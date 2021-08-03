COVID-19 Vaccines at Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare

Easy access to vaccines - all Veterans eligible

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at all VA facilities. If you don't receive care at VA, we encourage you to pre-register online at least one hour before you go, which will save time when you arrive. While at VA you will need to wear a face mask, and physical distancing measures will be in place.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at VA.

Note:

Your employer, pharmacy, or local public health officials may offer you a COVID-19 vaccine. We encourage you to take the first opportunity you have to get a vaccine at the most convenient location for you.

Locations and times

John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital - Little Rock

Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Walk-ins welcome until 2:30 p.m.

Eugene J. Towbin VA Medical Center - Fort Roots, North Little Rock

Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Convenient drive-through open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Walk-ins welcome until 2:30 p.m.

The CAVHS Day Treatment Center - 1000 S. Main Street, Little Rock

Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs)

Contact the specific clinic for dates and times for vaccinations.

For more information, call 501-257-1978 or 888-357-1978