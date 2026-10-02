The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System Simulation Center provides a structured environment for hands-on training, team-based learning and scenario-based education that supports clinical excellence and Veteran-centered care.

Staff, services and affiliated partners may request use of the Simulation Center by submitting a reservation form. The form collects key details including requestor information, training purpose, targeted learners, learning objectives, scheduling preferences and how the simulation aligns with patient safety, quality outcomes and readiness.

All requests are reviewed for availability and alignment with facility priorities. A confirmation will be provided once your request has been processed.

Click here to submit a Simulation Center Reservation request.