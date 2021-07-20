Abie Abraham VA Clinic
The Abie Abraham VA Health Care Clinic (HCC) provides comprehensive Veteran care including primary, specialty, and mental health care – as well as management of chronic conditions and social support services to our nation’s Veterans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
-
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: The Abie Abraham VA Health Care Clinic (HCC) has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
-
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle service at the Abie Abraham VA HCC
Cost: Free
Schedule: Monday through Friday, except holidays
See complete shuttle schedule
Local transit services
Port Authority of Allegheny County
Town and Country Transit Mid-County Transit Authority
Bus
ACCESS paratransit, serving people with limited mobility
Other services-
Paratransit service (p.r.n. Health Service): 724-548-8696 or 800-245-8588
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
-
Hours
Lobby entrance: Monday through Friday 6 am – 7 pm. Closed on holidays and weekends.
General visiting: No set hours for most departments, please visit when it's most convenient for you and the patient. Exceptions are listed below in Visitor Policies.
Visitor policies
Visitors may not bring food or beverages to patients without authorization from unit physicians or nurses.
Children under age 15 may visit inpatients when permission has been granted by the unit physician or nurse. When approved by the physician or nurse, inpatients may visit with younger children in the waiting room in the main lobby. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Clergy
Members of the clergy are welcome to visit patients who are members of their particular religious group at any time at the discretion of the unit physician or nurse.
Exceptions
For the health and well-being of a patient, the attending physician may limit, restrict, or deny visitation. We apologize for any inconvenience when this occurs, and appreciate your understanding that it may be medically necessary.
-
Visitors are not permitted to stay overnight in the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center (HCC) itself. Here are some other options.
Nearby hotels
When booking, ask for the hospital rate. Many hotels have shuttle service to VA hospitals. Check with the hotel you’re staying at.
NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. VA Butler Healthcare System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.
Visit Butler
The official tourism and promotion agency for Butler and Butler County has up-to-date listings for area hotels, as well as activities, transportation, restaurants, shops and more.
https://www.visitbutlercounty.com
-
Food and drink
Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) Patriot Café
Serves hot and cold entrees, beverages and desserts.
First floor
Hours
Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET
Closed weekends
Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) Patriot Brew (Starbucks)
Serves a variety of pastries, light sandwiches and beverages.
First floor
Hours
Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET
Closed weekends
Vending machines
Drinks and snacks are available around the clock.
Retail
Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) Patriot Store
A full-service retail store with such products as electronics, cosmetics, toiletries, and clothing. Purchases are tax-free.
First floor
Hours
Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET
Closed weekends
-
Veterans have access to health education services at VA Butler:
- My HealtheVet
- Outpatient Classes
- Health & Wellness Programs
-
Chaplains
Our chaplains provide spiritual, pastoral, and emotional care for you and your family, in accordance with your own beliefs and practices. This includes locating clergy or religious leaders in the community for needs that our chaplain staff cannot meet.
Learn how to request chaplain services at VA Butler.
In the spotlight at VA Butler health care
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.
-
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions, swallowing conditions
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road Building 100 W First floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone800-362-8262 x 6047
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services, like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
-
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke and injury-related vision loss
We offer advanced vision care and blind rehabilitation services to help you live independently. These may include vision-enhancing devices and technology as well as visual skills and related training.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact800-362-8262x 6515
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
-
Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19We provide COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans as well as their spouses and caregivers. We also provide vaccines to Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) recipients and VA staff.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Appointments
All Veterans, their spouses, and caregivers can receive the vaccine as walk-ins to our Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center (HCC). Appointments may also be scheduled by calling 878-271-6753.
Phone724-287-4781
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
- COVID-19 vaccines for eligible Veterans and staff
-
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We perform non-invasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures to check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our doctors will:
- Evaluate you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determine how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Perform non-surgical or minimally invasive operations, like balloon angioplasty or stent placement, to open and support the blood vessels that serve your heart
- Provide non-invasive monitoring to look for changes in your heart rhythm
- Perform surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein to help doctors diagnose your condition)
-
If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road Room 2MH006
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact878-271-6174
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone800-362-8262 x 6158
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you're caring for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
- Provide you with additional help at home
-
Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We provide an entire health care plan for you, which also includes your chiropractor, primary care doctor, and other specialty care providers. We offer many chiropractic treatments like:
- Spinal manipulative therapy
- Electrical stimulation therapy
- Soft-tissue mobilization
-
Complementary and alternative approaches like acupuncture, yoga and meditation can improve mental health, help you manage pain and promote wellness.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact - Acupuncture800-362-8262x 6449
Contact - Health and Wellnexx800-362-8262x 6484
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We use complementary medicine along with standard medical treatments, like using acupuncture to help lessen the side effects of chemotherapy. We also provide alternative medicine instead of traditional medical treatments, like using herbs to treat cancer rather than prescription drugs. We offer treatments like:
- Natural products and special diets
- Deep breathing, meditation, and yoga
- Acupuncture and acupressure
-
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact878-271-6430
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, and dentures.
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
-
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Treatment of medically necessary skin conditions, such as skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, such as psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, such as moles and lesions that show abnormal growth or appearance
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
-
Common conditions: Diabetes type 1 and type 2
We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
- Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes
-
Our specialists offer reproductive health care services for women Veterans, including contraception, pregnancy care and fertility treatment.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our gynecologists evaluate and treat many women’s health issues that include:
- Abnormal Pap test, which shows whether you have unusual or abnormal cells on your cervix
- Abnormal bleeding in your uterus
- Infertility
- Pelvic pain
- Gynecologic cancers of the cervix, ovaries, uterus, vagina, and vulva
-
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact800-362-8262x 6151
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
We help homeless Veterans, or those at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
-
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we’re committed to serving your needs. The LGBTQ+ Veteran care coordinator at your VA health care facility can help you get the care you need in a safe, sensitive environment.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact724-287-4781x 4040
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services, like:
- Hormone therapy
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and STIs (sexually transmitted infections)
- Mental health care
- Psychosocial assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy
Learn more about LGBT care and connect with a care coordinator.
-
We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Contact information
Abie Abraham VA Clinic353 North Duffy Road Laboratory (93)
Hours
day hours Mon. 6am-9pm Tue. 6am-9pm Wed. 6am-9pm Thu. 6am-9pm Fri. 6am-9pm Sat. 6am-9pm Sun. 6am-9pm
Contact878-271-6899
Appointments
Walk-ins are accepted, however all patients must have orders entered by their providers in order to have bloodwork drawn & processed.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at the Butler VA
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Studies of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management. (Body fluids are collected at the Abie Abraham VA Healthcare Center but are sent off site for testing.)
- Specimens ordered by medical providers at the Pittsburgh VA Healthcare Center can be drawn if the patient reports here. These specimens are then shipped to the Pittsburgh VA Healthcare Center for testing. Because of this, these types of tests must be drawn before 12:30 pm, Monday through Friday, so that they may be shipped the same day.
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery). These tests are not performed at the Abie Abraham VA Healthcare Center. Specimens for these tests are collected at the Abie Abraham VA Healthcare Center but are sent to the Pittsburgh VA Healthcare Center for testing.
-
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road Building 1 Basement level
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
-
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact800-362-8262x 6174
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at the Butler VA
Our VA facilities provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
-
Military sexual trauma can happen to both genders. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Butler VA MST Coordinator800-362-8262x 6268
Butler VA MST CoordinatorAmber.Portik@va.gov
Appointments
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at the Butler VA
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced during your military service. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
-
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road Room MH014
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact800-362-8262x 6170
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are African American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
-
Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road Main Hospital
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
My HealtheVet coordinator800-362-8262x 6963
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at the Butler VA
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Butler VA My HealtheVet Coordinator:
(878) 271-6963
-
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas like:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
-
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Retinal imaging (which takes pictures of the inside of your eye to help us diagnose conditions like glaucoma and macular degeneration)
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
-
Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments, like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
-
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We offer you a wide range of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment and support options, like:
- Psychiatry (outpatient and inpatient) and psychology
- Services for homeless Veterans
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
-
If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact800-362-8262x 6040
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include:
- Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication
- Prescribing and supervising your use of medications
- Teaching you skills like meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain
- Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other treatments
-
VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road Building B07W Basement level
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact724-285-2547
Contact800-362-8262x 6477
Appointments
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at the Butler VA Health Care System
Our Veterans Experience Office works hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
-
Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road Building CA01 Basement level
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact888-266-9040
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
-
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact878-271-6449
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life through:
- Physical and occupational therapy
- Audiology
- Kinesiotherapy (movement therapy)
- Prosthetics
- Recreation therapy
- Speech therapy
-
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
-
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin and nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
-
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact888-266-9040
Contact724-285-2294
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We take a team approach to health care that centers on you. You’ll work with family members, caregivers, and health care professionals to create a plan for your lifelong health and wellness. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive, like:
- Labs, blood work, and immunizations
- Mental health care
- Radiology and cancer screenings
- Women’s health care
- Nutrition, weight counseling, and quitting smoking and tobacco use
- Social services
-
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, like:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
- Combat-related PTSD
-
Our radiology service uses imaging to help screen for, diagnose and treat disease. We provide X-rays, ultrasound, mammography, MRI, CT and PET scans and other imaging procedures.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road First floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact814-860-2506
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
-
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road Main building Third floor, Room 306E
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact800-362-8262x 6465
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. If you are a Veteran enrolled in the VA health care system, and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, you can receive a full range of services and equipment, like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
-
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road Main building Basement level
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact800-362-8262x 6120
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at the Butler VA
If you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member, we can help you readjust to civilian life. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits. Our services include:
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Learn more and connect with our Post-9/11 Military2VA case management program coordinator
-
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road Building CA25 Basement level
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our sleep medicine team works to improve your health and quality of life by diagnosing and treating many different sleep disorders, like:
- Sleep apnea
- Insomnia
- Narcolepsy
- Restless legs syndrome (an urge to move your legs while resting or falling asleep)
- Parasomnia (night terrors, sleepwalking, or talking in your sleep)
- Circadian rhythm disorders (waking or sleeping problems due to internal body clock issues)
-
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
When you quit smoking or chewing tobacco, you lower your blood pressure, improve lung function, and reduce the risk of cancer, stroke, and heart disease. Quitting isn’t easy, but more than half of adult smokers have quit successfully. You can, too. Our proven approach combines these resources:
- Medication. We can provide FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling. Medication combined with counseling, in person or over the phone, offers you the best chance to quit smoking and stay tobacco-free.
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline. Call 855-784-8838 to make your quit plan, get individual counseling, and develop strategies to stay off tobacco.
- SmokefreeVET. This text message program offers you daily advice and interactive support.
- Stay Quit Coach. This mobile app helps you to quit smoking and stay smoke-free.
-
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries. We diagnose and treat conditions like:
- Pressure ulcers
- Pneumonia
- Blood clots
- Bladder and sexual issues
- Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems
-
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road Main building Room 1PA011
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact878-271-6096
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
-
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road Main building Third floor, Room 302C
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact800-362-8262x 6528
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
-
Common conditions: sore throat, pink eye, flu, sprains and strains
We provide immediate, walk-in care for minor injuries and non-emergency illnesses that are not life-threatening but need early attention.
Contact information
Walk-in Urgent Care Clinic353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our urgent care clinic offers walk-in health care when you need help right away, but don’t have an emergency. Urgent care doesn’t replace your primary care doctor but can help when your doctor’s office is closed and need to see a health care professional right away. Medical conditions treated include:
- Colds, flu, and strep throat
- Sinus, ear, and eye infections
- Minor injuries and muscle strains
- Rashes and skin infections
-
We can help you reach your job and career goals with one-on-one support, counseling and training. Many graduates of our programs go on to work here at VA.
Contact information
Vocational Rehabilitation353 North Duffy Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact800-362-8262x 6167
Contact800-362-8262x 6164
Appointments
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
We’ll work with you to identify your skills and abilities, and help you find and keep a job. If you’re a Veteran with VA health care, you’re eligible for these services. If you have a service-related disability that limits working at a job that matches your skills, you may be eligible for vocational rehabilitation. Many graduates of this 6-month program get jobs at VA after training in:
- Health administration
- Professional writing and communication
- Database administration and data management
- Computer modeling and programming
- Office support and management
-
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Contact information353 North Duffy Road Main building
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact800-362-8262x 6989
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Butler health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Maternity care during pregnancy, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support after your child is born
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, and Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation