Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Charleston Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more. If you are having a medical or mental health emergency hang up and dial 911. If you are having thoughts of suicide call 988, then press 1 to reach the Veteran Crisis Line. You may also reach the Veteran Crisis Line after you have dialed our main number (843-577-5011) by pressing “7.”
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact Us.
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with the VA, call us at
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Charleston health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Charleston health care.
Mailing address
Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center
109 Bee Street
Charleston, SC 29401-5799
Main phone numbers
Local: 843-577-5011
Toll-free: 888-878-6884
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
Outside Hospitals
As part of our commitment to ensuring continuity of care for Veterans, transitional care support in outside hospitals focuses on bridging the gap between inpatient treatment and a safe return to the VA or home environment. This involves close coordination with community hospital teams, VA case managers, and the Veteran’s support system to ensure timely communication, appropriate discharge planning, and seamless transfer of medical information.
Key components include:
- Discharge planning collaboration to facilitate appropriate follow-up services, medication reconciliation, and durable medical equipment needs.
- Patient and family education to empower informed decision-making and self-management post-discharge.
- Follow-up coordination to ensure veterans are connected with primary care, specialty services, or home-based care as needed.
VHACHAVeteranCareCoordination@va.gov
Other Helpful Numbers
Appointment Call Center (all sites)
Beneficiary Travel
Billing and Insurance
Cafeteria, Retail Store, & Coffee Shop
843-577-5011 Ext.207340
Chaplain Service
843-577-5011
Compensation and Pension
843-577-5011 Ext. 203233
Eligibility and Enrollment
Equal Employment Opportunity
Fisher House
Former Prisoner of War (FPOW) Advocate
Hospice Services for Veterans
Lost and Found
Police Service
Privacy/FOIA Office
Public Affairs/News Media
Voluntary Service
843-577-5011 Ext. 207230/207488
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Charleston Healthcare System.
Phone: 843-577-5011
Email: vhachapublicaffairs@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 843-577-5011.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
To submit a FOIA request, you have the choice of submitting your request by mail, fax, or e-mail. FOIA request for information specific to Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System (which includes the main hospital, all out patients clinics and support facilities) should be sent directly to the Health Care System FOIA Office.
Please contact the FOIA Office at
Please use the “FOIA Request Form” below when requesting a FOIA.
Requesting records maintained by VA Charleston
If you prefer to fax or e-mail your request, the fax and e-mail address are noted below.
Email: VAMCCharlestonSCFOIA@va.gov
Fax:
Mail:
Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center
ATTN: FOIA Officer (003/PO)
109 Bee Street
Charleston, SC 29401
For questions about your request to VA Charleston
Phone: 843-577-5011
For additional information on FOIA, please use the following links:
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Submitting a FOIA request to the VISN 2 Network
If you are requesting information maintained at our Network Office or that includes information for all eight medical centers, please submit your request as indicated below.
Email: visn2foiaofficers@va.gov
Southeast Network, VISN 2
ATTN: VISN 2 FOIA Officer
5700 Crestwood Parkway
Suite 500
Duluth, GA 30096
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Roswell.Sartwell@va.gov
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018
Nominate a Nurse
Help us celebrate our fantastic nurses and teams! To nominate a nurse or team led by a nurse, please visit our DAISY Award page!