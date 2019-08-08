Eligibility for VA Vocational Rehab and Employment

You may be eligible for VR&E benefits and services if you’re a Veteran, and you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true. You:

Didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, and

Have a service-connected disability rating of at least 10% from VA, and

Apply for VR&E services

Basic period of eligibility

Your basic period of eligibility ends 12 years from the date you received notice of your:

Date of separation from active military service, or

First VA service-connected disability rating

Please note: The basic period of eligibility may be extended if a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC) finds that you have a serious employment handicap (SEH). Having an employment handicap means your service-connected disability limits your ability to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment (a job that doesn’t make your disability worse, is stable, and matches your abilities, aptitudes, and interests).