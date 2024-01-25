VA Emergency Resources
The Columbus VA is an outpatient clinic located at 420 N James Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43219 and is open 7 days per week. The Veterans Justice Outreach Program (VJO) can advise on how to assist Veterans in crisis and help facilitate access to care within the VA health care system.
Columbus VA Behavioral Health Department: 614-257-5631
Staffed 5 days/week Monday through Friday 8:00AM – 4:00PM
Provides acute psychiatric/screening on a walk-in basis to determine appropriate level of care and psychiatric intervention.
Columbus VA Urgent Care Clinic: 614-257-5200
Staffed 7 days/week 365 days a year from 8:00AM – 5:00PM.
VA Telenurse: 614-257-5200
Call the main VA phone number 614-257-5200 option 3) to speak to a nurse about your emergency 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. If the VA is unable to provide services to you, the VA Telenurse can evaluate the need for community care and provide instructions if available.
Veterans Mobile Evaluation Team (VMET): 614-257-5555
Columbus VA Police: 614-257-5555
Staffed 7 days/week 365 days a year
Please alert VA Police as appropriate when transporting a Veteran to the VA Medical Center
For life-threatening concerns: dial 911
Community Resources
Please use the link above to view services available in the surrounding community.