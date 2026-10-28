PRESS RELEASE

October 27, 2026

Little Rock, AR - Conway, AR — The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the signing of a new lease for the Conway, AR, Outpatient Clinic, marking a significant step toward ensuring access to high-quality health care services for Veterans continues in the region.

The existing clinic at 1520 E. Dave Warde Dr. Conway, AR, Outpatient Clinic will continue to provide approximately 10,245 square feet and 53 parking spaces in support of Central Arkansas VA Healthcare System (CAVHS).

The facility provides the following services:

Integrated Primary Care

Mental Health

Specialty Care

Ancillary Services

Audiology and Speech Services

“Our mission is to provide world-class health care to our nation’s heroes,” said Philip Christy, VA’s chief acquisition officer. “When Veterans come to VA, we must be able to give them the care they deserve, when and where they need it and this new lease helps ensure we continue meeting that mission.”

VA remains committed to long-term, sustainable improvements in access, consistently prioritizing timely care for all Veterans. This reflects ongoing, agency-wide efforts to further enhance access.