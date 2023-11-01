Health services

VA Whole Health is a cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Whole Health puts you in control of your care. It focuses on self-care, skill building and support. These services are not diagnosis or disease based but support the personal health plan of each Veteran. Approaches such as stress reduction, yoga, tai chi, mindfulness, nutrition, acupuncture, and health coaching are available.

Live Whole Health

Introduction to Whole Health (Class)

Interested to learn more about Whole Health? During the Introduction to Whole Health group class, Veterans learn more about the Whole Health approach to care, the concepts behind Whole Health living, and complete a Personal Health Inventory.

You can download and complete the Personal Health Inventory before you even step into the classroom.

Whole Health Personal Health Inventory (PDF)

