Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Charleston Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Charleston health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Charleston health care.

Mailing address

Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center
109 Bee Street
Charleston, SC 29401-5799

Main phone numbers

Local: 843-577-5011
Toll-free: 888-878-6884

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

Anesthesiology

888-789-7345

Appointments

843-789-6500

Audiology

843-789-6500 Ext. 7654
888-651-2682

Bariatric Surgery

843-789-7330
888-878-6884

Beneficiary Travel

843-789-7305

Billing and Insurance

843-789-7452
888-258-2772

COVID-19 Vaccines

888-878-6884

Canteen

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Cardio-thoracic Surgery

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Careers

843-789-7222

Case Management (MHICM)

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Chaplain Service

843-789-7235

Charleston Fisher House

843-805-8200

Community Living Center (Nursing Home)

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Compensated Work Therapy (CWT)

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Compensation and Pension

843-577-5011 Ext. 3233
888-878-6884

Couples Therapy

843-789-7133

Dental

843-818-5103

Dermatology

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT)

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Electroconvulsive Therapy

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Eligibility and Enrollment

843-789-7008

Endocrinology

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Equal Employment Opportunity

843-789-6326

Eye Clinic

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

FPOW Advocate

843-789-7415

Gastroenterology

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

General Surgery

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Geriatrics and Extended Care

843-789-7057

Health Equity and Rural Outreach Innovation Center

843-577-5011 Ext. 6875
843-577-5011 Ext. 7587

Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (HPDP)

843-577-5011 Ext. 6914

Hematology and Oncology

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Home Based Primary Care

843-308-8715

Hospice Services for Veterans

843-789-7426

Infectious Disease

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Inpatient Mental Health

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Inpatient Palliative Care

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Interventional Cardiology

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Interventional Radiology

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program

843-789-7635

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Program

843-214-7030

Lost and Found

843-789-7230
843-789-7488

Mental Health

843-789-7311

Mental Health Day Hospital

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Mental Health Intensive

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Minority Veterans Program

843-577-5011 Ext. 6520

Nephrology

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Neurology

843-789-6500
843-577-5011

Nursing Staff

843-789-7065

Nutrition Services

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Office of Community Care

843-577-5011 Ext. 6500

Orthopedics

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

PTSD

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Palliative Care

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Patient Advocates

843-789-6066
843-789-6458

Patient Location

843-577-5011 Ext. 0

Patient and Family Centered Care (PFCC)

843-789-6732

Pharmacy

843-577-5011 Ext. 15220
888-878-6884 Ext. 1

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Podiatry

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Police Service

843-789-7251

Primary Care

843-789-6400

Privacy/FOIA Office

843-789-7767

Prosthetics

843-789-7414

Public Affairs/News Media

843-789-7699

Pulmonary

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Release of Information

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Research and Development

843-789-6703

Retail Store

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Security

843-789-7251

Sleep Laboratory and CPAP Program

843-789-7217

Social Work

843-789-7635

Telephone Care

888-878-6884

Vascular Surgery

843-577-5011
888-878-6884

Veterans Benefits Counselor

843-789-7506

Veterans Choice Navigator

843-371-4275

Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST)

843-789-7575

Voluntary Service

843-577-5011 Ext. 7230/7488

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Charleston Healthcare System.

Phone: 843-789-7699
Email: vhachapublicaffairs@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 843-577-5011.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

To submit a FOIA request, you have the choice of submitting your request by mail, fax, or e-mail.  FOIA request for information specific to Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System (which includes the main hospital, all out patients clinics and support facilities) should be sent directly to the Health Care System FOIA Office.

Please contact the FOIA Office at 843-789-7767 if you have any questions about the process.

Please use the “FOIA Request Form” below when requesting a FOIA.

Requesting records maintained by VA Charleston 

If you prefer to fax or e-mail your request, the fax and e-mail address are noted below.

Email: VAMCCharlestonSCFOIA@va.gov
Fax: 843-937-6100
Mail:

Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center
ATTN:  FOIA Officer (003/PO)
109 Bee Street
Charleston, SC 29401

For questions about your request to VA Charleston

Phone: 843-577-5011

For additional information on FOIA, please use the following links:

Submitting a FOIA request to the VISN 7 Southeast Network

If you are requesting information maintained at our Network Office or that includes information for all eight medical centers, please submit your request as indicated below.

Email: visn7foiaofficers@va.gov
Fax: 678-924-5776
Mail:

Southeast Network, VISN 7
ATTN:  VISN 7 FOIA Officer
5700 Crestwood Parkway
Suite 500
Duluth, GA 30096

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at james.house@va.gov

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

FOIA Request Form (DOCX)
Last updated: