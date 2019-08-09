Change your address on file with VA

No, not at this time. Some of our departments keep your contact information in their own separate records.

If you use any of the VA benefits or services listed below, you’ll need to contact the department that handles those benefits directly to change your information.

For education benefits

Call us at (888-442-4551). We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.

Or sign in to our online verification system (called "WAVE"). Once you're signed in, click on the Change address link.

For home loan benefits

For Veterans’ Mortgage Life Insurance (VMLI)

Call our VA Insurance Center (VAIC) at 800-669-8477. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET.

Or send a signed and dated address change request to us at:

Department of Veterans Affairs

Regional Office and Insurance Center

PO Box 7208 (VMLI)

Philadelphia, PA 19101



For CHAMPVA

Call our customer call center at 800-733-8387. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:05 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET. Please have your last address available. Our customer service representatives will need to verify this before updating your file.

Email our customer call center through the secure Inquiry Routing & Information System (IRIS).

Send a signed and dated address change request to us at:

CHAMPVA

PO Box 469063

Denver, CO 80246-9063



For the Foreign Medical Program

Call our Foreign Medical Program office at 877-345-8159.

Or send a signed and dated address change request to us at:

VHA Office of Community Care

Foreign Medical Program (FMP)

PO Box 469061

Denver, CO 80246-9061

USA

