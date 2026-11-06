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Educational and career counseling (VA Chapter 36)

Personalized Career Planning and Guidance (PCPG), or VA Chapter 36, offers free educational and career guidance, planning, and resources to Veterans and their dependents who are eligible for a VA education benefit. Find out how to apply for this program if you’re leaving active service soon or have been discharged within the past year.

Am I eligible for educational and career counseling?

You may be eligible for these services if one of these is true for you.

  • You qualify as a Veteran or service member for educational assistance under a VA educational program, or
  • You separated from active duty under conditions other than dishonorable not more than 1 year ago, or
  • You’ll be discharged under conditions other than dishonorable from active duty within 6 months, or
  • You’re a service member or Veteran currently eligible for VA education benefits

If you’re the dependent of a Veteran, you may also be eligible for educational and career counseling.
Learn more about educational and career counseling for dependents

What benefits can I get?

  • Career counseling to help you decide which civilian or military jobs you want
  • Educational counseling to help you find a training program or field of study
  • Academic and adjustment counseling to help you address issues or barriers that get in the way of your success
  • Resume support and goal planning 

For more information, play our Personalized Career Planning and Guidance video (YouTube)

How do I get these benefits?

You can apply in any of these 3 ways.

Option 1: Apply online

You can apply online right now.

Option 2: Apply by mail

Fill out Personalized Career Planning and Guidance/Chapter 36 (VA Form 27-8832).

Get VA Form 27-8832 to download

Then mail the completed form to your nearest VA regional office.

Find your nearest VA regional office

Or you can mail it to this address:

Personalized Career Planning and Guidance (PCPG)
Department of Veterans Affairs
PO Box 5210
Janesville, WI 53547-5210

Option 3: Apply in person

Fill out Personalized Career Planning and Guidance/Chapter 36 (VA Form 27-8832).

Get VA Form 27-8832 to download

Then bring your application into your nearest regional office.

Other helpful information

  • Find out if you’re eligible for educational and career counseling as the dependent spouse or child of a Veteran or service member.

  • If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, VR&E can help you explore employment options and address training needs.

  • Find out how to get paid back for licensing and certification tests and prep courses.

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