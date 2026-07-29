Health services
The VA Butler Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in Butler County and its surrounding counties. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
In the spotlight
Mental health at VA Butler health care
If you need support for a specific mental health problem—you are not alone. And we can help.
Whole health at VA Butler health care
A personalized approach to health care that empowers and equips people to take charge of their health and well-being and to live their life to the fullest
VA Health Chat
Chat with a Clinical Contact Center Nurse when you have minor health questions.
Primary care
Select a topic to learn more.
Complementary and integrative health
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health system includes treatment options such as:
- Acupuncture and acupressure to help you manage pain
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Tai Chi, yoga movement classes
For more information, please call
Gynecology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our gynecologists evaluate and treat many women’s health issues. Gynecology services offered include:
- Annual Breast and Pelvic Exams
- Papanicolaou and HPV testing (Pap Smear/HPV Testing)
- Assessment of Gynecologic Concerns
- Endometrial Biopsies
- Intrauterine Device (IUD) Insertion and Removal
- Nexplanon Insertion and Removal
- Battlefield Acupuncture
- Menopause Counseling and Support
- Hormone Replacement
- Family Planning Counseling
- Infertility Counseling
- Contraceptive Counseling and Management
- Punch and Shave Biopsies
- Urinary Incontinence Evaluation and Management
- Pelvic Pain Assessment and Counseling
- Infection Screening and Treatment
- Counseling and Interventions for Irregular Menses
- Hormone Consultation and Therapy
- Pelvic Floor Therapy
Pharmacy
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person (Abie Abraham VA Clinic location only)
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines (Abie Abraham VA Clinic location only)
Onsite Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners (CPP) can provide medication management services for PACT Disease State Management (including diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, tobacco cessation, COPD, heart failure, hepatitis C and Lyme disease prophylaxis following a tick bite), Anticoagulation Management, Pain Medication Management, Substance Use Disorder Medication Management and Behavioral Health Medication Management.
Patients may contact their primary care team or the Pharmacy directly to schedule an appointment with a CPP if interested in pursuing medication management services.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Care we provide at the VA Butler Healthcare System
We take a team approach to health care that centers on you. You’ll work with family members, caregivers, and health care professionals to create a plan for your lifelong health and wellness. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive, like:
- Walk-in/sick call care
- Labs, blood work, and immunizations
- Mental health care
- Radiology and cancer screenings
- Women’s health care
- Nutrition, weight counseling, and quitting smoking and tobacco use
- Social services
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Maternity care via care in the community during pregnancy, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support after your child is born; a maternity care coordination program is available to all Veterans virtually
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, and Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager
Mental health care
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We offer residential and outpatient treatment for addiction and substance abuse. Our services include:
- Alcohol screening
- Substance abuse counseling
- Outpatient detox
- Opiate abuse counseling, suboxone therapy (opioid replacement), and polysubstance abuse counseling (for patients who abuse or are addicted to multiple drugs)
- Pre-operative evaluations and pain-management plans for surgical patients with a history of substance abuse
- Care management for patients who require opiate therapy for pain control, and need close follow-up and monitoring
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Care we provide at VA Butler
Our VA facilities provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Military sexual trauma care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Care we provide at VA Butler
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced during your military service. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
VA Butler MST Coordinator
Phone:
Email: kyla.gray@va.gov
VA Butler Back-up MST Coordinator
Phone:
Email: alexandra.miller3@va.gov
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, like:
- Mood disorders including bipolar disorder and depression (including sadness and grief)
- Anxiety disorders (including worry and nervousness)
- Personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
- Combat-related PTSD
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We offer you a wide range of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment and support options, like:
- Psychiatry (outpatient and inpatient) and psychology
- Services for homeless Veterans
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Suicide prevention
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services, like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Care we provide at the VA Butler Healthcare System
We perform non-invasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures to check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our doctors will:
- Evaluate you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determine how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Perform non-surgical or minimally invasive operations, like balloon angioplasty or stent placement, to open and support the blood vessels that serve your heart
- Provide non-invasive monitoring to look for changes in your heart rhythm
- Perform surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein to help doctors diagnose your condition)
Chiropractic
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We provide an entire health care plan for you, which includes your chiropractor, primary care doctor, and other specialty care providers. We offer many chiropractic treatments like:
- Spinal manipulative therapy
- Soft-tissue mobilization
- Patient education and active rehabilitation
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, and dentures.
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Treatment of medically necessary skin conditions, such as skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, such as psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, such as moles and lesions that show abnormal growth or appearance
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
Diabetes care
Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
- Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes
Laboratory and pathology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Care we provide at the VA Butler Healthcare System
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Studies of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management. (Body fluids are collected at the Abie Abraham VA Healthcare Center but are sent off site for testing.)
- Specimens ordered by medical providers at the Pittsburgh VA Healthcare Center can be drawn if the patient reports here. These specimens are then shipped to the Pittsburgh VA Healthcare Center for testing. Because of this, these types of tests must be drawn before 12:30 pm, Monday through Friday, so that they may be shipped the same day.
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery). These tests are not performed at the Abie Abraham VA Healthcare Center. Specimens for these tests are collected at the Abie Abraham VA Healthcare Center but are sent to the Pittsburgh VA Healthcare Center for testing.
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. It is available in-person and virtually. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Neurology services at the VA Butler Healthcare System include evaluation and treatment of diseases affecting the nervous system including the brain, spine, peripheral nerves, and muscles. Our physicians provide comprehensive assessments, diagnostic testing, and treatment plans to ensure each patient has an optimum medical prognosis.
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas like:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Retinal imaging (which takes pictures of the inside of your eye to help us diagnose conditions like glaucoma and macular degeneration)
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments, like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Pain management
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a multi-modal and patient-centered plan to help you manage your pain, improve function, and your quality of life. Our team includes physical medicine and behavioral health practitioners, acupuncturists, chiropractors, physical and occupational therapists, nurses, and pharmacists.
Our services include:
- Education on your condition
- Teaching you skills and self-management strategies like meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain
- Providing physical care options including acupuncture, spinal manipulation, exercise, massage, and other treatments
- Providing behavioral care options including cognitive behavioral therapy, biofeedback, and other treatments
- Prescribing and supervising your use of non-opioid and opioid medications in the context of patient-centered and multimodal plan
Palliative and hospice care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your functional needs, pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life through:
- Acupuncture
- Chiropractic
- Kinesiotherapy (movement therapy)
- Physical therapy
- Occupational therapy
- Driver Rehabilitation Services
- Hand Therapy
- Power Mobility
- Physiatry
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Polytrauma/Traumatic brain injury
- Prosthetics and Sensory Aids
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. If you are a Veteran enrolled in the VA health care system, and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, you can receive a full range of services and equipment, like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
The VA Butler's pulmonology team provides services to treat obstructive lung conditions, restrictive lung conditions, dyspnea/Shortness of Breath evaluation, chronic cough, and apnea.
Radiology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray (*also available at Michael A. Marzano VA Clinic)
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Sleep medicine
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our sleep medicine team works to improve your health and quality of life by diagnosing and treating many different sleep disorders, like:
- Sleep apnea
- Insomnia
- Narcolepsy
- Restless legs syndrome (an urge to move your legs while resting or falling asleep)
- Parasomnia (night terrors, sleepwalking, or talking in your sleep)
- Circadian rhythm disorders (waking or sleeping problems due to internal body clock issues)
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
When you quit smoking or chewing tobacco, you lower your blood pressure, improve lung function, and reduce the risk of cancer, stroke, and heart disease. Quitting isn’t easy, but more than half of adult smokers have quit successfully. You can, too. Our proven approach combines these resources:
- Medication. We can provide FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling. Medication combined with counseling, in person or over the phone, offers you the best chance to quit smoking and stay tobacco-free.
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline. Call
to make your quit plan, get individual counseling, and develop strategies to stay off tobacco.
- SmokefreeVET. This text message program offers you daily advice and interactive support.
- Stay Quit Coach. This mobile app helps you to quit smoking and stay smoke-free.
Spinal cord injuries and disorders
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries. We diagnose and treat conditions like:
- Pressure ulcers
- Pneumonia
- Blood clots
- Bladder and sexual issues
- Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
The VA Butler Healthcare System offers the toxic exposure screening to all enrolled Veterans. The screening helps identify exposure concerns and advises Veterans how to connect with benefits, resources, and services.
If not enrolled but meet eligibility requirements to enroll, Veterans will have an opportunity to receive the screening after they enroll.
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Commonly treated conditions include, but are not limited to:
- PSA management
- Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy
- Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms
- Erectile Dysfunction
- Stones
- Renal mass
- Hydrocele/varicocele
Wound care and ostomy
We provide thoughtful, compassionate diagnosis and treatment for Veterans with acute or chronic wounds or those who need ostomy care.
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Treatment modalities and wound care therapies at VA Butler are selected based on the ulcer characteristics as well as patient factors, past treatment, and provider preference. Ulcers are frequently classified as diabetic, venous, or arterial, though overlap may exist.
If ulcers do not adequately heal with standard treatment, additional modalities may be required. These are often termed “advanced wound care therapies.”
Social programs and services
Select a topic to learn more.
Caregiver support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. For all caregivers, we can:
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
- Provide you with additional help at home
Homeless Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We help homeless Veterans, or those at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Intimate partner violence support
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
The VA Butler Healthcare System Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and VA staff who are impacted by IPV. If you, or someone you know could be experiencing and/or using IPV - help is available.
VA Butler IPVAP Coordinator
Phone:
Email: alexandra.miller3@va.gov
VA Butler Back-up IPVAP Coordinator
Phone:
Email: kyla.gray3@va.gov
Minority Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are African American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Patient advocates
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Care we provide at the VA Butler Healthcare System
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities.
They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Care we provide at VA Butler
If you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member, we can help you readjust to civilian life. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits. Our services include:
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Learn more and connect with our Post-9/11 Military2VA case management program coordinator
Social work
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Social work plays a vital role in supporting Veterans' overall well-being. Using one-on-one counseling, family meetings, group education, and connections to VA and community resources, Social Workers help Veterans and their families address psychosocial needs, navigate life changes, and overcome barriers to care:
- Manage drug, alcohol, and emotional problems
- Adjust to life changes related to illness, disability, or major stressors
- Prepare advance directives and durable powers of attorney for health care or finances
- Receive emotional and practical support when facing serious or life-limiting illness
- Make informed decisions about legal issues like commitment and guardianship
- Address barriers and provide resources such as transportation and/or food assistance
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
My HealtheVet coordinator
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Care we provide at the Butler VA
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Butler VA My HealtheVet Coordinator:
Breigh Speidel
Telehealth
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Care we provide at VA Butler
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
- Various specialty services such as Cardiology, Diabetes care, etc.
Travel reimbursement
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Care we provide at the Butler VA
If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation). Our travel pay reimbursement services include:
- Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
- Mileage reimbursement debit cards
Learn more about whether you qualify for the VA Beneficiary Travel program
Veteran Readiness and Employment programs
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We’ll work with you to identify your skills and abilities, and help you find and keep a job. If you’re a Veteran with VA health care, you’re eligible for these services. If you have a service-related disability that limits working at a job that matches your skills, you may be eligible for vocational rehabilitation. Many graduates of this 6-month program get jobs at VA after training in:
- Health administration
- Professional writing and communication
- Database administration and data management
- Computer modeling and programming
- Office support and management