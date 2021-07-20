 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

The Abie Abraham VA Health Care Clinic (HCC) provides comprehensive Veteran care including primary, specialty, and mental health care – as well as management of chronic conditions and social support services to our nation’s Veterans.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Facility notice

Address

353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA 16001-1138

Phone numbers

Main phone: 724-287-4781
Mental health clinic: 800-362-8262

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7
Butler HCC.jpg

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

In the spotlight at VA Butler health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number Check your billing, insurance, and payment options
Volunteer or donate Read our annual reports and newsletters Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Get updates from VA Butler health care

Last updated: