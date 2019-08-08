VR&E Independent Living track

You may be eligible for independent living services if you’re a service member or Veteran with a service-connected disability who is eligible for VR&E benefits, and you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true:

You have a serious employment handicap (SEH), and

Your disabilities prevent you from looking for or returning to work, and

You’re in need of services to live as independently as possible

Please note: Having an employment handicap means your service-connected disability limits your ability to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment (a job that doesn’t make your disability worse, is stable, and matches your abilities, aptitudes, and interests).

