VA Caribbean Healthcare System update after Hurricane Fiona

PRESS RELEASE

September 20, 2022

San Juan , PR — VA Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS) operational updates during the recovery from Hurricane Fiona:

San Juan VA Medical Center is open: Visitation hours are canceled except for Compassionate Care visits. In person services for One Stop Shop and Compensation and Pension are closed. The Emergency Room will continue regular operations. Telehealth appointments will continue.

Arecibo, Ceiba, Guayama, St. Croix, St. Thomas, and Vieques Clinics: Normal Service and Hours

Normal Service and Hours Comerío, Utuado, and Ponce clinics: remain closed until further notice.

remain closed until further notice. Mayagüez clinic: limited services - offering telehealth.

Veterans in need of routine or urgent care services can also contact VA Health Connect, also known as the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center, at 1-877-741-3400. To learn more about services available via VA Health Connect, please visit https://www.visn8.va.gov/ccc.asp.

Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program:

Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.

The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at 1-866-265-0124, option 1.

Heritage Hours of Operations for Hurricane Coverage:

Monday through Friday, 7:00 am to 11:00 pm EST

Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:30 pm EST

If a Veteran is displaced, has lost his or her medication, and no longer has a written prescription or bottle, they can contact their local VA Medical Center or the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400. Veterans may also use their VA Health Chat app on their phone between 8 am and 4 pm EST Monday – Friday.

