Refill your prescriptions

Your VA health care benefits include prescription medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.

Be sure to order your refills at least 10 days before your supply runs out.

We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send your order through FedEx or UPS.

Online refills

With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines.