Educational and Career Counseling (VA Chapter 36)
Find out how to apply for VA Chapter 36 benefits to get free Veteran Educational and Career Counseling services. You may be eligible if you’re leaving active service soon, if you’ve been discharged within the past year, or if you’re the dependent of a Veteran.
Who’s eligible for Educational and Career Counseling?
You can get these services if one of the following is true. You:
- Will be discharged from active duty within 6 months, or
- Separated from active duty not more than one year ago, or
- Qualify as a Veteran or service member for educational assistance under a VA educational program, or
- Are currently receiving VA education benefits
Note: If you’re the dependent of a Veteran, you may also qualify for Educational and Career Counseling.
What benefits can I get?
- Counseling to help you decide which civilian or military jobs you want
- Educational and Career Counseling to help you find a training program or job
- Academic and adjustment counseling to help you deal with issues that get in the way of your success in training or employment
How do I get these benefits?
First, you’ll need to apply for Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment benefits. Then, you’ll work with your Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC).
Follow these steps to apply online now
- Sign in to your eBenefits account.
- Select Apply.
- Click Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Benefits.
- Apply for Education and Career Counseling.
- If you're eligible, we’ll invite you to an orientation session at your nearest VA regional benefit office.
You can also apply by mail
Fill out an Educational/Vocational Counseling Application (VA Form 28-8832).
Download VA Form 28-8832 (PDF)
Mail the completed form to your nearest VA regional benefit office.
Find your nearest VA regional benefit office
If you qualify, we’ll invite you to an orientation session at a VA regional benefit office near you.
Get more information
Use CareerScope® to find careers you might enjoy.
