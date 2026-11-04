John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

Hearing and balance evaluations

Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments

Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants

Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder

Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords.

Cochlear Implants. Learn more about VA cochlear implant services.

Audiology and speech pathology services at our facilities

Audiology and speech pathology services are available at many of our Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), but the level of service may be limited or via only telehealth.

Please check with your local clinic for more information on audiology and speech pathology services.

Learn more about VA hearing aids