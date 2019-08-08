VR&E Reemployment track
As a Veteran, you’re protected under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA). This means you can’t be disadvantaged in your civilian career because of your service.
If you’re a Veteran with a service-connected disability, the Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E) Reemployment track can help your employer accommodate your needs. Your Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC) can provide a full range of rehabilitation services, and can refer you directly to the Department of Labor to begin the process. Find out how we can help you return to your former job and support your employer in meeting your needs.
Can I get help returning to my former job through VR&E?
You may be eligible for help if you’re a Veteran with a service-connected disability, and you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true. You:
- Have an employment barrier or handicap, and
- Are enrolled in Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E), and
- Would like to return to your former job
Note: Having an employment handicap means your service-connected disability limits your ability to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment (a job that doesn’t make your disability worse, is stable, and matches your abilities, aptitudes, and interests).
What kind of benefits can I get?
Help with the process of returning to the job you held before you deployed.
How do I get these benefits?
First, you’ll need to apply for VR&E benefits. Then, you’ll work with your Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC).
If you have your VA disability rating, follow these steps to apply:
-
Sign in to your eBenefits account.
-
Click Additional Benefits on your dashboard.
-
Choose Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Program.
-
Apply for the Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment program.
-
If you’re eligible, we’ll invite you to an orientation session at your nearest VA regional benefit office.
Ready to apply?
Get more information
We offer opportunities to get training and practical hands-on work experience at the same time through programs like:
- The VR&E Special Employer Incentives (SEI) program for eligible Veterans who face challenges getting a job.
Download the SEI program fact sheet (PDF)
- The VR&E Non-Paid Work Experience (NPWE) program for eligible Veterans and service members who have an established career goal and learn easily in a hands-on environment—or are having trouble getting a job due to lack of work experience.
Download the NPWE program fact sheet (PDF)
Watch this video to learn more about the NPWE program
We also offer:
- VR&E employment coordinators—located at our VA regional offices and many of our out-based locations—who can help you access the employment services available to you.
Find an employment coordinator near you
- Counselors to help you transition from military to college life.
Learn about VetSuccess on Campus
- Links to more resources outside VA that can help you in your job search.
See our list of external resources
- If you’re participating in a VR&E employment program and lost your housing because of a natural or other disaster, you may qualify for 2 more months of the Employment Adjustment Allowance.
Contact your VR&E counselor for more information