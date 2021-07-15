Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines at a VA Central Texas health care facility.
Refill your prescriptions
Your VA health care benefits include prescription medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.
Be sure to order your refills at least 10 days before your supply runs out.
We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send your order through FedEx or UPS.
Online refills
With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines.
Phone refills (automated refill line)
800-244-2912 toll free
Mail refills
Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.
Note: Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.
Pick up new prescriptions
You can pick up new prescription orders at our VA Central Texas health care pharmacy.
We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs and new prescriptions. Refills are only available online, by phone or mail.
Olin E. Teague Veterans' Center
Outpatient Pharmacy
Building 163, Teague Tower
First floor, , windows 10 and 11
Map of Temple campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CT
Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT
Sunday, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT
Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Outpatient Pharmacy
Building 4
Basement
Map of Waco campus
Hours: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT
Wednesday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CT
Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Austin VA Clinic
Outpatient Pharmacy
First floor
Room 1B-101
Map of Austin campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT
Contact us with questions about your prescriptions
Pharmacy support
Phone: 800-423-2111, ext. 53990 or 254-778-4811, ext. 53990
Hours: Coming soon!
Safely dispose of your medicine
Drop off your expired or unwanted medicine at a MedSafe box. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.
You can find the large blue MedSafe boxes at:
- Olin E. Teague Veterans' Center, Building 163, Teague Tower, First floor, windows 10 and 11
- Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Building 4, Basement
- Austin VA Clinic, First floor, Room 1B-101