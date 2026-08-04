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Health services

VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans at 7 locations, serving 5 counties in central and western Massachusetts. Facilities include our Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center in Leeds and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Fitchburg, Greenfield, Pittsfield, Springfield, and Worcester. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service. VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System does not operate 24-hour outpatient services and does not provide emergency services. Our outpatient clinic hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. For emergencies, call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room.

Primary care

Select a topic to learn more.

Geriatrics

Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss

As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:

  • Medicine and nursing
  • Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
  • Physical and occupational therapy

Learn more about VA long-term care

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

 

  • Pick up new prescriptions in person
  • Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
  • Safely dispose of medicines

Learn more about our pharmacy

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:

 

  • Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Mental health care

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Addiction and substance use care

We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs like:

  • Rehabilitation
  • Health maintenance
  • Community support

Learn more about our VA treatment programs

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

 

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Psychiatry

If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments  and medications when needed.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:

  • Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
  • Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
  • Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

PTSD care

If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:

  • Psychiatric and psychological counseling
  • Services for Veterans who are homeless
  • Treatment for addictive disorders
  • Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)

Learn more about PTSD

Suicide prevention

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:

 

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Specialty care

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Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services, like:

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
  • Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
  • Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)

Learn more about VA hearing aids

Blind and low vision rehabilitation

Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss

We help you get back the confidence and skills you need to lead an independent, fulfilling life after vision loss.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:

  • Comprehensive eye exams
  • Visual skills assessments
  • Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
  • Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss

Cardiology

Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases

Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

We perform noninvasive tests that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Treatment plans include:

  • Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
  • Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or finding the cause of your heart failure
  • Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound

Dental/oral surgery

Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:

  • Routine exams and teeth cleaning
  • Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
  • Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
  • Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
  • Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
  • Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

Diabetes care

Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2

We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:

  • Self-management, education, and support classes
  • Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
  • Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes

Infectious disease

We evaluate and treat Veterans with infections including hepatitis, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

We test for, evaluate, and treat many infectious diseases. We offer:

  • Testing and screening for hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases
  • Prevention strategies and treatment
  • Compassionate care and counseling for people who are living with infectious diseases

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

MOVE! weight management

Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure

We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:

  • Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
  • Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
  • Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle

Learn more about MOVE!

Neurology

Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke

Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:

  • Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
  • Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
  • Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
  • Other neurological conditions

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
  • Eating disorders and digestive health
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management

Ophthalmology

Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease

Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:

  • Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
  • Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
  • Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
  • Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)

Optometry

Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration

Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:

  • Vision services and eye exams
  • Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
  • Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
  • Special eye exams for diabetic patients

Orthopedics

Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement

Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:

  • Musculoskeletal trauma
  • Degenerative illnesses
  • Sports injuries

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries

If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:

  • Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
  • Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
  • Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
  • Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
  • Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
  • Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:

  • Pain relief and joint mobilization
  • Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
  • Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
  • Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
  • Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
  • Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions

Podiatry

Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions

Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:

  • Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
  • Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
  • Injections to reduce pain and swelling
  • Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
  • Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
  • Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

Pulmonary medicine

Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems

Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:

  • Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
  • Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
  • Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
  • Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
  • Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas

Radiology

We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:

  • X-ray
  • Ultrasound
  • Mammography (mammograms)

Rehabilitation and extended care

We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:

  • 24/7 nursing and medical care
  • Physical therapy
  • Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
  • Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
  • Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
  • To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.

Learn more about VA long-term care

Smoking and tobacco cessation

If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:

Tobacco Cessation program 

  • Assist Veterans at all stages of readiness to change in quitting tobacco use
  • Increase awareness of the dangerous effects of all tobacco products through outreach and education events
  • Provide consultation and education to healthcare providers on evidence-based treatments for tobacco and nicotine use and dependence

Our services include 

  • FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke
  • Individual counseling 
  • Group counseling 
  • Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
  • SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
  • Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free

How to get started

Contact any of your VA Healthcare providers to set up a consultation appointment, call us directly at or contact our Tobacco Cessation Clinician.

Learn more about how to quit

Social programs and services

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Caregiver support

If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:

 

  • Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
  • Match you with services and benefits
  • Connect you with local resources and programs
  • Listen to you when you struggle

Learn more and connect with a support coordinator

Homeless Veteran care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:

 

  • Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Addiction and depression treatment
  • Health and dental care

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Minority Veteran care

We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:

 

  • Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
  • Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
  • Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
  • Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Patient advocates

VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:

 

  • Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
  • Advocate for patient and family rights
  • Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
  • Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)

Learn more and connect with a patient advocate

Returning service member care

If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.

 

  • Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
  • Counseling and rehabilitation
  • Mental and behavioral health services
  • Family benefits counseling and assistance
  • Referral assistance

Learn more and connect with a coordinator

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Home health services
  • Legal services
  • Transportation
  • Community living

Other services

Select a topic to learn more.

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Mental health
  • Retinal care (eye)
  • Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
  • Dermatology
  • Rehabilitation
  • Primary care

Learn more about telehealth

Veteran Readiness and Employment programs

We can help you reach your job and career goals with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs. We help you find jobs through our long-term partnerships with business, industry, and government agencies. We offer 3 services:

  • Our transitional work program matches Veteran’s skills with a specific job and provides supervision to help them gain work experience
  • Our supported employment program provides long-term support for Veterans with serious mental illnesses or physical disabilities to help them compete for jobs in their communities
  • Our vocational assistance program trains Veterans living at our residential facility to improve their job-search and career development skills

Learn more about VA vocational rehabilitation

Whole health

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:

  • Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
  • Meditation and mindfulness training
  • Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
  • Massage and manual therapy

Learn more about VA whole health