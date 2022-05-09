Butler VA to host Veteran Health and Enrollment Fair May 21

PRESS RELEASE

May 9, 2022

Print

Butler , PA — The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a free Health and Enrollment Fair for Veterans.

What: The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a free Health and Enrollment Fair for Veterans. Veterans will be pre-screened for eligibility prior to being scheduled for an appointment and will need their DD-214. Veterans should call 878-271-6645 to schedule their appointment.

The health fair will include VA program information, health screenings, and live demonstrations. Tours of the facility will also be available.

Who: Veterans, their family members, and caregivers

When: Saturday, May 21, 2022—10:00am—2:00pm

Where: Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center (HCC); 353 North Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001

Background: Health and enrollment fairs offer Veterans the opportunity to register for VA care and learn about the many new and enhanced programs and services available to them. Veterans can also visit www.va.gov/butler-health-care/ to learn about the wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans.

###