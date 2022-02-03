Columbus VA Celebrates Veteran Patients

PRESS RELEASE

February 3, 2022

Columbus , OH — The annual week-long VA National Salute to Veteran Patients event honoring the service of veterans and promoting volunteerism at VA facilities nationwide will be observed at VA Central Ohio Healthcare System February 13-19, 2022.

This celebration began in 1978 to honor veterans, increase community awareness of VA’s role in providing comprehensive medical care to veterans, and encourage individuals and organizations to become more engaged in volunteerism and philanthropic activities through VA voluntary services.

“We are proud to offer outstanding quality care in the areas of primary care, behavioral health, and medical and surgical specialties to over 43,000 central Ohio veterans,” said Dr. Marc Cooperman, M.D., interim director of the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System. “We are indebted to them for their service to our country.”

This year, Columbus VA hosts a series of events during the week to express appreciation for the service and sacrifice of central Ohio’s veterans. Events include an aerial flyover message, daily giveaways to veteran patients, a recorded concert, and a visit from OSU’s Brutus Buckeye.

None of these celebration activities would be possible without volunteers. Covid-19 protocols have made it challenging, but last year Columbus VA hosted 102 volunteers in its facility who contributed more than 14,000 hours serving central Ohio’s veterans.

“The devotion, energy and enthusiasm that our volunteers show our veterans is extraordinary,” said Traci Washington, chief of voluntary services at Columbus VA. “They have a tremendous impact on the care and service that we provide to our veterans in countless ways.”

For more information about volunteer and philanthropic opportunities at Columbus VA visit the Voluntary Services website or call 614-257-5493.

