To access My VA Health, you may continue to sign in via myhealth.va.gov or VA.gov. However, you must have a Premium My HealtheVet account, Premium DS Logon Account or an ID.me account.

If you have a basic or advanced My HealtheVet account, you must upgrade your account to Premium to use My VA Health. Go to https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/web/myhealthevet/upgrading-your-my-healthevet-account-through-in-person-or-online-authentication for a step-by-step guide on upgrading your account.