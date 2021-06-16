U.S. Air Force Veteran David McPeak retired in 1994 and was eligible at that time to use the VA for his health care. But, because of what he had heard about the VA, he did not. He always used private doctors. Today, he is one of the VA’s biggest advocates.



About 17 years ago, David tried the VA for the first time. After waiting and waiting for his scheduled appointment, he left and didn’t go back. Fast forward to 2011, David found himself visiting a friend who was hospitalized at the VA in Pittsburgh, and he was very impressed with what he experienced both for himself as a visitor and for his friend who was being treated there. After that visit, he decided to try the VA again and scheduled an appointment at the Butler VA.



“I waited no more than 15-20 minutes (if that) for my first appointment. And, every step of the way since that time, all of my appointments have been seen early or on time,” said David.



David appreciates the great collaboration between patients and doctors, as well as being able to call his team members directly. He won’t be going back to civilian doctors now!



“Most of us have certain economic limits. The cost of copays was getting to me. That was one of the reasons I also looked at the VA again. I have been able to eliminate some of the expensive copays by going to the VA.”



Quick waits, saving money, and caring health care professionals brought David back to the VA and he wants other Veterans who have heard negative news about the VA to know:



“Dispel the myths! It isn’t the ‘old’ VA like we grew up thinking. It’s completely revamped for the better. The VA has and continues to provide quality service.”



The Butler VA wants to bring attention to all Veterans what choices they have, and the full range of benefits and services they have access to when they ChooseVA. Already enrolled in VA health care? Great! Refer a friend. The Butler VA is here, open, and ready to enroll you...in-person or remotely! Contact us today: Ron Collett, Outreach Coordinator, at 878-271-6677 or Butler VA Pre-Registration Office: 800-362-8262 Ext. 6645. Learn more at www.butler.va.gov.