Change your address on file with VA

Change your address in your VA.gov profile
Find out how to change your address and other contact information in your VA.gov profile. This will update your information across several VA benefits and services.
What’s the advantage of using my VA.gov profile to change my address?
When you change the address and other contact information in your VA.gov profile, it updates across these VA benefits and services:
- VA healthcare (including prescriptions, appointment reminders, lab and test results, and communications from your VA medical center)
- Disability compensation
- Pension benefits
- Education benefits
- Claims and appeals
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA)
For CHAMPVA benefits, you can only change your address in your profile if you’re age 18 or older. If you’re age 17 or younger, your parent or legal guardian must call us to change your address. Call us at
How do I change my address in my VA.gov profile?
You can change your mailing and home addresses in your profile’s contact information section. To do this, you need to be signed in to VA.gov with a verified account.
Will this update my address for all VA benefits and services?
No, not at this time. Some of our departments keep your contact information in their own separate records.
If you use any of the VA benefits or services listed here, you’ll need to contact the department that handles those benefits directly to change your information.
Contact the department directly for these VA benefits and services
- Home loan benefits
- Life insurance benefits
- Foreign Medical Program