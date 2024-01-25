VA Emergency Resources

Columbus VA Behavioral Health Department: 614-257-5631

Staffed 5 days/week Monday through Friday 8:00AM – 4:00PM

Provides acute psychiatric/screening on a walk-in basis to determine appropriate level of care and psychiatric intervention.

Columbus VA Urgent Care Clinic: 614-257-5200

Staffed 7 days/week 365 days a year from 8:00AM – 5:00PM.

Call the main VA phone number 614-257-5200 option 3) to speak to a nurse about your emergency 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. If the VA is unable to provide services to you, the VA Telenurse can evaluate the need for community care and provide instructions if available.

Veterans Mobile Evaluation Team (VMET): 614-257-5555

Columbus VA Police: 614-257-5555

Staffed 7 days/week 365 days a year

Please alert VA Police as appropriate when transporting a Veteran to the VA Medical Center

For life-threatening concerns: dial 911

Community Resources

Please use the link above to view services available in the surrounding community.