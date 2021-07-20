Armstrong County VA Clinic

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Shuttle service at Armstrong

Cost: Free

Schedule: Monday through Friday, except holidays

Shuttle routes serving this location

Meckling-Shakely Veterans Center

Local transit services

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Town and Country Transit Mid-County Transit Authority

Bus

ACCESS paratransit, serving people with limited mobility

Other services-

Paratransit service (p.r.n. Health Service): 724-548-8696 or 800-245-8588

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits