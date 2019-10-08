Educational and Career Counseling (VA Chapter 36)

You can get these services if one of the following is true. You:

Will be discharged from active duty within 6 months, or

Separated from active duty not more than one year ago, or

Qualify as a Veteran or service member for educational assistance under a VA educational program, or

Are currently receiving VA education benefits

Note: If you’re the dependent of a Veteran, you may also qualify for Educational and Career Counseling.

Learn more about employment benefits for dependents