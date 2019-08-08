 Skip to Content
VR&E Reemployment track

As a Veteran, you’re protected under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA). This means you can’t be disadvantaged in your civilian career because of your service.

If you’re a Veteran with a service-connected disability, the Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E) Reemployment track can help your employer accommodate your needs. Your Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC) can provide a full range of rehabilitation services, and can refer you directly to the Department of Labor to begin the process. Find out how we can help you return to your former job and support your employer in meeting your needs.

Can I get help returning to my former job through VR&E?

You may be eligible for help if you’re a Veteran with a service-connected disability, and you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true. You:

  • Have an employment barrier or handicap, and
  • Are enrolled in Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E), and
  • Would like to return to your former job

Note: Having an employment handicap means your service-connected disability limits your ability to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment (a job that doesn’t make your disability worse, is stable, and matches your abilities, aptitudes, and interests).

What kind of benefits can I get?

Help with the process of returning to the job you held before you deployed.

How do I get these benefits?

First, you’ll need to apply for VR&E benefits. Then, you’ll work with your Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC).

If you have your VA disability rating, follow these steps to apply:

  1. Sign in to your eBenefits account.

  2. Click Additional Benefits on your dashboard.

  3. Choose Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Program.

  4. Apply for the Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment program.

  5. If you’re eligible, we’ll invite you to an orientation session at your nearest VA regional benefit office.

Get more information

We offer opportunities to get training and practical hands-on work experience at the same time through programs like:

We also offer:

