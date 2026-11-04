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Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center

Our health care center provides a full complement of services to patients, including chronic pain management, rehabilitation, mental health services, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the health services we offer at Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center.

Location and contact information

Address

2200 Fort Roots Drive
North Little Rock, AR 72114-1707

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7
Eugene_J__Towbin_North_Little_Rock

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Shuttle service at 

Coming soon!

Local transportation services
Coming soon!

Other services

Coming soon!

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA Central Arkansas health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Addiction and substance use care

We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Mental Health clinic

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs like:

 

  • Rehabilitation
  • Health maintenance
  • Community support

Learn more about our VA treatment programs

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Audiology

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
  • Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
  • Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords.
  • Cochlear Implants. Learn more about VA cochlear implant services.

Audiology and speech pathology services at our facilities

Audiology and speech pathology services are available at many of our Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), but the level of service may be limited or via only telehealth. 

Please check with your local clinic for more information on audiology and speech pathology services.

Learn more about VA hearing aids

Blind and low vision rehabilitation

Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss

We help you get back the confidence and skills you need to lead an independent, fulfilling life after vision loss.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:

  • Comprehensive eye exams
  • Visual skills assessments
  • Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
  • Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss

Caregiver support

If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact number

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:

  • Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
  • Match you with services and benefits
  • Connect you with local resources and programs
  • Listen to you when you struggle

Learn more and connect with a support coordinator

Dental/oral surgery

Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Dental clinic

170

2B/C

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Care we provide at

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:

 

  • Routine exams and teeth cleaning
  • Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
  • Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
  • Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
  • Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
  • Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

Geriatrics

Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss

As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Call for more information or to make an appointment

Geriatric clinic

Building 170

3B

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Care we provide at VA Central Arkansas

We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:

 

  • Medicine and nursing
  • Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
  • Physical and occupational therapy

Learn more about VA long-term care

Homeless Veteran care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:

  • Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Addiction and depression treatment
  • Health and dental care

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

MOVE! weight management

Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure

We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:

  • Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
  • Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
  • Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
  • At home programs, women's specialty groups, and mental health based groups

How to join the MOVE!ment

Contact us at to join the program, or contact your local clinic for more information on MOVE! times and dates.

Learn more about MOVE!

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
  • Eating disorders and digestive health
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management

Food and nutrition services at our facilities

Food and nutrition services are available at our Little Rock and North Little Rock facilities, and may be available at a Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) through consultation, education, or telehealth.

Please contact your local clinic for more information on food and nutrition services.

Ophthalmology

Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease

Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Care we provide at VA Central Arkansas

We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:

 

  • Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
  • Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
  • Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
  • Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)

Optometry

Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration

Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Call for more information or to make an appointment

Eye Clinic

Building 66

1st floor

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:

  • Vision services and eye exams
  • Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
  • Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
  • Special eye exams for diabetic patients

Optometry services at our facilities

Optometry services are available in building 66 on the Fort Roots campus in North Little Rock, and near the Eye Clinic at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock.  Some optometry services are offered at some of our Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

Please contact your local clinic for more information on optometry services.

Pain management

If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: Closed
  • Wed: Closed
  • Thu: Closed
  • Fri: Closed
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Care we provide at VA Central Arkansas

Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include:

 

  • Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication using manual (hands on) therapy, soft tissue treatments, exercise, pain science education, lifestyle modifications
  • Prescribing and supervising your use of medications
  • Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain
  • Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies

Pain management services at our facilities

Pain management services are offered at our Little Rock and North Little Rock facilities.  Some of our Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) offer pain management consultations, education, and medication management.

Please contact your local clinic for information on pain management services.

Patient advocates

VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Patient Advocate

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:

  • Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
  • Advocate for patient and family rights
  • Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
  • Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)

Learn more and connect with a patient advocate

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

  • Pick up new prescriptions in person (only in Little Rock and North Little Rock)
  • Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
  • Safely dispose of medicines

Pharmacy services at our facilities

Pharmacy dispensing is available at building 66 on the Fort Roots campus in North Little Rock, and at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock.  All Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) offer consultation and medication education/management.  

Please contact your local clinic for more information on pharmacy services.

Learn more about our pharmacy

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries

If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:

  • Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
  • Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
  • Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
  • Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
  • Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
  • Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication using manual (hands on) therapy, soft tissue treatments, exercise, pain science education, and lifestyle modifications.
  • Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders

Physical medicine and rehabilitation at our facilities

Physical medicine and rehabilitation services are available at our Little Rock and North Little Rock facilities, and at most Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).  

Please contact your local clinic for more information on available physical medicine and rehabilitation services.

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Call for an appointment

Primary Care

Building 170

2D, 3D, 3E

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Learn more about our Patient Aligned Care Teams - where they are located and contacts

Learn more about our Home Based Primary Care program

Prosthetics and rehabilitation

We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:

  • Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
  • Wheelchairs and other medical devices
  • Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
  • Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
  • Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
  • Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing

Psychiatry

If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments  and medications when needed.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:

  • Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
  • Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
  • Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Psychiatry services at our facilities

Psychiatry is available through our Mental Health Service and is available at our North Little Rock and Little Rock facilities, and via Telehealth.

Please contact your local clinic for more information on psychiatric services.

Learn more about our Mental Health programs.

PTSD care

If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Care we provide at VA Central Arkansas

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:

 

  • Psychiatric and psychological counseling
  • Services for Veterans who are homeless
  • Treatment for addictive disorders
  • Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)

Learn more about PTSD

Learn more about our Mental Health programs.

Recreation and creative arts therapy

We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our therapies promote your independence and enhance your health and well-being if you’re a Veteran with an injury, chronic (long-lasting) illness, or disabling condition. After your primary health care provider gives you a referral, a recreation therapist will develop treatment goals for you.

  • Recreation and creative arts therapy provides services and activities that include:
  • Animal interaction
  • Music, art, and crafts
  • Community outings
  • Exercise, sports, and games
  • Gardening and leisure education

Returning service member care

If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

At VA Central Arkansas health care, we can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.

  • Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
  • Counseling and rehabilitation
  • Mental and behavioral health services
  • Family benefits counseling and assistance
  • Referral assistance

Learn more and connect with a coordinator

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Social work service

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Home health services
  • Legal services
  • Transportation
  • Community living

Suicide prevention

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

CAVHS Suicide Prevention office

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks
  • Learn more and connect with a care coordinator. (Link to Suicide Prevention page)

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Call for more information or to make an appointment

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Mental health
  • Retinal care (eye)
  • Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
  • Dermatology
  • Rehabilitation
  • Primary care

Learn more about telehealth

Urgent care

Common conditions: sore throat, pink eye, flu, sprains, strains

We provide immediate, walk-in care for minor injuries and non-emergency illnesses that are not life-threatening but need early attention.

Visit our office, walk-in visits only

A referral is not required

2200 Fort Roots Drive, North Little Rock

Building 170

Room 1C140

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Urgent Care Clinic is closed on weekends. Veterans are encouraged to visit the Emergency Department if emergent care is needed. The Emergency Department is open 24/7.

Visit our office, walk-in visits only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

The Urgent Care Clinic is not open on the weekends. Veterans who require emergent care are encouraged to visit the Emergency Department which is open 24/7.

CAVHS’ Urgent Care Clinic offers walk-in treatment for a variety of urgent care needs to include:

  • Acute Colds
  • Flu
  • Minor Lacerations
  • Acute Injuries
  • Minor Fractures
  • Select Labs
  • X-Rays
  • Suturing

 

The Urgent Care Clinic is located at the North Little Rock VA, Building 170 (Room 1C140), 2200 Fort Roots Drive, North Little Rock. The clinic’s hours are Monday thru Friday 8:00AM – 4:00PM. To reach the Urgent Care Clinic Veterans should dial press 0, and ask for the Urgent Care Clinic

Veteran Readiness and Employment programs

We can help you reach your job and career goals with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs. We help you find jobs through our long-term partnerships with business, industry, and government agencies. We offer 3 services:

  • Transitional Work Program matches Veteran’s skills with a specific job and provides supervision to help them gain work experience
  • Supported Employment provides long-term support for Veterans with serious mental illnesses or physical disabilities to help them compete for jobs in their communities
  • Vocational Assistance trains Veterans living at our residential facility to improve their job-search and career development skills

Learn more about VA vocational rehabilitation

Whole health

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Care we provide at VA Central Arkansas

Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:

  • Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
  • Meditation and mindfulness training
  • Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
  • Massage and manual therapy
  • Healthy eating and meal prep

Learn more about CAVHS' Health & Wellness for Veterans program

Learn more about VA whole health

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:

  • Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager

Get updates from VA Central Arkansas health care

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