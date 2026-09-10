Emergency Preparedness

Emergent disaster events can affect access to healthcare services, including, access to medications. Don’t run out of medications, when preparing for an emergency, make sure you have at least 15 days of medication supplies available at home. You can refill your medications by using the known procedures, like:

Submitting your refill mail slip as soon as you receive your mailed supply

Using My Healthy Vet for refills and/or communicating with your primary care provider

Veterans should be aware that there are emergencies that significantly disrupt the VA operation, affecting the ability to timely send medications to patients. In these scenarios, the Hospital Command Incident Commander can activate a program called Heritage for emergency refills.

When Heritage is activated, Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.

The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at 1-866-265-0124, option 1.