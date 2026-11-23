Change your address on file with VA

When you change the address and other contact information in your VA.gov profile, it updates across these VA benefits and services:

VA healthcare (including prescriptions, appointment reminders, lab and test results, and communications from your VA medical center)

Disability compensation

Pension benefits

Education benefits

Claims and appeals

Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)

Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA)

For CHAMPVA benefits, you can only change your address in your profile if you’re age 18 or older. If you’re age 17 or younger, your parent or legal guardian must call us to change your address. Call us at (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.