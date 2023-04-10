Toxic Exposure Screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure We provide a quick screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service. The screening takes 5 to 10 minutes. We’ll inform you and your VA health care team of any possible exposures. We’ll also connect you to more resources if you have any concerns.
Care we provide at VA Caribbean Healthcare System
Toxic exposure screenings are available:
Every Veteran enrolled in VA health care will receive an initial screening and a follow-up screening at least once every 5 years. Veterans who are not enrolled and who meet eligibility requirements will have an opportunity to enroll and receive the screening.
The screening will ask you if you think you were exposed to any of these hazards while serving:
- Open burn pits and other airborne hazards
- Gulf War-related exposures
- Agent Orange
- Radiation
- Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
- Other exposures
We’ll then give you information about any benefits, registry exams, and clinical resources you may need.
Ask about the screening at your next VA health care appointment. If you don’t have an upcoming appointment, or if you want to get the screening sooner, contact:
Get your toxic exposure screening
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.
It’s a quick 5-10 minute screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service. Depending on your response, you may be connected to support and resources, including a review by your primary care team.
TES Navigators
- Iilianette Cedeno, RN - Email: ilianette.cedeno-caraballo@va.gov
- Michele Colon-Otero, Cancer Navigator Email: michelle.colon-otero@va.gov
- Wanda Machado-Cruz, Cancer Navigator - Email: wanda.machado-cruz@va.gov
Environmental Registry
- Christian Alvarez-Placeres, Advance MSA Tel: 787-641-7582 Ext. 131967, 131978
VA Healthcare Enrollment
- Gustavo Perez-Guzman, PSA Tel: 787-641-7582 Ext. 131941,131978
Potential exposures could include:
- Open Burn Pits/Airborne Hazards. Learn more: Air Pollutants - Public Health (va.gov)
- Gulf War-related exposures. Learn more: Gulf War Exposures - Public Health (va.gov)
- Agent Orange. Learn more: Agent Orange - Public Health (va.gov)
- Radiation. Learn more: Radiation - Public Health (va.gov)
- Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure. Learn more: Camp Lejeune: Past Water Contamination - Public Health (va.gov)
- Other exposures. Learn more: Military Exposures - Public Health (va.gov)
Not enrolled in VA health care?
VA health care covers care for your physical and mental health. This includes a range of services from checkups to surgeries to home health care. It also includes prescriptions and medical equipment. Apply online now.
File for Disability
File for disability compensation with VA Form 21-526EZ
Learn more about the PACT Act
The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Learn more at The PACT Act And Your VA Benefits | Veterans Affairs