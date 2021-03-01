 Skip to Content

Edward P. Boland Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

421 North Main Street
Leeds, MA 01053-9764
Directions
Main phone: 413-584-4040
Mental health clinic: 413-584-4040 x2336
Health clinic locations

Fitchburg VA Clinic

881 Main Street, Philip J. Philbin Federal Building
Fitchburg, MA 01420-3008
Directions
Main phone: 978-342-9781
Mental health clinic: 413-584-4040 x2336
Greenfield VA Clinic

143 Munson Street
Greenfield, MA 01301-9694
Directions
Main phone: 413-773-8428
Mental health clinic: 413-584-4040 x2336
Lake Avenue VA Clinic

55 North Lake Avenue, 7th Floor
Worcester, MA 01605-2300
Directions
Main phone: 413-584-4040 x6600
Pittsfield VA Clinic

78 Center Street, Silvio Conte Building, 2nd Floor
Pittsfield, MA 01201-5692
Directions
Main phone: 413-499-2672
Mental health clinic: 413-584-4040 x2336
Plantation Street VA Clinic

377 Plantation Street, Biotech, Building 4
Worcester, MA 01605-2300
Directions
Main phone: 413-584-4040 x6500
Springfield VA Clinic

25 Bond Street
Springfield, MA 01104-3401
Directions
Main phone: 413-731-6000
Mental health clinic: 413-584-4040 x2336
Worcester VA Clinic

605 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605-1901
Directions
Main phone: 508-856-0104
Mental health clinic: 413-584-4040 x2336
