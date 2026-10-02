Programs
Explore Charleston VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
Chick on any of the drop downs below to learn more about the many programs that the Charleston VA Health Care System has to offer!
Fisher House Program
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Fisher House is a beautiful home away from home for the families of Veterans receiving care at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System. The Fisher House provides temporary lodging in a comfortable and relaxed setting, only a few blocks away from the medical facility. Guests can stay at the Fisher House at no cost for as long as their loved one is hospitalized.
The Medical Foster Home Program
When living at home becomes difficult, most people would rather remain in a home-like setting than move to a nursing home. MFH, through partnering with Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) provides an alternative to nursing home placement. It provides an alternative to a Veteran who may be chronically or terminally ill with limited social support by offering a home and family setting for their long-term care needs. It is 24- hour supervision, protection, and personal care in addition to room and board with one-on-one attention provided in a family setting.
The DAISY Award Program
The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses everyday. The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is proud to be a DAISY Award Partner, recognizing our selected nurses with this special honor each quarter.
Opportunities For Our Veterans
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical System is proud of the opportunities that are offered through the VA and surrounding organizations. To learn more about the Opportunities to our Veterans Click here.
Simulation Center Reservation
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System Simulation Center provides a structured environment for hands-on training, team-based learning and scenario-based education that supports clinical excellence and Veteran-centered care.
Staff, services and affiliated partners may request use of the Simulation Center by submitting a reservation form. The form collects key details including requestor information, training purpose, targeted learners, learning objectives, scheduling preferences and how the simulation aligns with patient safety, quality outcomes and readiness.
All requests are reviewed for availability and alignment with facility priorities. A confirmation will be provided once your request has been processed.
Click here to submit a Simulation Center Reservation request.
Spinal cord injuries and disorders
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life. To learn more click here.
Innovation week
At Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System we believes employees are the driving force of the VA and we prioritize cultivating environments that let innovation flourish, an essential component for propelling healthcare into the future. We firmly stand by the power of innovation in healthcare and its ability to change Veteran lives for the better. Come join us, April 12, 2027, to April 16, 2027, as we host an inspiring week to celebrate our innovative culture through a variety of session and events. To see more visit our page here.