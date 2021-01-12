Butler VA participates in VA’s Veterans Health Administration celebrating 75 years

PRESS RELEASE

January 12, 2021

Butler , PA — This year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) commemorates 75 years of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

Originally established in 1946 as the Department of Medicine & Surgery to care for Veterans returning from World War II, VHA has evolved to meet the unique challenges and care needs of Veterans from every era and at every stage of their lives.



To mark this occasion, the Butler VA Health Care System will be hosting various events and campaigns to highlight VHA’s long-standing commitment to putting Veterans at the center of the care experience, recognizing its world-class mission-driven health care professionals and highlighting contributions to medical science.



Join us virtually on Friday, January 29 at 10:30am for a Facebook Live Event with Butler VA Director, Kevin Amick. Mr. Amick will be recognizing and celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and noting Butler VA’s history and contributions.



Enrolled Veterans, staff and retirees and Butler VA volunteers are encouraged to participate in the 75 Reasons Why and Happy 75th Birthday Campaigns that will run through the end of the year. Share your reason for choosing the Butler VA for your health care, employment and volunteer service. If you are turning 75 this year, we want to celebrate with you.



“As we celebrate this historic milestone, we are presented with an opportunity to look back on Butler VA’s contributions to Veteran health care as part of VHA’s 75-year history,” said Kevin Amick, Butler VA Director. “It is also a fitting occasion to recognize the extraordinary efforts of Butler VA staff and volunteers, especially this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, a testament to our providing Veterans with efficient, quality health care.”



During the past 74 years, the Butler VA has been an integral part of VHA’s rich 75-year history to improve the health of Veterans and the entire nation by providing services and technologies that have changed the way health care providers across the country practice medicine.



For more information on Butler VA’s events and campaigns, contact Paula McCarl, Public Affairs Officer at paula.mccarl@va.gov or 878-271-6492.



For more information about VHA’s 75th anniversary, visit https://www.va.gov/vha-history/.



