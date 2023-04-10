Care we provide at VA Caribbean Healthcare System

Toxic exposure screenings are available:

Every Veteran enrolled in VA health care will receive an initial screening and a follow-up screening at least once every 5 years. Veterans who are not enrolled and who meet eligibility requirements will have an opportunity to enroll and receive the screening.

The screening will ask you if you think you were exposed to any of these hazards while serving:

Open burn pits and other airborne hazards

Gulf War-related exposures

Agent Orange

Radiation

Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure

Other exposures

We’ll then give you information about any benefits, registry exams, and clinical resources you may need.

Ask about the screening at your next VA health care appointment. If you don’t have an upcoming appointment, or if you want to get the screening sooner, contact:

Get your toxic exposure screening

All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.

It’s a quick 5-10 minute screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service. Depending on your response, you may be connected to support and resources, including a review by your primary care team.

TES Navigators

Iilianette Cedeno, RN - Email: ilianette.cedeno-caraballo@va.gov

Michele Colon-Otero, Cancer Navigator Email: michelle.colon-otero@va.gov

Wanda Machado-Cruz, Cancer Navigator - Email: wanda.machado-cruz@va.gov

Environmental Registry

Christian Alvarez-Placeres, Advance MSA Tel: 787-641-7582 Ext. 131967, 131978

VA Healthcare Enrollment

Gustavo Perez-Guzman, PSA Tel: 787-641-7582 Ext. 131941,131978

Potential exposures could include:

