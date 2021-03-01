Locations
Main locations
Edward P. Boland Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
421 North Main Street
Leeds, MA 01053-9764
Main phone: 413-584-4040
Health clinic locations
Fitchburg VA Clinic
881 Main Street, Philip J. Philbin Federal Building
Fitchburg, MA 01420-3008
Main phone: 978-342-9781
Greenfield VA Clinic
143 Munson Street
Greenfield, MA 01301-9694
Main phone: 413-773-8428
Lake Avenue VA Clinic
55 North Lake Avenue, 7th Floor
Worcester, MA 01605-2300
Main phone: 413-584-4040 x6600
Pittsfield VA Clinic
78 Center Street, Silvio Conte Building, 2nd Floor
Pittsfield, MA 01201-5692
Main phone: 413-499-2672
Plantation Street VA Clinic
377 Plantation Street, Biotech, Building 4
Worcester, MA 01605-2300
Main phone: 413-584-4040 x6500
Springfield VA Clinic
25 Bond Street
Springfield, MA 01104-3401
Main phone: 413-731-6000
Worcester VA Clinic
605 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605-1901
Main phone: 508-856-0104