Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with the VA, call us at

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Charleston health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Charleston health care.

Mailing address

Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center

109 Bee Street

Charleston, SC 29401-5799

Main phone numbers

Local: 843-577-5011

Toll-free: 888-878-6884

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

Outside Hospitals

As part of our commitment to ensuring continuity of care for Veterans, transitional care support in outside hospitals focuses on bridging the gap between inpatient treatment and a safe return to the VA or home environment. This involves close coordination with community hospital teams, VA case managers, and the Veteran’s support system to ensure timely communication, appropriate discharge planning, and seamless transfer of medical information.

Key components include:

Discharge planning collaboration to facilitate appropriate follow-up services, medication reconciliation, and durable medical equipment needs.

to facilitate appropriate follow-up services, medication reconciliation, and durable medical equipment needs. Patient and family education to empower informed decision-making and self-management post-discharge.

to empower informed decision-making and self-management post-discharge. Follow-up coordination to ensure veterans are connected with primary care, specialty services, or home-based care as needed.

VHACHAVeteranCareCoordination@va.gov