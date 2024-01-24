Traveling Veteran Services
The Traveling Veteran Program provides patient-centered coordination of care for traveling or permanently relocating Veterans. This program assists Veterans requesting health care and/or mental health care during extended travel away from home or when relocating.
Amy Woodward RN
Traveling Veteran Coordinator
VA Butler health care
Phone: 878-271-6359
Email: amy.woodward@va.gov
Care Coordination for Traveling Veterans
To coordinate routine services while traveling, please contact your PACT team by phone or access My HealtheVet.
Traveling Veteran responsibilities:
Prior to traveling:
- Inform VA primary care team of dates of travel, temporary address, and phone number
- Discuss any specific health concerns with your PACT care team
For non-urgent care during travel:
- Contact home PACT team for routine needs, the team will contact the facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator
- Facility traveling Veteran Coordinator will work to coordinate care with the alternate VA of Veteran’s choice
Pharmacy Information:
- Veterans should check to see if you have enough medications/refills for your trip
- Provide temporary address while traveling to ensure timely delivery of VA medications
- Alternate VA may dispense a ONE TIME 15 day supply of some VA active medications
The VISN4 call center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Simply dial 1-833-TELE-URGENT (1-833-835-3874) to speak with a VA nurse.
Find a VA location, or in-network Emergency Department and Urgent Care locator: www.va.gov/find-locations