Coordinated-Transitional Care (C-TraC)

Supportive Coordinated-Transitional Care (C-TraC) a low-cost, telephone-based, nurse-driven program to assist patients with transitions of care.

Learn more about our C-TraC program

GRECC

The CAVHS Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC) is dedicated to treating aging Veterans and advancing geriatric research. GRECCs build new knowledge through research, improve health care through the development of new clinical programs, and ensure that VA staff have adequate knowledge of aging-related issues.

Learn more about our GRECC program

Homeless Veterans

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Internships, fellowships & education

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System has a robust health care professions education program. We partner with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and train students, residents, and interns in many medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. In addition, the VA's Nation Nursing Education Initiative (NNEI) programs offers scholarships to help VA nurses.

LGBTQ programs

We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services.

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Minority Veteran program

If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans).

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

MOVE! weight management program

MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life.

Contact us at 501-257-6200 to join the program, or contact your local clinic for more information on MOVE! times and dates.

Learn more about MOVE!

Recreation therapy

We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs. Our therapies promote your independence and enhance your health and well-being if you’re a Veteran with an injury, chronic (long-lasting) illness, or disabling condition. After your primary health care provider gives you a referral, a recreation therapist will develop treatment goals for you.

Research & Center of Innovation

Explore VA Central Arkansas's research initiatives with specialty programs in geriatrics, mental health, pharmacogenomics, and bone disease. You can also volunteer to participate in a research study.

Learn more about our Research programs.

Smoking & tobacco cessation

You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor.

Learn more about how to quit

Substance use disorder program

Our substance use disorder (SUD) programs provides resources, support and education to help Veterans lead a healthy, drug- and alcohol-free life.

Learn more about our SUD program.

Suicide prevention program

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services. We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis.

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Vocational rehabilitation program

We can help you reach your job and career goals with one-on-one support, counseling and training. Many graduates of our programs go on to work here at VA. We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs. We help you find jobs through our long-term partnerships with business, industry, and government agencies.

Learn more about VA vocational rehabilitation

Whole Health - Health & Wellness

Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care.

Learn more about CAVHS' Health & Wellness for Veterans program