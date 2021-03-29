CAVHS implementing SAVES Lives

PRESS RELEASE

March 29, 2021

Little Rock , AR — The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is implementing the expansion of COVID-19 vaccinations to all Veterans, caregivers, spouses and CHAMPVA beneficiaries under the SAVE LIVES act.

CAVHS is currently vaccinating all enrolled Veterans and will continue to prioritize vaccinations and healthcare delivery for Veterans already enrolled in VA care. Vaccine appointments are available by calling 501-257-1978.

Arkansas Veterans, caregivers, spouses, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries are welcome to go to https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ to sign up to be contacted. CAVHS is accepting non-Veteran COVID-19 vaccination walk-ins at our Little Rock and North Little Rock facilities until 2:30 p.m. Spouses, caregivers and unenrolled Veterans may pre-register by calling 501-257-5714, or by visiting either eligibility office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The CAVHS vaccine clinic at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The vaccine clinic at Eugene J. Towbin VA Medical Center in North Little Rock is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted until 2:30 p.m. at both locations.

The Drive-thru COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those with appointments. Walk-ins are accepted until 2:30 p.m.

Our mobile vaccination teams cover our eight Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), Home Based Primary Care patients, and the Day Treatment Center in downtown Little Rock. The vaccination team will call Veterans to schedule an appointment.

Hot Springs CBOC – Mondays

Russellville and Searcy CBOCs – Tuesdays

El Dorado and Pine Bluff CBOCs – Wednesdays

Conway and Mena CBOCs – Thursdays

Mountain Home CBOC and Day Treatment Center – Fridays