Billing and insurance
You can pay your VA Central Texas health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person.
If you have questions about the copay balance on your VA Central Texas health care bill, call our billing offices at 866-393-9132.
Please note that you won’t need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventive tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.
Pay online, by phone, or mail
Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.
Pay in person
To pay your copay bill in person, visit one of our agent cashier offices.
Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.
Olin E. Teague Veterans' Center
Agent cashier window
Building 163
Room 1B149
Map of Temple campus
Hours: Coming soon!
Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Agent cashier window
Building 4
Room BA135
Map of Waco campus
Hours: Coming soon!
Austin VA Clinic
Agent cashier window
Across from Lab
Map of Austin campus
Hours: Coming soon!
Private and other health insurance
If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.