Health services

Audiology Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services, like: Hearing and balance evaluations

Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments

Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants

Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder

Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords) Learn more about VA hearing aids

Blind and low vision rehabilitation Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss We help you get back the confidence and skills you need to lead an independent, fulfilling life after vision loss. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include: Comprehensive eye exams

Visual skills assessments

Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills

Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss

Cardiology Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care We perform noninvasive tests that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Treatment plans include: Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects

Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or finding the cause of your heart failure

Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound

Dental/oral surgery Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like: Routine exams and teeth cleaning

Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns

Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening

Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants

Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care

Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

Diabetes care Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2 We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like: Self-management, education, and support classes

Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training

Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes

Infectious disease We evaluate and treat Veterans with infections including hepatitis, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care We test for, evaluate, and treat many infectious diseases. We offer: Testing and screening for hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases

Prevention strategies and treatment

Compassionate care and counseling for people who are living with infectious diseases

Laboratory and pathology We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions. Available at these locations









Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include: Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management

Testing for infectious diseases

Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)

Autopsy services

MOVE! weight management Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers: Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off

Healthy eating tips and cooking classes

Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle Learn more about MOVE!

Neurology Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as: Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)

Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis

Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases

Other neurological conditions

Nutrition, food, and dietary care Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as: Cardiovascular and heart health

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)

Eating disorders and digestive health

Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition

Weight management

Ophthalmology Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include: Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions

Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems

Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis

Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)

Optometry Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like: Vision services and eye exams

Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye

Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication

Special eye exams for diabetic patients

Orthopedics Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like: Musculoskeletal trauma

Degenerative illnesses

Sports injuries

Physical medicine and rehabilitation Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like: Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation

Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief

Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain

Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills

Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities

Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include: Pain relief and joint mobilization

Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination

Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices

Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality

Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain

Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions

Podiatry Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include: Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints

Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments

Injections to reduce pain and swelling

Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement

Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation

Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

Pulmonary medicine Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like: Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better

Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity

Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy

Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem

Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas

Radiology We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include: X-ray

Ultrasound

Mammography (mammograms)

Rehabilitation and extended care We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include: 24/7 nursing and medical care

Physical therapy

Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine

Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses

Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness

To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support. Learn more about VA long-term care