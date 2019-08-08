VR&E Reemployment track

You may be eligible for help if you’re a Veteran with a service-connected disability, and you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true. You:

Have an employment barrier or handicap, and

Are enrolled in Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E), and

Would like to return to your former job

Note: Having an employment handicap means your service-connected disability limits your ability to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment (a job that doesn’t make your disability worse, is stable, and matches your abilities, aptitudes, and interests).