Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) case management program
The Butler VA provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to our Post-9/11 Military2VA case management program coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a case manager
Leigh MacAllister
Post-9/11 Military2VA case management program coordinator
VA Butler health care
Phone: 800-362-8262, ext. 6120
Email: Leigh.MacAllister@va.gov
Care we provide at the Butler VA
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Centers in Pittsburgh and White Oak provide counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.