Work with us

Jobs and careers

Build your career with us at Butler health care, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is much more than a career. It’s about a passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your talents as you realize the greatest possible impact.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of our current openings, and visit our Jobs and Careers page to learn more about the application process. Don’t worry, we’ll walk you through it.

Volunteer or donate

Give the special gift of time, money, or needed items to make a difference in the lives of Butler Veterans. As one of our more than 200 volunteers, you can make our patients’ visits more enjoyable. Your donations also can impact many lives in unexpected ways.

Learn more about volunteering or donating

Doing business with Butler health care

If you’re a vendor or contractor looking to work with Butler health care, we suggest you get a sense of our needs and who we serve. Learn more about VA Butler health care (PDF) and VISN 4.

Call us at 412-302-5705