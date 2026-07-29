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Health services

The VA Butler Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in Butler County and its surrounding counties. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.

Primary care

Select a topic to learn more.

Complementary and integrative health

Complementary and integrative approaches like acupuncture, yoga, and meditation can improve mental health, help you manage pain, and promote wellness.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health system includes treatment options such as:

  • Acupuncture and acupressure to help you manage pain 
  • Meditation and mindfulness training
  • Tai Chi, yoga movement classes

For more information, please call

Gynecology

Our specialists offer reproductive health care services for women Veterans, including contraception, pregnancy care and fertility treatment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Our gynecologists evaluate and treat many women’s health issues. Gynecology services offered include:  

  • Annual Breast and Pelvic Exams
  • Papanicolaou and HPV testing (Pap Smear/HPV Testing)
  • Assessment of Gynecologic Concerns
  • Endometrial Biopsies
  • Intrauterine Device (IUD) Insertion and Removal
  • Nexplanon Insertion and Removal
  • Battlefield Acupuncture
  • Menopause Counseling and Support
  • Hormone Replacement
  • Family Planning Counseling
  • Infertility Counseling
  • Contraceptive Counseling and Management
  • Punch and Shave Biopsies
  • Urinary Incontinence Evaluation and Management
  • Pelvic Pain Assessment and Counseling
  • Infection Screening and Treatment
  • Counseling and Interventions for Irregular Menses
  • Hormone Consultation and Therapy
  • Pelvic Floor Therapy

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

  • Pick up new prescriptions in person  (Abie Abraham VA Clinic location only)
  • Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
  • Safely dispose of medicines (Abie Abraham VA Clinic location only)

Onsite Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners (CPP) can provide medication management services for PACT Disease State Management (including diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, tobacco cessation, COPD, heart failure, hepatitis C and Lyme disease prophylaxis following a tick bite), Anticoagulation Management, Pain Medication Management, Substance Use Disorder Medication Management and Behavioral Health Medication Management.

Patients may contact their primary care team or the Pharmacy directly to schedule an appointment with a CPP if  interested in pursuing medication management services.

Learn more about our pharmacy

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Care we provide at the VA Butler Healthcare System

We take a team approach to health care that centers on you. You’ll work with family members, caregivers, and health care professionals to create a plan for your lifelong health and wellness. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive, like: 

  • Walk-in/sick call care
  • Labs, blood work, and immunizations    
  • Mental health care                                                         
  • Radiology and cancer screenings
  • Women’s health care
  • Nutrition, weight counseling, and quitting smoking and tobacco use
  • Social services              

     

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:        

  • Maternity care via care in the community during pregnancy, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support after your child is born; a maternity care coordination program is available to all Veterans virtually 
  • Ultrasounds, mammograms, and Pap and HPV tests
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy 
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager

Mental health care

Select a topic to learn more.

Addiction and substance use care

We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

We offer residential and outpatient treatment for addiction and substance abuse. Our services include:

  • Alcohol screening
  • Substance abuse counseling
  • Outpatient detox
  • Opiate abuse counseling, suboxone therapy (opioid replacement), and polysubstance abuse counseling (for patients who abuse or are addicted to multiple drugs)
  • Pre-operative evaluations and pain-management plans for surgical patients with a history of substance abuse
  • Care management for patients who require opiate therapy for pain control, and need close follow-up and monitoring

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Care we provide at VA Butler

Our VA facilities provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or  emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with our team

Military sexual trauma care

Military sexual trauma can happen to anyone. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Care we provide at VA Butler

We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced during your military service. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include: 

  • Counseling
  • Psychiatric care
  • Walk-in care

VA Butler MST Coordinator 
Phone:
Emailkyla.gray@va.gov

VA Butler Back-up MST Coordinator 
Phone:
Email: alexandra.miller3@va.gov 

Learn more about military sexual trauma. 

Psychiatry

If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments  and medications when needed.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, like:

  • Mood disorders including bipolar disorder and depression (including sadness and grief)
  • Anxiety disorders (including worry and nervousness)
  • Personality disorders          
  • Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
  • Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
  • Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas               
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors     
  • Combat-related PTSD
     

PTSD care

If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

We offer you a wide range of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment and support options, like:                        

  • Psychiatry (outpatient and inpatient) and psychology                                      
  • Services for homeless Veterans         
  • Treatment for addictive disorders
  • Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND) 

Learn more about PTSD.

Suicide prevention

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Specialty care

Select a topic to learn more.

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services, like:

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments 
  • Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
  • Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)

Learn more about receiving hearing aids through VA 
 

Blind and low vision rehabilitation

Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss

We help you get back the confidence and skills you need to lead an independent, fulfilling life after vision loss.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:

  • Comprehensive eye exams
  • Visual skills assessments
  • Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
  • Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss

     

Cardiology

Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases

Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Care we provide at the VA Butler Healthcare System

We perform non-invasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures to check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our doctors will:

  • Evaluate you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
  • Determine how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
  • Perform non-surgical or minimally invasive operations, like balloon angioplasty or stent placement, to open and support the blood vessels that serve your heart
  • Provide non-invasive monitoring to look for changes in your heart rhythm
  • Perform surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein to help doctors diagnose your condition)

     

Chiropractic

Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We provide an entire health care plan for you, which includes your chiropractor, primary care doctor, and other specialty care providers. We offer many chiropractic treatments like:

  • Spinal manipulative therapy
  • Soft-tissue mobilization
  • Patient education and active rehabilitation

     

Dental/oral surgery

Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:     

  • Routine exams and teeth cleaning 
  • Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
  • Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
  • Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, and dentures.
  • Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care

Dermatology

Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers

Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include: 

  • Treatment of medically necessary skin conditions, such as skin cancer and rashes
  • Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, such as psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
  • Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, such as moles and lesions that show abnormal growth or appearance
  • Referrals for complex conditions
  • Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions

     

Diabetes care

Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2

We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:

  • Self-management, education, and support classes
  • Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
  • Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes

 

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Care we provide at the VA Butler Healthcare System

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Studies of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management. (Body fluids are collected at the Abie Abraham VA Healthcare Center but are sent off site for testing.)
  • Specimens ordered by medical providers at the  Pittsburgh VA Healthcare Center can be drawn if the patient reports here. These specimens are then shipped to the Pittsburgh VA Healthcare Center for testing. Because of this, these types of tests must be drawn before 12:30 pm, Monday through Friday, so that they may be shipped the same day.
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery). These tests are not performed at the Abie Abraham VA Healthcare Center. Specimens for these tests are collected at the Abie Abraham VA Healthcare Center but are sent to the Pittsburgh VA Healthcare Center for testing.

MOVE! weight management

Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure

We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. It is available in-person and virtually. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:

  • Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
  • Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
  • Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle

Learn more about MOVE!

Neurology

Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke

Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Neurology services  at the VA Butler Healthcare System include evaluation and treatment of diseases affecting the nervous system including the brain, spine, peripheral nerves, and muscles. Our physicians provide comprehensive assessments, diagnostic testing, and treatment plans to ensure each patient has an optimum medical prognosis.

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas like: 

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
  • Eating disorders and digestive health
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management
     

Ophthalmology

Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease

Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:  

  • Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions 
  • Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
  • Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis 
  • Retinal imaging (which takes pictures of the inside of your eye to help us diagnose conditions like glaucoma and macular degeneration)
  • Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)

     

Optometry

Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration

Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments, like: 

  • Vision services and eye exams
  • Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
  • Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
  • Special eye exams for diabetic patients     

     

Pain management

If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a multi-modal and patient-centered plan to help you manage your pain, improve function, and your quality of life. Our team includes physical medicine and behavioral health practitioners, acupuncturists, chiropractors, physical and occupational therapists, nurses, and pharmacists.

Our services include:

  • Education on your condition
  • Teaching you skills and self-management strategies like meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain
  • Providing physical care options including acupuncture, spinal manipulation, exercise, massage, and other treatments
  • Providing behavioral care options including cognitive behavioral therapy, biofeedback, and other treatments
  • Prescribing and supervising your use of non-opioid and opioid medications in the context of patient-centered and multimodal plan
     

Palliative and hospice care

Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include: 

  • Pain and symptom management
  • Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
  • Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
  • Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
  • Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries

If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your functional needs, pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life through:      

  • Acupuncture
  • Chiropractic
  • Kinesiotherapy (movement therapy)      
  • Physical therapy
  • Occupational therapy
    • Driver Rehabilitation Services
    • Hand Therapy
    • Power Mobility
  • Physiatry
    • Spinal Cord Injury
    • Polytrauma/Traumatic brain injury
  • Prosthetics and Sensory Aids
     

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:

  • Pain relief and joint mobilization
  • Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
  • Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
  • Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
  • Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
  • Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions

     

Podiatry

Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions

Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:

  • Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
  • Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments     
  • Injections to reduce pain and swelling                  
  • Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
  • Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation                       
  • Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

     

Prosthetics and rehabilitation

We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. If you are a Veteran enrolled in the VA health care system, and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, you can receive a full range of services and equipment, like: 

  • Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
  • Wheelchairs and other medical devices
  • Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
  • Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
  • Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
  • Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing 

Learn more about VA rehabilitation and prosthetics.

 

Pulmonary medicine

Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems

Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

The VA Butler's pulmonology team provides services to treat obstructive lung conditions, restrictive lung conditions, dyspnea/Shortness of Breath evaluation, chronic cough, and apnea.

Radiology

We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:     

  • X-ray (*also available at Michael A. Marzano VA Clinic)
  • Ultrasound
  • Mammography (mammograms)    
  • Computer tomography (CT)    
  • Positron emission tomography (PET)    
  • Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Sleep medicine

Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking

The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Our sleep medicine team works to improve your health and quality of life by diagnosing and treating many different sleep disorders, like: 

  • Sleep apnea 
  • Insomnia
  • Narcolepsy 
  • Restless legs syndrome (an urge to move your legs while resting or falling asleep)
  • Parasomnia (night terrors, sleepwalking, or talking in your sleep)
  • Circadian rhythm disorders (waking or sleeping problems due to internal body clock issues)

     

Smoking and tobacco cessation

If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

When you quit smoking or chewing tobacco, you lower your blood pressure, improve lung function, and reduce the risk of cancer, stroke, and heart disease. Quitting isn’t easy, but more than half of adult smokers have quit successfully. You can, too. Our proven approach combines these resources:

  • Medication. We can provide FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
  • Counseling. Medication combined with counseling, in person or over the phone, offers you the best chance to quit smoking and stay tobacco-free.
  • Tobacco Cessation Quitline. Call to make your quit plan, get individual counseling, and develop strategies to stay off tobacco.
  • SmokefreeVET. This text message program offers you daily advice and interactive support.
  • Stay Quit Coach. This mobile app helps you to quit smoking and stay smoke-free.

Learn more about how to quit.

Spinal cord injuries and disorders

If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries. We diagnose and treat conditions like:

  • Pressure ulcers
  • Pneumonia
  • Blood clots 
  • Bladder and sexual issues
  • Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems 

     

Toxic exposure screening

Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure

We provide a quick screening to identify toxins you may have come in contact with during your military service. The screening takes 5 to 10 minutes. During the screening, we’ll ask you questions and document your responses in your medical record. Your answers will inform your VA health care team of any possible exposures. We’ll also connect you to more resources if you have any concerns.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

The VA Butler Healthcare System offers the toxic exposure screening  to all enrolled Veterans. The screening helps identify exposure concerns and advises Veterans how to connect with benefits, resources, and services.  

If not enrolled but meet eligibility requirements to enroll, Veterans will have an opportunity to receive the screening after they enroll

 

Urology

Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders

We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Commonly treated conditions include, but are not limited to:

  • PSA management
  • Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy
  • Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms
  • Erectile Dysfunction
  • Stones
  • Renal mass
  • Hydrocele/varicocele

Wound care and ostomy

We provide thoughtful, compassionate diagnosis and treatment for Veterans with acute or chronic wounds or those who need ostomy care.

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Treatment modalities and wound care therapies  at VA Butler are selected based on the ulcer characteristics as well as patient factors, past treatment, and provider preference. Ulcers are frequently classified as diabetic, venous, or arterial, though overlap may exist.

If ulcers do not adequately heal with standard treatment, additional modalities may be required. These are often termed “advanced wound care therapies.”

Social programs and services

Select a topic to learn more.

Caregiver support

If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators.  For all caregivers, we can:

  • Match you with services and benefits
  • Connect you with local resources and programs
  • Listen to you when you struggle     
  • Provide you with additional help at home

 Learn more and connect with a support coordinator

Homeless Veteran care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

We help homeless Veterans, or those at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:      

  • Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Addiction and depression treatment
  • Health and dental care

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator. 

Intimate partner violence support

If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

The VA Butler Healthcare System Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and VA staff who are impacted by IPV. If you, or someone you know could be experiencing and/or using IPV - help is available.

VA Butler IPVAP Coordinator 
Phone:
Email: alexandra.miller3@va.gov 

VA Butler Back-up IPVAP Coordinator 
Phone:
Emailkyla.gray3@va.gov 

Minority Veteran care

We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are African American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to: 

  • Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
  • Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
  • Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
  • Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator.

Patient advocates

VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Care we provide at the VA Butler Healthcare System

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities.

They can:        

  • Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team    
  • Advocate for patient and family rights    
  • Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities    
  • Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)

Learn more and connect with our Patient Advocates.    

Returning service member care

If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Care we provide at VA Butler

If you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member, we can help you               readjust to civilian life. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits. Our services include:

  • Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
  • Counseling and rehabilitation        
  • Mental and behavioral health services                
  • Family benefits counseling and assistance    
  • Referral assistance     

Learn more and connect with our Post-9/11 Military2VA case management program coordinator

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Social work plays a vital role in supporting Veterans' overall well-being.  Using one-on-one counseling, family meetings, group education, and connections to VA and community resources, Social Workers help Veterans and their families address psychosocial needs, navigate life changes, and overcome barriers to care:

  • Manage drug, alcohol, and emotional problems
  • Adjust to life changes related to illness, disability, or major stressors
  • Prepare advance directives and durable powers of attorney for health care or finances
  • Receive emotional and practical support when facing serious or life-limiting illness
  • Make informed decisions about legal issues like commitment and guardianship
  • Address barriers and provide resources such as transportation and/or food assistance
     

Other services

Select a topic to learn more.

My HealtheVet coordinator

Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Care we provide at the Butler VA

My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:

  • Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
  • Check your lab and test results
  • Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
  • Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
  • View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
  • Enter or update your personal information

 

Butler VA My HealtheVet Coordinator: 

Breigh Speidel

 

Learn more and register for My HealtheVet.

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Care we provide at VA Butler

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA  facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:        

  • Mental health        
  • Retinal care (eye)        
  • Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)     
  • Dermatology         
  • Rehabilitation    
  • Primary care
  • Various specialty services such as Cardiology, Diabetes care, etc.

Learn more about Connected Care at the Butler VA.

Travel reimbursement

If you have to travel far for care, we may be able to reimburse (repay) you for travel expenses. We can also help arrange transportation for getting to and from your VA appointment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

Care we provide at the Butler VA

If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation). Our travel pay reimbursement services include:

  • Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)        
  • Mileage reimbursement debit cards

Learn more about whether you qualify for the VA Beneficiary Travel program

Veteran Readiness and Employment programs

We can help you reach your job and career goals with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Butler health care

We’ll work with you to identify your skills and abilities, and help you find and keep a job. If you’re a Veteran with VA health care, you’re eligible for these services. If you have a service-related disability that limits working at a job that matches your skills, you may be eligible for vocational rehabilitation. Many graduates of this 6-month program get jobs at VA after training in:

  • Health administration
  • Professional writing and communication
  • Database administration and data management
  • Computer modeling and programming
  • Office support and management

Learn more about VA VR&E programs.
 

Whole health

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Care we provide at VA Butler health care