Educational and career counseling (VA Chapter 36)
Personalized Career Planning and Guidance (PCPG), or VA Chapter 36, offers free educational and career guidance, planning, and resources to Veterans and their dependents who are eligible for a VA education benefit. Find out how to apply for this program if you’re leaving active service soon or have been discharged within the past year.
Am I eligible for educational and career counseling?
You may be eligible for these services if one of these is true for you.
- You qualify as a Veteran or service member for educational assistance under a VA educational program, or
- You separated from active duty under conditions other than dishonorable not more than 1 year ago, or
- You’ll be discharged under conditions other than dishonorable from active duty within 6 months, or
- You’re a service member or Veteran currently eligible for VA education benefits
If you’re the dependent of a Veteran, you may also be eligible for educational and career counseling.
Learn more about educational and career counseling for dependents
What benefits can I get?
- Career counseling to help you decide which civilian or military jobs you want
- Educational counseling to help you find a training program or field of study
- Academic and adjustment counseling to help you address issues or barriers that get in the way of your success
- Resume support and goal planning
For more information, play our Personalized Career Planning and Guidance video (YouTube)
How do I get these benefits?
You can apply in any of these 3 ways.
Option 1: Apply online
You can apply online right now.
Option 2: Apply by mail
Fill out Personalized Career Planning and Guidance/Chapter 36 (VA Form 27-8832).
Get VA Form 27-8832 to download
Then mail the completed form to your nearest VA regional office.
Find your nearest VA regional office
Or you can mail it to this address:
Personalized Career Planning and Guidance (PCPG)
Department of Veterans Affairs
PO Box 5210
Janesville, WI 53547-5210
Option 3: Apply in person
Fill out Personalized Career Planning and Guidance/Chapter 36 (VA Form 27-8832).
Get VA Form 27-8832 to download
Then bring your application into your nearest regional office.