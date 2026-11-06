Educational and Career Counseling (VA Chapter 36)

You may be eligible for these services if one of these is true for you.

You qualify as a Veteran or service member for educational assistance under a VA educational program, or

You separated from active duty under conditions other than dishonorable not more than 1 year ago, or

You’ll be discharged under conditions other than dishonorable from active duty within 6 months, or

You’re a service member or Veteran currently eligible for VA education benefits

If you’re the dependent of a Veteran, you may also be eligible for educational and career counseling.

Learn more about educational and career counseling for dependents