal health facility at the time of their death, you can submit a statement in support of your claim (VA Form 21-4138).

Get VA Form 21-4138 to download

If the Veteran was receiving care at a non-VA private health facility at the time of their death, we’ll try to locate their medical records for you.

You can authorize the release of their medical records online after you submit this application.

Or you can fill out both of these forms and submit them with your application or send them to us by mail after you submit your application: