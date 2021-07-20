Armstrong County VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers general medical care and specialty health services, including physical exams, routine laboratory services, anticoagulant clinic, women’s health care, mental health care, pharmacy counseling, palliative care, and tobacco cessation counseling. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at our Armstrong County VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 800AM-430PM
- Tue: 800AM-430PM
- Wed: 800AM-430PM
- Thu: 800AM-430PM
- Fri: 800AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Health services offered here
