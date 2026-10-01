Veterans burial allowance and transportation benefits
Find out how to get Veterans burial allowances (sometimes called “Veterans death benefits”) to help cover some of the costs of the burial, funeral, and plot or interment. You can also get reimbursed (paid back) for the cost of transporting a Veteran’s remains for burial in a national cemetery.
Am I eligible for allowances to help pay for a Veteran’s burial and funeral costs?
You may be eligible for Veterans burial allowances if you’re paying for the burial and funeral costs and you won’t be reimbursed by any other organization, like another government agency or the Veteran’s employer. You must also meet all of these requirements.
1 of these relationships or professional roles describes your connection to the Veteran:
- You’re the Veteran’s surviving spouse (Note: We recognize same-sex marriages), or
- You’re the surviving partner from a legal union (a relationship made formal in a document issued by the state recognizing the union), or
- You’re a surviving child of the Veteran, or
- You’re a parent of the Veteran, or
- You’re the executor or administrator of the Veteran’s estate (someone who officially represents the Veteran), or
- You’re a family member or friend who isn’t the executor of the Veteran’s estate, or
- You’re a representative from a funeral home, cemetery, or other organization
The Veteran must not have received a dishonorable discharge, and 1 of these circumstances must be true:
- The Veteran died as a result of a service-connected disability (a disability related to service), or
- The Veteran died while getting VA care, either at a VA facility or at a facility contracted by VA, or
- The Veteran died while traveling with proper authorization, and at VA’s expense, either to or from a facility for an examination, or to receive treatment or care, or
- The Veteran died with an original or reopened claim for VA compensation or pension pending at the time of death, and they would’ve been entitled to benefits before the time of death, or
- The Veteran died while receiving a VA pension or compensation, or
- The Veteran died while eligible for compensation or a VA pension at their time of death, but instead received full military retirement or disability pay
Or:
- The Veteran had been getting a VA pension or compensation when they died, or
- The Veteran had chosen to get military retired pay instead of compensation
Note: We’ll also pay you back for the cost of transporting a Veteran’s remains for burial in a national cemetery.
You can’t get burial allowances for certain individuals
We don’t provide burial allowances if the individual died in any of these ways:
- On active duty, or
- While serving as a member of Congress, or
- While serving a federal prison sentence
What kind of burial benefits can I get?
If you’re eligible, you may receive these benefits:
- Payments (called burial allowance) to help you cover some of the burial and funeral costs
- Payments (called plot or interment allowance) to help you cover some of the plot (gravesite) or interment costs
- VA transportation reimbursement for the cost of transporting the Veteran’s remains to the final resting place (we’ll pay you back for costs you paid directly if you have a receipt in your name)
We provide burial benefits for all legal burial types, including cremation and burial at sea. We also provide burial benefits for donating the Veteran’s remains to a medical school.
Is there a time limit for filing?
In some cases, there’s a time limit for filing. Keep reading to learn more.
Note: If we changed the Veteran’s discharge status after their death from dishonorable to another status, you must file a burial allowance claim within 2 years after the change.
If the Veteran’s death was service connected
There’s no time limit if the Veteran’s death was service connected and you’re claiming the burial or transportation allowance.
We consider a death service connected if it was due to an illness or injury caused—or made worse by—active-duty service.
If the Veteran’s death wasn’t service connected
You must file a claim within 2 years after the Veteran’s burial, unless 1 of these is true:
Exception 1: There’s no time limit for filing if the Veteran’s death wasn’t service connected and they died while under VA care either at a VA health facility or a facility contracted by VA.
Exception 2: There’s no time limit for filing if the Veteran’s death wasn’t service connected and you’re claiming the allowance for plot or interment, or for transportation.
For state or tribal organizations
There’s no time limit if you’re an eligible state or tribal organization and you’re claiming state allowance for plot or interment.
What documents do I need to submit with my application?
You may need to provide copies of these documents:
- The Veteran’s death certificate including the cause of death
- An itemized receipt for transportation costs (only if you paid transportation costs for the Veteran’s remains)
We also recommend providing a copy of the Veteran’s DD214 or other separation documents including all of their service periods.
If you don’t have their DD214 or other separation documents, you can request these documents now.
Learn more about requesting military service records
And if you’re claiming a burial allowance for a service-connected death, you can submit additional supporting documents (like medical records).
Medical records
If you’re claiming a burial allowance for a service-connected death, we recommend submitting a copy of the Veteran’s medical records. How you submit their records depends on if you have access to them right now.
Note: It’s your choice whether you want to submit the Veteran’s medical records. They’ll help us process your claim and confirm information about the Veteran’s medical history at the time of their death.
If you have access
If you have access to the Veteran’s medical records, you can submit copies of them with your application or send them to us by mail after you submit your application.
If you don’t have access
If you don’t have access to the Veteran’s medical records, you’ll need to authorize the release of their records to us. How you release their records depends on where the Veteran was receiving care at the time of their death.
Provide details about the records or information you want us to request. This will help us request this information.
If the Veteran was receiving care at a VA or federal health facility at the time of their death, you can submit a statement in support of your claim (VA Form 21-4138).
Get VA Form 21-4138 to download
If the Veteran was receiving care at a non-VA private health facility at the time of their death, we’ll try to locate their medical records for you.
You can authorize the release of their medical records online after you submit this application.
Or you can fill out both of these forms and submit them with your application or send them to us by mail after you submit your application:
- Authorization to Disclose Information to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA Form 21-4142)
Get VA Form 21-4142 to download
- General Release for Medical Provider Information to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA Form 21-4142a)
Get VA Form 21-4142a to download
As a surviving spouse, do I need to file a claim for burial costs?
No, you don’t need to file a claim as a surviving spouse, as long as you’re listed as the Veteran’s spouse on the Veteran’s profile. When we receive notice of the Veteran’s death, we automatically pay a set amount to those eligible surviving spouses to help pay for the plot, the cost of interment, or transportation of the remains to the cemetery.
How do I apply?
You can apply online or by mail.
Option 1: Online
You can apply online right now.
Option 2: By mail
Fill out an Application for Burial Benefits (VA Form 21P-530EZ).
Get VA Form 21P-530EZ to download
Mail the application and copies of supporting documents to this address:
Department of Veterans Affairs
Pension Intake Center
PO Box 5365
Janesville, WI 53547-5365
What if I have more questions?
Call us at
Burial allowance amounts
Note: If a Veteran’s remains aren’t claimed, we’ll pay the person or organization responsible for the Veteran’s burial a burial allowance based on the rates in this table. If the deceased qualifies, we may pay you back for the costs of moving the Veteran’s remains to a VA national cemetery.
We may also pay you back for some or all of the costs of moving the Veteran’s remains if 1 of these descriptions is true:
- The Veteran was hospitalized or in a VA-contracted nursing home at the time of death, or
- The Veteran died while traveling to VA-authorized care