Butler VA to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic at VFW Post 6166 in Hermitage

March 19, 2021

Butler , PA — The Butler VA Health Care System will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while vaccine supplies last, at the Hickory VFW Post 6166, 4586 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Butler VA is providing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. This vaccine requires two doses, given approximately 28 days apart at the same location.



To be eligible for the COVID vaccine, Veterans of all ages must meet the following criteria:

be enrolled and eligible for care at a Butler VA facility (including outpatient clinics)

have NOT had any vaccinations in the past 14 days

Veterans who are eligible and plan to attend are advised not to bring anyone into the building unless assistance with mobility or other health issues is required. COVID safety precautions are in effect requiring face coverings and physical distancing (6 feet).



Veterans not enrolled in VA health care, enrollment staff will be onsite at the VFW to assist with the application process. Veterans should bring a DD-214 with them. Note eligibility may not be determined day of. Veterans can go online for more information and apply online at: www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply or call Butler VA’s enrollment team at 878-271-6645.



Veterans who meet all of the criteria but cannot make it to the walk-in clinic are to contact the call center at 878-271-6753. The vaccine cannot be provided to civilians, including spouses and dependents, or Veterans who do not meet all four of the criteria listed above.



Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.



For more information, please contact Paula McCarl at Paula.Mccarl@va.gov or 878-271-6492.



