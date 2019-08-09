Change your address on file with VA
Find out how to change your address and other contact information in your VA.gov profile. This will update your information across several VA benefits and services.
What’s the advantage of using my VA.gov profile to change my address?
When you change the address and other contact information in your VA.gov profile, it updates across these VA benefits and services:
- VA health care (including prescriptions, appointment reminders, lab and test results, and communications from your VA medical center)
- Disability compensation
- Pension benefits
- Claims and appeals
- Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E)
How do I change my address in my VA.gov profile?
-
Sign in to VA.gov
You can sign in with your DS Logon, My HealtheVet, or ID.me account. If you don't have an account, you can create one now.
-
Verify your identity when prompted
We need to make sure you’re you—and not someone pretending to be you—before we give you access to your personal and health-related information. This helps to keep your information safe, and prevent fraud and identity theft.
Read FAQs about verifying your identity
-
Go to your VA.gov profile
Once you're signed in, you can find your profile by clicking on the icon with your name in the top right corner of any VA.gov page.
-
Edit your address
Click Edit next to each address you'd like to change, including your mailing and home address. Or if you haven't yet added an address, click on the link to add your address. Then fill out the form and click Update to save your changes. You can also add or edit other contact, personal, and military service information.
Will this update my address for all VA benefits and services?
No, not at this time. Some of our departments keep your contact information in their own separate records.
If you use any of the VA benefits or services listed below, you’ll need to contact the department that handles those benefits directly to change your information.
Contact these departments directly to update your information
For education benefits
- Call us at (888-442-4551). We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.
- Or sign in to our online verification system (called "WAVE"). Once you're signed in, click on the Change address link.
For home loan benefitsCall us at 877-827-3702. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. We can connect you to the nearest VA regional office with loan guaranty staff to update your information.
For Veterans’ Mortgage Life Insurance (VMLI)
- Call our VA Insurance Center (VAIC) at 800-669-8477. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET.
- Or send a signed and dated address change request to us at:
Department of Veterans Affairs
Regional Office and Insurance Center
PO Box 7208 (VMLI)
Philadelphia, PA 19101
For CHAMPVA
- Call our customer call center at 800-733-8387. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:05 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET. Please have your last address available. Our customer service representatives will need to verify this before updating your file.
- Email our customer call center through the secure Inquiry Routing & Information System (IRIS).
- Send a signed and dated address change request to us at:
CHAMPVA
PO Box 469063
Denver, CO 80246-9063
For the Foreign Medical Program
- Call our Foreign Medical Program office at 877-345-8159.
- Or send a signed and dated address change request to us at:
VHA Office of Community Care
Foreign Medical Program (FMP)
PO Box 469061
Denver, CO 80246-9061
USA