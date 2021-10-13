Billing and insurance
You can pay your VA Central Alabama health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person.
If you have questions about the copay balance on your VA Central Alabama health care bill, call us at 334-727-0550, ext. 54281, 54207, 54381, 54420, or 54274.
Please note that you won’t need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventive tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.
Pay online, by phone, or mail
Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.
Pay online, by phone, or by mail
Pay in person
To pay your copay bill in person, visit the agent cashier's office at our Central Alabama campus.
Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.
Available at Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Montgomery
Agent Cashier window
Coming soon!
Map of Montgomery campus
Hours: Coming soon!
Available at Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Tuskegee
Agent Cashier window
Coming soon!
Map of Tuskegee campus
Hours: Coming soon!
Private and other health insurance
If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.