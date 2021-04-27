 Skip to Content
Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule a primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointment at a VA Central California health care facility.

Before you make an appointment

You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you. 

  • You're enrolled in VA health care, and
  • You're registered as a patient at VA Central California health care

If you're not yet enrolled in VA health care 
Apply for VA health care

If you're not registered at VA Central California health care
Register for care here

Primary care appointments

We offer primary care services at all 4 VA Central California health care facilities. You can make a primary care appointment online or by phone.

Make an appointment online

Make an appointment by phone

Primary care call center

Toll free: 888-826-2838
Direct: 559-228-5322

Mental health care appointments

If you're struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger, or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care, and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.

For mental health care appointments

Call the Mental Health Clinic.

Phone: 559-228-5336

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call the Mental Health Clinic.

Phone: 559-228-5336

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at the Fresno VA Medical Center

Mental Health Clinic
Mental Health Building
Sixth floor
Map of Fresno campus
Phone: 559-228-5336
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through the behavioral health call center.

Available at the Fresno VA Medical Center

Mental Health Clinic
Mental Health Building
Sixth floor
Map of Fresno campus
Phone: 559-228-5336
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Central California health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Coming soon!

Preparing for your appointment

Please bring the following to your appointment:

  • Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.
  • Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private insurance plan).
  • Your appointment confirmation letter.
  • List of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements.

Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get a phone call for each appointment.

If you want to get reminders by text message

You'll need to sign up to opt in to this service. Visit the  patient registration office at our Fresno location. This service is free, but standard messaging rates from your mobile service provider may apply.

Once you sign up to receive text message reminders, you’ll no longer receive reminders by phone call.

If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get one text reminder for all appointments. You can't cancel or reschedule appointments using our text message reminder service.

Please call the clinic where your appointment is scheduled, so we can give the appointment time to another Veteran.

  • For appointments at Fresno: 559-228-5322
  • For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 559-228-5336
  • For appointments at any of our outpatient clinics: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment. 

If you miss your appointment without letting the clinic know ahead of time, we'll consider you a "no show" and you'll need to reschedule your appointment.

You can also cancel some appointments online.

Please call us as soon as you can. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late without calling ahead of time, we may have to reschedule your appointment. 

  • For appointments at Fresno: 559-228-5322
  • For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 559-228-5336
  • For appointments at any of our outpatient clinic: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment. 
