Health services

Audiology Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Butler health care Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services, like: Hearing and balance evaluations

Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments

Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants

Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder

Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords) Learn more about receiving hearing aids through VA



Blind and low vision rehabilitation Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss We help you get back the confidence and skills you need to lead an independent, fulfilling life after vision loss. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Butler health care Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include: Comprehensive eye exams

Visual skills assessments

Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills

Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss





Cardiology Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Butler health care Care we provide at the VA Butler Healthcare System We perform non-invasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures to check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our doctors will: Evaluate you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects

Determine how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure

Perform non-surgical or minimally invasive operations, like balloon angioplasty or stent placement, to open and support the blood vessels that serve your heart

Provide non-invasive monitoring to look for changes in your heart rhythm

Perform surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein to help doctors diagnose your condition)





Chiropractic Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We provide an entire health care plan for you, which includes your chiropractor, primary care doctor, and other specialty care providers. We offer many chiropractic treatments like: Spinal manipulative therapy

Soft-tissue mobilization

Patient education and active rehabilitation





Dental/oral surgery Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Butler health care If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like: Routine exams and teeth cleaning

Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns

Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening

Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, and dentures.

Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care

Dermatology Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Butler health care We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include: Treatment of medically necessary skin conditions, such as skin cancer and rashes

Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, such as psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses

Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, such as moles and lesions that show abnormal growth or appearance

Referrals for complex conditions

Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions





Diabetes care Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2 We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education. Available at these locations









Care we provide at VA Butler health care We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like: Self-management, education, and support classes

Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training

Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes

Laboratory and pathology We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions. Available at these locations









Care we provide at VA Butler health care Care we provide at the VA Butler Healthcare System Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include: Studies of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management. (Body fluids are collected at the Abie Abraham VA Healthcare Center but are sent off site for testing.)

Specimens ordered by medical providers at the Pittsburgh VA Healthcare Center can be drawn if the patient reports here. These specimens are then shipped to the Pittsburgh VA Healthcare Center for testing. Because of this, these types of tests must be drawn before 12:30 pm, Monday through Friday, so that they may be shipped the same day.

Testing for infectious diseases

Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery). These tests are not performed at the Abie Abraham VA Healthcare Center. Specimens for these tests are collected at the Abie Abraham VA Healthcare Center but are sent to the Pittsburgh VA Healthcare Center for testing.

MOVE! weight management Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life. Available at these locations









Care we provide at VA Butler health care MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. It is available in-person and virtually. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers: Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off

Healthy eating tips and cooking classes

Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle Learn more about MOVE!

Neurology Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions. Care we provide at VA Butler health care Neurology services at the VA Butler Healthcare System include evaluation and treatment of diseases affecting the nervous system including the brain, spine, peripheral nerves, and muscles. Our physicians provide comprehensive assessments, diagnostic testing, and treatment plans to ensure each patient has an optimum medical prognosis.

Nutrition, food, and dietary care Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible. Available at these locations









Care we provide at VA Butler health care Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas like: Cardiovascular and heart health

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)

Eating disorders and digestive health

Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition

Weight management



Ophthalmology Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Butler health care We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include: Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions

Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems

Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis

Retinal imaging (which takes pictures of the inside of your eye to help us diagnose conditions like glaucoma and macular degeneration)

Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)





Optometry Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Butler health care Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments, like: Vision services and eye exams

Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye

Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication

Special eye exams for diabetic patients





Pain management If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Butler health care Chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a multi-modal and patient-centered plan to help you manage your pain, improve function, and your quality of life. Our team includes physical medicine and behavioral health practitioners, acupuncturists, chiropractors, physical and occupational therapists, nurses, and pharmacists. Our services include: Education on your condition

Teaching you skills and self-management strategies like meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain

Providing physical care options including acupuncture, spinal manipulation, exercise, massage, and other treatments

Providing behavioral care options including cognitive behavioral therapy, biofeedback, and other treatments

Prescribing and supervising your use of non-opioid and opioid medications in the context of patient-centered and multimodal plan



Palliative and hospice care Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions. Available at these locations









Care we provide at VA Butler health care Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include: Pain and symptom management

Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family

Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits

Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines

Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process

Physical medicine and rehabilitation Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Butler health care Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your functional needs, pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life through: Acupuncture

Chiropractic

Kinesiotherapy (movement therapy)

Physical therapy

Occupational therapy Driver Rehabilitation Services Hand Therapy Power Mobility

Physiatry Spinal Cord Injury Polytrauma/Traumatic brain injury

Prosthetics and Sensory Aids



Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include: Pain relief and joint mobilization

Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination

Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices

Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality

Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain

Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions





Podiatry Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Butler health care After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include: Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints

Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments

Injections to reduce pain and swelling

Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement

Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation

Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)





Prosthetics and rehabilitation We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Butler health care VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. If you are a Veteran enrolled in the VA health care system, and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, you can receive a full range of services and equipment, like: Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers

Wheelchairs and other medical devices

Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired

Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible

Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence

Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing Learn more about VA rehabilitation and prosthetics.





Pulmonary medicine Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea. Care we provide at VA Butler health care Care we provide at VA Butler health care The VA Butler's pulmonology team provides services to treat obstructive lung conditions, restrictive lung conditions, dyspnea/Shortness of Breath evaluation, chronic cough, and apnea.

Radiology We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Butler health care We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include: X-ray (*also available at Michael A. Marzano VA Clinic )

Ultrasound

Mammography (mammograms)

Computer tomography (CT)

Positron emission tomography (PET)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Sleep medicine Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Butler health care Our sleep medicine team works to improve your health and quality of life by diagnosing and treating many different sleep disorders, like: Sleep apnea

Insomnia

Narcolepsy

Restless legs syndrome (an urge to move your legs while resting or falling asleep)

Parasomnia (night terrors, sleepwalking, or talking in your sleep)

Circadian rhythm disorders (waking or sleeping problems due to internal body clock issues)





Smoking and tobacco cessation If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs. Available at these locations







Care we provide at VA Butler health care When you quit smoking or chewing tobacco, you lower your blood pressure, improve lung function, and reduce the risk of cancer, stroke, and heart disease. Quitting isn’t easy, but more than half of adult smokers have quit successfully. You can, too. Our proven approach combines these resources: Medication. We can provide FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.

Counseling. Medication combined with counseling, in person or over the phone, offers you the best chance to quit smoking and stay tobacco-free.

Tobacco Cessation Quitline. Call to make your quit plan, get individual counseling, and develop strategies to stay off tobacco.

to make your quit plan, get individual counseling, and develop strategies to stay off tobacco. SmokefreeVET. This text message program offers you daily advice and interactive support.

Stay Quit Coach. This mobile app helps you to quit smoking and stay smoke-free. Learn more about how to quit.

Spinal cord injuries and disorders If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Butler health care VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries. We diagnose and treat conditions like: Pressure ulcers

Pneumonia

Blood clots

Bladder and sexual issues

Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems





Toxic exposure screening Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure We provide a quick screening to identify toxins you may have come in contact with during your military service. The screening takes 5 to 10 minutes. During the screening, we’ll ask you questions and document your responses in your medical record. Your answers will inform your VA health care team of any possible exposures. We’ll also connect you to more resources if you have any concerns. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Butler health care The VA Butler Healthcare System offers the toxic exposure screening to all enrolled Veterans. The screening helps identify exposure concerns and advises Veterans how to connect with benefits, resources, and services. If not enrolled but meet eligibility requirements to enroll, Veterans will have an opportunity to receive the screening after they enroll.

Urology Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system. Care we provide at VA Butler health care Care we provide at VA Butler health care Commonly treated conditions include, but are not limited to: PSA management

Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy

Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms

Erectile Dysfunction

Stones

Renal mass

Hydrocele/varicocele