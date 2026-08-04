Health services

Anesthesia The anesthesia service works to keep you comfortable, safe and pain-free during surgical or screening procedures. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care The registered nurses on our Nurse Advice Line provide you and your family with helpful medical advice and free, confidential answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, our nurses can: Help you manage many of your basic health care needs

Answer questions about your current medications or medical condition

Discuss your health care concerns and help you decide the best way to handle them

Offer improved access to VA services

Audiology Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Central California health care Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like: Hearing and balance evaluations

Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments

Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants

Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder

Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords) Learn more about VA hearing aids

Cardiology Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care We offer complete cardiovascular care and while we focus on prevention of heart disease, we have state of the art treatments available including coronary angioplasty, coronary artery stenting and pacemaker placement. We have complete services available to evaluate your heart and circulation. In addition to routine heart testing with EKGs, echocardiograms (ultrasound of your heart) and stress tests, we are also one of the few centers in all of Central California that offer advanced Cardiac imaging with Cardiac CT and Cardiac MRI. We perform a broad spectrum of noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that evaluate your heart. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. We also offer invasive procedures to treat heart disease. Our cardiology specialists are here to help you live your best life possible. Our services include: Evaluating you for heart disease such as coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, heart failure, heart-valve disease, arrythmias, and heart defects

Determining how well blood flows through your heart and vessels or find the cause of your heart failure

Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement

Noninvasively evaluate your heart with electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), wearable Holter monitors, echocardiography (ultrasound of your heart), stress testing, nuclear perfusion imaging

Advanced Cardiac Imaging with Cardiac CT and Cardiac MRI

Minimally invasive implantable loop recorder placement

Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants

Minimally invasive diagnostic right and left cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)

Critical care If you or a Veteran you care about has a life-threatening injury, infection, illness or breathing problem, we offer comprehensive care and constant monitoring in our intensive care units (ICUs). Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care Doctors in our intensive care units (ICUs) treat patients with serious illnesses or injuries, such as life-threatening infections, severe burns, brain injuries, and organ failure. Our critical care doctors (called intensivists) and nurses provide you with a full range of services, like: Monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing with cardiac and oxygen telemetry

Help your lungs work using a mechanical ventilator

Provide nutrition through a feeding tube in your vein, nose or mouth

Drain urine from your bladder using a catheter

Give fluids and medicine through your vein using an IV pump

Help prevent blood clots in your legs by using inflatable compression wraps and boots

Dental/oral surgery Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like: Routine exams and teeth cleaning

Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns

Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening

Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants

Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care

Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

Dermatology Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include: Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes

Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses

Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.

Referrals for complex conditions

Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions

Diabetes care Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2 We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Central California health care We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like: Self-management, education, and support classes

Insulin therapy and blood-glucose monitoring training

Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes

Gastroenterology Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer treatment and procedures (endoscopy, colonoscopy) for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, irritable bowel syndrome, and pancreatitis. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care Our gastroenterology department provides services, including: Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). These procedures use an endoscope, which is a long, flexible tube with a camera, to examine and treat your digestive system.

Esophageal Manometry study, which assesses the function of your esophagus to help diagnose swallowing problems.

Fibroscan, which is a noninvasive test that measures stiffness of the liver and fatty deposits in the liver.

Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera in the shape of a pill to examine your small intestine.

pH study, which measures the severity of stomach acid reflux in the esophagus.

Hematology/oncology If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include: Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy

Blood and platelet transfusions

Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood

Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer

Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services

Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells

We participate in several cancer clinical trials

Infectious disease We evaluate and treat Veterans with infections including hepatitis, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care We test for, evaluate, and treat many infectious diseases. We offer: Testing and screening for hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases

Prevention strategies and treatment

Compassionate care and counseling for people who are living with infectious diseases

Laboratory and pathology We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Central California health care Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include: Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management

Testing for infectious diseases

Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)

Autopsy services

MOVE! weight management Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Central California health care MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers: Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off

Healthy eating tips and cooking classes

Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle Learn more about MOVE!

Nephrology Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care Our team of kidney doctors (nephrologists) actively manage all aspects of adult kidney disease, kidney and bladder stones, renal hypertension (high blood pressure caused by kidney disease), and mineral and bone disorders. We provide inpatient and outpatient services, like: Dialysis preparation and referral

Inpatient dialysis

Kidney transplant evaluation

Kidney disease education

Neurology Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as: Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)

Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis

Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases

Other neurological conditions

Nutrition, food, and dietary care Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Central California health care Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as: Cardiovascular and heart health

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)

Eating disorders and digestive health

Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition

Weight management

Ophthalmology Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include: Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions

Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems

Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis

Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)

Optometry Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Central California health care Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like: Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye

Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication

Special eye exams for diabetic patients

Orthopedics Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like: Musculoskeletal trauma

Degenerative illnesses

Sports injuries

Otolaryngology Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors We provide a full range of care for Veterans who have problems that affect their ears, sinuses, adenoids, tonsils and thyroid. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like: Nasal and sinus problems

Obstructive sleep apnea

Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions

Voice and swallowing disorders

Palliative and hospice care Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include: Pain and symptom management

Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family

Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits

Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines

Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process

Physical medicine and rehabilitation Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Service (PM&R) provides comprehensive physical medicine and rehabilitation services across the continuum of care to improve health care outcomes, optimize functional abilities, and improve quality of life. At Fresno VA, the Pain Management and Whole Health programs are aligned under PM&R Service. Common conditions: Musculoskeletal disorders, arthritis, back pain, neck pain, joint pain, trigger finger, carpal tunnel syndrome. Neurologic conditions that may benefit from PM&R Services include: stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease. We also offer post-surgical rehab after joint replacement, rehab for cardiac conditions, pulmonary conditions, pelvic floor rehab. Pain Management Specialty offers comprehensive and multi-disciplinary pain management including pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic management options, clinical pain pharmacist services, behavioral health, rehab therapies, complementary, and whole health approaches to care. Programs available include:

Physical Therapy

Pelvic PT

Occupational Therapy

Certified Hand Therapist

Speech-Language Pathology Services

Recreational Therapy

Whole Health Program

Seated Tai Chi

Modified Yoga

Chiropractic Care

Massage Therapy

Acupuncture

PM&R - General Physiatry

PM&R - Interventional Pain Management/Physiatry

Pain Management Specialty

Whole Health Coaching

TBI/Polytrauma Interdisciplinary Rehab/Recovery

Amputee Care

Employee Wellness

Plastic and reconstructive surgery Plastic and reconstructive surgery can restore function and appearance after damage from disease, burns, traumatic injuries, congenital and developmental conditions and other causes. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care Our plastic and reconstructive surgeons perform surgery to improve body function, or correct facial and body abnormalities caused by birth defects, injury, disease, or aging. We also perform cosmetic surgery to create a more normal appearance and improve self-esteem. Our services include: Surgical repair of congenital deformities such as cleft lips and palates

Skin cancer surgery to remove malignant moles, lesions, and tumors from your skin

Breast reduction and reconstruction surgery

Skin grafts to treat burns, injuries, or illnesses, which involves removing skin from one part of your body and grafting it to another

Nasal reconstruction surgery to change the shape of your nose

Podiatry Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include: Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints

Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments

Injections to reduce pain and swelling

Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement

Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation

Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

Polytrauma and traumatic brain injury We provide a thoughtful, wide-ranging approach to treating Veterans who have injuries to multiple body systems caused by a single event. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care Our specialized rehabilitation program network serves severely injured Veterans and service members who have multiple combat- or civilian-related traumatic injuries. We offer: Physical, visual, and cognitive rehabilitation

State-of-the-art prosthetics

Psychological and psychosocial services

Ongoing case management services

Prosthetics and rehabilitation We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care The mission of the Prosthetic & Sensory Aids Service (PSAS) is to provide comprehensive support to optimize health and independence of the Veteran. Our vision is to be the premier source of prosthetic and orthotic services, sensory aids, medical equipment, and support services for Veterans.” Available at these locations: Fresno VA Medical Center, Merced CBOC, Oakhurst CBOC, Tulare CBOC VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of Prosthetic & Sensory aid devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system may be eligible for a full range of medical equipment and services, including: Prosthetic limbs and orthotic devices

Wheelchairs, walkers, and other mobility devices

Home Oxygen

Service Dog insurance

Automobile adaptive equipment

Home Improvement Structural Alteration benefits (HISA)

Low vision and hearing devices

Adaptive medical equipment to improve day to day activity

Medical equipment for home use to improve daily independence

Pulmonary medicine Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like: Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better

Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity

Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy

Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem

Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas We evaluate patients with breathing trouble from various causes and do cardiopulmonary exercise testing to find the cause of breathing difficulty in complex cases. We also have a Lung Cancer Screening Program/ Lung Nodule Program. We perform screening for early diagnosis of lung cancer by using Low Dose CT scan of chest in current and ex-smokers. The Lung Nodule Program detects lung nodules, performs diagnostic testing including biopsies using bronchoscopy and endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) guided bronchoscopy. Based on these studies, we treat lung nodules of cancer, valley fever, lung infection and other non-cancer causes. The lung nodule program also does long term follow up of all lung cancers treated previously. Our specialists also drain fluid collection in chest cavity due to various causes.

Radiology We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include: X-ray

Ultrasound

Computer tomography (CT)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Our direct Imaging scheduling phone line is 559-225-6100, ext. 5025

Rehabilitation and extended care We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include: 24/7 nursing and medical care

Physical therapy

Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine

Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses

Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness

To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support. Learn more about VA long-term care

Rheumatology Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus Our team cares for and treats Veterans with joint and autoimmune conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care Our doctors treat inflammation, stiffness, or pain in your muscles, joints, and tendons. Common rheumatic illnesses include: Juvenile idiopathic and infectious arthritis

Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis

Lupus; gout; and scleroderma

Smoking and tobacco cessation If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Central California health care You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to enhance success with tobacco cessation. These include: FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.

Counseling in person or by phone

Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies

SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support

Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free Learn more about how to quit

Surgery If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care We provide a wide range of surgical services, like: General surgery

Anesthesia

Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)

Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)

Interventional radiology

Robotic surgery

Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or acid reflux, which occurs when stomach acid frequently flows back into your esophagus and irritates the lining

Thoracic surgery Common conditions: esophageal conditions, lung conditions, lung cancer, mesothelioma We perform chest surgery (also known as thoracic surgery) to treats conditions involving your chest, airway and esophagus. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care Our thoracic surgeons provide state-of-the-art surgical techniques and cancer therapies that focus on your lungs and other organs of the chest. Many of our thoracic treatments also address problems with your esophagus (the tube that connects your mouth and stomach), your trachea (airway), and your chest wall (rib cage and breastbone). We treat a variety of conditions that include: Lung cancer and cancer of the esophagus

Benign chest and lung tumors

Pleural illnesses, like pneumothorax (collapsed lung) and infections of the pleura (the thin membrane that lines the chest wall and covers the lungs)

Achalasia, which occurs when nerve damage prevents your esophagus from pushing food into your stomach)

Diseases of the thymus, a small organ beneath your breastbone that produces cells that support your immune system and fight cancer

Urology Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect: Kidneys

Bladder

Ureter and urethra

Male reproductive organs

Vascular surgery Common conditions: vascular conditions, varicose veins Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central California health care Our vascular surgeons treat illnesses of your arteries and veins. Our surgeons can treat these problems with medication and exercise. Vascular illness causes include: Arteriosclerosis and/or atherosclerosis (caused by the buildup of plaque in your arteries that restricts blood flow to your organs and tissues)

Aortic aneurysm and aortic valve disease

Deep vein thrombosis and blockage by a blood clot or fatty deposit

Varicose veins

Vasculitis (inflammation of your blood vessels)

Varicose veins

Trauma or injury