Limited family visitations offered at Butler VA’s Community Living Center

February 16, 2021

Butler , PA — The Butler VA Health Care System reopens family visitations for residents of the Sergeant Joseph George Kusick Community Living Center (CLC) effective Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

The reopening is limited. Visitations will be offered to appropriate residents on a daily basis, with only 4 visits scheduled per day. All visitors will be screened for COVID and will be required to wear protective personal equipment (PPE). Only one visitor per visit and no one under the age of 18 is permitted within the facility.



“We are thankful to be able to allow family members to visit with their loved ones,” states Kevin P. Amick, Director of the Butler VA Health Care System. “We continue to monitor the COVID-19 environment and are hopeful to be able to expand visitation opportunities for our Veterans and their families in the near future.” Butler VA officials restricted visitations to the CLC last March at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Army and Vietnam Veteran Bill Moore (73) was one of the CLC residents scheduled for Tuesday’s visit. Moore has not seen his wife since the restriction last year and is looking forward to the visit. “I am excited just to be with her again.”



Family members were confirmed last week for Tuesday’s visit. “I immediately called our children to tell them the good news,” comments Kate Moore, wife of CLC resident Bill Moore. “We were all crying. We are so thankful this day has come. Our prayers have been answered.”



Sharon Coyle, Associate Director of Patient Care Services, notes that the facility will continue to offer Veterans and their families alternative visitation opportunities. “Veterans and their families can continue to connect with each other through phone calls, facetime virtual visits and through our new exterior visitation shelter.” Butler VA’s Facility Management Team designed and constructed the addition onto the exterior of the CLC where family members can visit through a window and intercom system in the comfort of a heated or cooled shelter. The visitation shelter was opened a little over a week ago.



Air Force and Vietnam Veteran Bill Gray (78) celebrated his birthday and Valentine’s Day this past weekend with family through the exterior visitation shelter and is also scheduled for a face-to-face visit Tuesday with his daughter. “I am excited and looking forward just to be able to visit in person.”



VA Butler’s Sergeant Joseph George Kusick Community Living Center (CLC) includes 60 residential rooms and spacious facility accommodations. Each Veteran’s plan for care is designed around their needs, preferences, and life-long habits. Click here for more information about VA’s Community Living Center program or contact the Butler VA Health Care System at 724-287-4781.



Veterans and family members can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.



For more information, please contact Paula McCarl at Paula.Mccarl@va.gov or 878-271-6492.



