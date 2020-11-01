Health services

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Care we provide at VA Central Arkansas health care

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

Pick up new prescriptions in person (only in Little Rock and North Little Rock)

Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail

Safely dispose of medicines

Pharmacy services at our facilities

Pharmacy dispensing is available at building 66 on the Fort Roots campus in North Little Rock, and at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock. All Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) offer consultation and medication education/management.

Please contact your local clinic for more information on pharmacy services.

