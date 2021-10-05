Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Charleston Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Charleston health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Charleston health care.
Mailing address
Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center
109 Bee Street
Charleston, SC 29401-5799
Main phone numbers
Local: 843-577-5011
Toll-free: 888-878-6884
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
Anesthesiology
Appointments
Audiology
843-789-6500 Ext. 7654
888-651-2682
Bariatric Surgery
Beneficiary Travel
Billing and Insurance
COVID-19 Vaccines
Canteen
Cardio-thoracic Surgery
Careers
Case Management (MHICM)
Chaplain Service
Charleston Fisher House
Community Living Center (Nursing Home)
Compensated Work Therapy (CWT)
Compensation and Pension
843-577-5011 Ext. 3233
888-878-6884
Couples Therapy
Dental
Dermatology
Disabled American Veterans (DAV)
Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT)
Electroconvulsive Therapy
Eligibility and Enrollment
Endocrinology
Equal Employment Opportunity
Eye Clinic
FPOW Advocate
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Geriatrics and Extended Care
Health Equity and Rural Outreach Innovation Center
843-577-5011 Ext. 6875
843-577-5011 Ext. 7587
Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (HPDP)
843-577-5011 Ext. 6914
Hematology and Oncology
Home Based Primary Care
Hospice Services for Veterans
Infectious Disease
Inpatient Mental Health
Inpatient Palliative Care
Interventional Cardiology
Interventional Radiology
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Program
Lost and Found
Mental Health
Mental Health Day Hospital
Mental Health Intensive
Minority Veterans Program
843-577-5011 Ext. 6520
Nephrology
Neurology
Nursing Staff
Nutrition Services
Office of Community Care
843-577-5011 Ext. 6500
Orthopedics
PTSD
Palliative Care
Patient Advocates
Patient Location
843-577-5011 Ext. 0
Patient and Family Centered Care (PFCC)
Pharmacy
843-577-5011 Ext. 15220
888-878-6884 Ext. 1
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Podiatry
Police Service
Primary Care
Privacy/FOIA Office
Prosthetics
Public Affairs/News Media
Pulmonary
Release of Information
Research and Development
Retail Store
Security
Sleep Laboratory and CPAP Program
Social Work
Telephone Care
Vascular Surgery
Veterans Benefits Counselor
Veterans Choice Navigator
Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST)
Voluntary Service
843-577-5011 Ext. 7230/7488
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Charleston Healthcare System.
Phone: 843-789-7699
Email: vhachapublicaffairs@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 843-577-5011.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
To submit a FOIA request, you have the choice of submitting your request by mail, fax, or e-mail. FOIA request for information specific to Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System (which includes the main hospital, all out patients clinics and support facilities) should be sent directly to the Health Care System FOIA Office.
Please contact the FOIA Office at 843-789-7767 if you have any questions about the process.
Please use the “FOIA Request Form” below when requesting a FOIA.
Requesting records maintained by VA Charleston
If you prefer to fax or e-mail your request, the fax and e-mail address are noted below.
Email: VAMCCharlestonSCFOIA@va.gov
Fax: 843-937-6100
Mail:
Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center
ATTN: FOIA Officer (003/PO)
109 Bee Street
Charleston, SC 29401
For questions about your request to VA Charleston
Phone: 843-577-5011
For additional information on FOIA, please use the following links:
-
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Charleston.
Submitting a FOIA request to the VISN 7 Southeast Network
If you are requesting information maintained at our Network Office or that includes information for all eight medical centers, please submit your request as indicated below.
Email: visn7foiaofficers@va.gov
Fax: 678-924-5776
Mail:
Southeast Network, VISN 7
ATTN: VISN 7 FOIA Officer
5700 Crestwood Parkway
Suite 500
Duluth, GA 30096
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at james.house@va.gov
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018