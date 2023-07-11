PACT Act VetFest

PACT Act VetFest Screening Event Set for July 24

What: PACT Act Summer VETFest

When: Monday, July 24, from 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in North Little Rock Bldg. 170 Rec Center

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — On July 24, Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) will host a Summer VetFest to inform Veterans, their families, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the health care and benefits they have earned. The event will be a casual summer gathering featuring Veterans, their families, Veteran advocates, and the VA health care and benefits professionals who serve them.

Event will encourage Arkansas Veterans and survivors to apply for new health care and benefits under the PACT Act. Most Veterans who apply for PACT Act benefits by August 9 – or submit their intent to file – will have their benefits, if granted, backdated to August 10, 2022.

Veterans who cannot attend the screening event in person event can complete their initial screenings via phone by calling the CAVHS Toxic Exposure Screening teams at 501-257-4031 or 501-257-6020. Veterans may also visit our North Little Rock Clinic in 1C-101 of Bldg. 170 or our Little Rock Clinic located in 1C-107 of the John L. McClellan Veterans Hospital.

Veterans eligible for PACT Act benefits can also file a claim or submit their intent to file a claim online for PACT Act-related benefits. Those who file before August 10, 2023, will have those benefits, if granted, backdated to August 10, 2022, the day that President Biden signed the bill into law. To learn more about the intent to file process, please see this fact sheet.