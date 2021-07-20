 Skip to Content
Armstrong County VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers general medical care and specialty health services, including physical exams, routine laboratory services, anticoagulant clinic, women’s health care, mental health care, pharmacy counseling, palliative care, and tobacco cessation counseling. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at our Armstrong County VA Clinic.

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

11 Hilltop Plaza
Kittanning, PA 16201-8905

Phone numbers

Main phone: 724-545-8420
Mental health clinic: 888-266-9040

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Armstrong County Outpatient Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Health services offered here

