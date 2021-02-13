Butler VA Administers 700 Vaccines During Walk In Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

February 13, 2021

Butler , PA — The Butler VA Health Care System hosted a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, February 13 at the New Castle Road campus at 325 New Castle Road, Butler. By 11:30am Butler VA officials closed the clinic having reached the 700 doses allotted for the day.

Clinic doors opened an hour earlier than anticipated. “We had planned for the possibility of opening early depending on the demand,” comments Sharon Coyle, Associate Director of Patient Care Services. “The process went very well and Veterans were pleased with the quick service. We know Veterans want to get the vaccine and we hope to be able to offer walk-in clinics in the near future.”



That sentiment was echoed by Navy and Air Force Veteran, William Bowser who had been debating whether or not to get the vaccine. “I decided it wouldn’t hurt to get it, so I came out today. I was impressed by how well the clinic was operating. The wait was minimal to get in and it was a smooth process. I’m very happy with everything.”



The Butler VA continues to schedule appointments for vaccine administration to eligible and enrolled Veterans 65 and older. Butler VA receives shipments weekly. Each week staff are committed to exhaust all supply on hand. CDC guidelines are followed for vaccine administration to ensure those at greatest risk for severe illness are offered the vaccine as it becomes available. To learn more about CDC vaccination guidelines, please visit: When Vaccine is Limited, Who Should Get Vaccinated First? | CDC



Eligible Veterans who are enrolled with the Butler VA and who are 65 and older are to contact the call center at 878-271-6753 for more information and to schedule an appointment.



Veterans not enrolled in VA health can go online for more information and apply online at: www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply or call Butler VA’s enrollment team at 878-271-6645. Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.



For more information, please contact Paula McCarl at Paula.Mccarl@va.gov or 878-271-6492.



